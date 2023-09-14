The Hickory Red Tornadoes (6-2-2, 2-0) jumped out to a 2-0 conference record with a 2-0 win over the North Lincoln Knights on Wednesday. The Knights attempted to rally in the second half after falling behind 1-0 in the first. However, the Red Tornadoes held them off and added a second goal to secure the 2-0 win.

Hickory and crosstown rival St. Stephens are the only two remaining unbeaten teams in Western Foothills 3A conference play. They will meet face off Monday night at Hickory.

St. Stephens 2 North Iredell 1: St. Stephens (7-1-1, 2-0) prevailed over North Iredell Wednesday to improve to 2-0 in the Western Foothills conference play.

West Iredell 2 Fred T. Foard 1: Foard fell to 0-2 in Western Foothills 3A conference play on Wednesday after a 2-1 loss to West Iredell.

Conference Openers

Both 2A CVAC and 3A Western Foothills conference play began on Monday with all seven Catawba county teams in action. The results on Monday's conference opening games:

Hickory 4 East Lincoln 0

St. Stephens 4 West Iredell 0

Newton-Conover 4 West Caldwell 2

Bandys 8 West Lincoln 1

Maiden 4 East Burke 3

North Iredell 3 Foard 2

Lincolnton 9 Bunker hill 0

Northwestern 3A/4A

On Wednesday, Alexander Central (6-2-1) played to a 0-0 tie with South Iredell (2-4-2) after losing 6-1 to Cuthbertson on Monday. South Caldwell (3-4-2) played to a 2-2 tie against Hickory Christian Academy (1-7-1) on Monday.