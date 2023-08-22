Hickory 2, Pisgah 0

Hickory High's soccer team notched a second win on the season with a 2-0 victory over Pisgah on Monday.

Braeden McCourt and Jayden Felder supplied the goals off assists from Brandon Garcia and Josue Leal.

Goalkeeper Watts Tate had 7 saves in preserving the shutout.

Hickory's record is 2-0-1 so far this season.

Alexander Central 6, Statesville 0

The Cougars got two goals from Eli Kerley and a goal each from Drew Glascoe, Jeremiah Bennett, Cooper Deal, and Cory Mays in the soccer victory.

Deal added two assists and Jaylen Bennett chipped in with one assist.

Alexander Central goalkeepers Ethan Holdren and Deacon Bowles teamed up to deny Statesville any goals in the game.

South Caldwell defeats East Burke in 3 sets

South Caldwell's volleyball team swept past East Burke in three straights sets: 25-21, 25-19 and 27-25.

Addy Fortenberry had 8 kills, 12 assists and 11 digs for East Burke. Raegan Carter added 5 kills. Hermione Garro managed 11 digs. Ashaunah Reinhardt Phillips and Katherine Greene each had 4 kills.