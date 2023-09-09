With conference play in soccer beginning Monday, Hickory Red Tornadoes head soccer coach Brian Jillings is beginning to get excited about the way his team is coming together.

“I’m excited about the group of guys we have,” he said. “We’ve got great senior leadership.”

He added, “They’ve done well to carry us to this point.”

He did lose several seniors from last year’s 3A state championship squad, but he said he has a lot of young players stepping up to fill the gaps.

“We’ve also got a younger core that we’re asking to contribute big minutes for us,” Jillings said. “So far, those guys have not looked out of place.”

He said balanced team play is vital for the team as the Red Tornadoes enter the conference season.

“One of the keys for us is going to be defending. We lost a fair bit in the back and we’re relying on some younger guys,” Jillings said. “And then also on the other side, we lost a lot of goal scorers. I think we’re probably going to be relying on more of a committee of guys to finish rather than just one or two guys.”

The Western Foothills 3A conference looks to be deep this year, and Jillings said each team they face is going to challenge his boys in different ways.

“Top to bottom, I think our league is one of the most competitive in the state — all good programs, all good coaches,” he said. “Pretty much every night is a team that you’re going to face that’s going to bring a different type of challenge.”

The most anticipated matchups of the year will be East Lincoln and crosstown rival St. Stephens with the first East Lincoln match taking place Monday and the first action against St. Stephens on Sept. 18. St. Stephens head coach Fernando Munoz said he is also concerned with Hickory and East Lincoln, but he doesn’t want to look ahead too far.

“I like to focus on a game-to-game basis,” Munoz said. “If we start looking ahead too much at the bigger games and completely overlook the other teams, things may go sideways.”

For his team, Munoz said teamwork is going to be a big key.

“We’ve always talked about not being dependent on one player,” he said. “Everyone pulls their weight, everyone has to play to their maximum capacity, and everyone should be ready at a moment’s notice to step in.”

Right now, things are clicking for the Indians who have played to a 5-1 non-conference record as of Thursday morning. Their sole loss this year came last week to a talented Lincoln Charter squad.

Seniors Collin Buff and Isaac Zavala have been the on-field leaders for the Indians so far, putting up 15 of the team’s 24 goals and 10 of 18 assists in the preseason. An 8-0 win over Maiden (3-4) on Wednesday gave Munoz a taste of that teamwork he has been looking for. Nine different Indian players scored or assisted on goals in that game.

The Red Tornadoes have also posted a strong non-conference mark (4-2-2) as of Thursday morning in a punishing schedule that included several teams who went deep into last year’s state playoffs.

“We always like to play teams that are going to push us,” Jillings said. “We had some success, and we made some mistakes and hopefully we learned a little bit about ourselves.”

Both Munoz and Jillings have a conference title in their sights this year, but they recognize it is going to be a challenge. East Lincoln (2-1-2) and North Lincoln (2-2-1) have both proven that they can contend with talented teams in non-conference play. Fred T. Foard got off to a rocky start but the Tigers look to be picking up momentum at the right time, going 1-1-1 in their last three games.

2A Catawba Valley Athletic Conference

Newton-Conover may not have a perfect record, but Red Devils head coach Carlos Arias said his team faced a difficult non-conference schedule this year.

“We started our season with the 3A state champs Hickory,” he said. “And then we went to the beach and played Topsail, which is another top 3A school, and Jacksonville, which is the team Hickory beat in the championship, so we’ve had a pretty rough schedule to say the least.”

Going in, Arias told his team making it through the preseason above .500 would be a big win. As of Thursday morning, they were 5-3.

He said he wanted to challenge his team in the preseason because he knows everyone in the 2A Catawba Valley Athletic Conference is going to be gunning for them.

“Everybody’s kind of digging at us this year,” Arias said. “Trying to knock us off our perch I think is the best way to say it.”

The CVAC has other contenders. Bandys has posted a 4-2 non-conference record, holding their opponents to just five total goals along the way. Bunker Hill comes in with a solid 2-2 mark as of Thursday morning and a brand new head coach, Isaac Cha. He said his biggest goal this year is to continue improving with every match and play the long game.

“We will not worry about the results but instead worry about what we are doing to get the results that we want,” Cha said. “It might happen immediately, or it might not. We just have to put in the effort and the results will show for themselves. As long as we are improving on a game-to-game basis, that is what I am looking for the most.”

Arias sees West Caldwell as the biggest challenge. “They’re very similar to us,” he said. “And then we play probably the top two teams in our conference I believe, West Caldwell and Lincolnton back-to-back.”

West Caldwell stands at 2-3-2, but played a grueling non-conference schedule including 2A standouts Patton plus five games against 3A and 4A opponents.

Arias said his goal has not changed from last year. He wants another conference championship. “I believe my kids are ready for conference at this point, they know what to expect,” he said. “They know they’ve got a big bullseye being the champions from last year, so we want to do that again.”

A pair of high-scoring seniors is poised to make that goal a reality. Jesus Chucho Meija and Justin Acevedo have carried the load for the Red Devils in preseason play scoring nine goals each and combining for five of the team’s six assists.

Taking the conference championship, however, will require communication to help the team find a consistent scoring rhythm to compliment the play of his senior standouts.

“Our biggest problem is communication,” Arias said. “There’s times we look unbeatable and there’s times where we can get beat by anybody.”

Northwestern 3A/4A

Northwestern 3A/4A conference play will not start until Sept 20. At this point, Alexander Central is near the top of the pile after some big wins early in non-conference play. The Cougars’ only loss so far, a 3-2 defeat came at the hands of a talented St. Stephens team.

South Caldwell (3-4-1) currently ranks in the middle of the pack, in a conference that will feature some tough opponents this year. Freedom 4-3-1 and Watauga 2-4-1 may have stumbled early, but their non-conference schedules included some top opponents. Hibriten (6-1-1) will be another major challenge considering they tied Hickory and their only preseason loss so far came to Newton-Conover.