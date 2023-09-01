The St. Stephens Indians split a pair of non-conference homes games this week on the way to a 4-1 start to their season.

On Tuesday, St. Stephens blanked South Caldwell (1-4-1) 5-0 before the home crowd extending their season opening unbeaten streak to four games.

However, the streak would come to an end in a physical and, at times, chaotic match against Lincoln Charter (4-1) on Thursday.

Lincoln Charter struck in the opening minutes of the game with the first of its three first-half goals. However, the Indians, led by the duo of Isaac Zavala and Collin Buff battled back with Buff connecting on a pair of Zavala-assisted goals to keep St. Stephens in the game going into the second half.

Buff would score again on a penalty kick, but it wouldn’t be enough as Lincoln Charter walked away with the 7-3 victory.

St. Stephens will be back in action again on Tuesday at Maiden and on Thursday at West Caldwell before beginning conference play on Sept. 11.

Alexander 3, Statesville 1

The Alexander Central Cougars improved to 5-1 on the season with a 3-1 non-conference home win against Statesville on Thursday. Cooper Deal and Eli Kerley led the way for the Cougars with one goal each while goalkeeper Ethan Holdren notched three saves.

The win against Statesville comes on the heels of a shutout over Davie on Tuesday. Alexander will be at home again on Tuesday and Thursday facing off against West Wilkes and Bunker Hill (0-3).

Hickory 2, Hough 2

The Hickory High Red Tornadoes battled to a 2-2 draw against the Hough Huskies (2-1-2) in a non-conference home game Thursday. The draw came on the heels of a 6-0 blowout win over Stuart W. Cramer a day earlier.

The Red Tornadoes improved to 4-1-2 on the season and will face their final non-conference opponent, Charlotte Catholic, on Wednesday before beginning conference play on Sept. 11.

Newton-Conover 2, West Iredell 1

The Newton-Conover Red Devils improved to 5-2 on the season with a 2-1 win over West Iredell (1-1-2) on Wednesday. Senior Jesus Chucho Mejia led the way for Newton-Conover, scoring both goals, and Justin Acevedoa picked up two assists in the win. Newton-Conover looks forward to two non-conference games against Patton and Owen next week before starting conference play the following week.

Bandys 6, Bessemer City 0

The Bandys Trojans improved to 4-2 with a 6-0 shutout win over the Bessemer City Yellow Jackets (0-4) on Thursday. The win comes on the heels of a tightly contested win over Statesville on Monday. Bandys will be in action again on Tuesday for a non-conference home game against Forest Hills (1-5).

Other games

The Fred T. Foard Tigers (1-3-2) got their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over the South Point Red Raiders (1-2-1) and Maiden (3-3) stopped a two-game skid with a 2-1 win over Draughn (0-6-1) on Thursday.