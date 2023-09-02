The way St. Stephens head soccer coach Fernando Munoz sees it, his team has a lot more positives to take away from their Thursday loss to Lincoln Charter than the scoreboard might suggest.

Sure, the final score was 7-3 in Lincoln Charter’s favor, not exactly the way he had hoped it would go. And it was, at times, chaotic — yellow cards flying more than either coach was likely comfortable with. But Munoz and the St. Stephens Indians have bigger goals this year than the Lincoln Charter Eagles.

“For the past two or three years we’ve gone further and further in the playoffs,” Munoz said. “Our goal this year is to make it to the fourth round … we have a good team here and I don’t doubt that these guys are going to come off into the first part of the season strong with a boost after the preseason they’ve had.”

In the long run, he thinks even a game like Thursday’s will help the team reach their lofty goal. “We learn from our mistakes, and we’ll move forward from here,” he said.

In fact, Munoz said, this is one of the reasons he put Lincoln Charter on the non-conference schedule in the first place. “We don’t want to give them all easy teams,” he said. “We’ve got to challenge them here and there.”

Even with the loss, St. Stephens still looks to be cruising into conference play with a healthy win-loss advantage and plenty of momentum from a red-hot start. And Munoz knows his team will need that momentum to face a challenging conference schedule this year. He said he believes his boys are up to the challenge.

“In the conference, we’re always looking out for Hickory and East (Lincoln),” he said. “I know several teams have lost some key players from last year and so have we, but they’ve come together pretty well, and I don’t see any absences … we’re not lacking anywhere.”

In a way, even Thursday’s tough loss reinforced the confidence he has in his squad. He said they showed they’re not going to give up, and he has confidence they will keep learning, growing and pushing through adversity as the season wears on.

It’s a lesson he said he has been persistent with and plans to continue reinforcing.

“We’ve definitely got a mature group,” he said. “They have to keep driving. They have to keep driving until the last second and they can’t give up on it … these guys know this. They know they have to drive.”