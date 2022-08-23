Soccer, volleyball and tennis results for Hickory area high schools

High school sports is back in action, with soccer, tennis and volleyball action across the Hickory region.

Boys soccer

Hibriten 2 Fred T. Foard 0

The Panthers improved to 2-0-1 with a shutout over visiting Foard in Lenoir. Johnny Pineda scored in the fourth minute with Gerardo Rodriguez adding an insurance goal in the second half on an assist from Shane Stevens. Kenyen Ferguson made three saves before leaving in the 73rd minute for Isaac Garcia, who made one save to complete the shutout. The victory was the seventh straight against their former conference foe.

Foard and Hibriten will travel to Shelby on Wednesday to complete a mini-round robin tournament. Hibriten will face defending 2A state champion Shelby, while the Tigers (1-1-1) take on Newton-Conover. Both matches will be played at Hannah Park in Shelby.

Newton-Conover 2 Shelby 2

Down 2-0 in the second half to the defending 2A state champs, the Red Devils (1-0-1) received goals from Brayan Guzman and Chris Ramirez to forge a tie with the Golden Lions (1-0-1). It was Shelby that eliminated Newton-Conover in last year’s second round of the state tournament. Manny Torres scored in the first half for Shelby with Jack Berko adding the second goal in the 47th minute. Guzman’s tally a minute later cut the lead in half before Ramirez got the equalizer in the 72nd minute.

Bandys 9 Bessemer City 0

The Trojans scored six goals in the first half on the way to the mercy-rule win on the road. Standing at 3-0 for the first time since 2017, two of the wins by Bandys are by 9-0 scores and it has outscored the opposition 22-1 in the three wins. The Trojans play at Burns next week, while Bessemer City (0-1) comes to Maiden on Wednesday.

Cherryville 5 Maiden 2

The Ironmen started their season with a bang, putting in four goals in the first half in the win at Maiden. Carson Kelly had a hand in all five goals with the hat trick and two assists. The Blue Devils (0-3) picked up tallies from Davis Higgins and Nymeir Ramseur, both assisted by Michael Ly. Maiden is scheduled to host Bessemer City on Wednesday, while Cherryville hosts Burns the same evening.

Patton 7 Draughn 0

The Panthers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2017 in the rout at Draughn (0-3-1). Collin Callahan scored a hat trick and Alex Buckner put in two to lead Patton, which outshot the Wildcats 14-1. Isai Jimenez Luna recorded his fourth shutout in four matches. Patton returns home Wednesday to host East Burke, while Draughn travels to Freedom the same evening.

Freedom 1 East Burke 0

Senior Jesse Morales scored with two seconds left in the match on a pass from Josue Yax to send the visiting Patriots (3-0-1) to victory. Cole Johnson made saves on all five shots by East Burke, which dropped to 0-3-1. Freedom next will hosts Draughn on Wednesday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex, while the Cavaliers go to Patton the same night.

West Caldwell at South Caldwell (ppd)

The scheduled match was postponed due to field conditions and will be played on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Girls tennis

North Iredell 5 Maiden 4

The Raiders (2-1) took four of the six singles matches, needing just one doubles win for the team victory. They got that from Jackie Madison and Alleigh Johnson in No. 3 doubles to secure the win.

In the singles matches, Elleigh Williams (NI) outlasted Emma Shokes 8-5, Madison edged Miranda Valerio 8-6, Johnson defeated Rachel Grisson 8-3 and Meryl Sloan shut out Carly Rojzman 8-0.

Winners for Maiden (1-1) in singles were Maggie Sherrill over Lily May Pope 6-3, and Addison Fuller over Sydney Templeton 8-2.

Maiden bounced back with the first two doubles teams, as Fuller and Sherrill squeaked out an 8-6 win over Williams and Pope, while Shokes and Valerio defeated Templeton and Sloan 8-2. But Madison and Johnson were able take out Rojzman and Grissom 8-4 to wrap up the victory.

The Blue Devils are scheduled next to play at Foard on Wednesday, while North Iredell returns next Monday at East Wilkes.

South Iredell 5 St. Stephens 0

The Vikings secured all five completed singles matches to open their season with a dual win at St. Stephens.

Results from the dual: Paige Sarver over Sarah Starr (6-4, 6-0); Gracie Lowder over Jordan Sanderson (6-0, 6-1); Megan Mayhorn over Addison Cox (6-0, 6-0), Angela Smith over Gabby Spatz (6-2, 6-4) and Katherine Ciro over Morgan Correll (6-1, 6-0).

With the team win secured, the No. 1 singles match between St. Stephens Anna Spatz and South Iredell’s Preston Jones was not completed, and the doubles competition was not held.

The Indians drop to 0-2 and visit Watauga on Tuesday. South Iredell plays at Alexander Central on Wednesday.

Volleyball

Bandys 3 North Lincoln 0

The Trojans (1-2) won their first match of the season with a home sweep of North Lincoln (2-2). The sweep was completed by scores of 25-21, 25-23, and 25-19. Bayli Bryan and Kate Dutka led the Trojans at the net, with Bryan putting down 10 kills and four blocks and Dutka adding eight kills and four blocks. Mya Benfield and Raegan Howard each had six kills and combined for 26 assists, with Benfield’s 15 leading the way. On the back line, Caroline Rhodes had 21 digs and Elli Trimble added 13.

Bandys will play at East Lincoln on Thursday, and the Knights next play on Wednesday at Bunker Hill.

Hickory 3 Crest 2

After a clinching set got away, the host Red Tornadoes held on to with the decisive fifth set to take the match. Hickory won set one 25-16 with the Chargers winning set two 25-22. The Red Tornadoes won in a runaway in the third set 25-13, but Crest (0-2) was able to stay in alive in set four with a 26-24 victory. Hickory (2-2) finally put the Chargers away 15-12 in the tiebreaker.

Ellie Eichman led Hickory with 19 kills and Sami Gambill ran the offense to 34 assists. On the back line, Ali Rose and Angela Castillo each had 17 digs.

The teams will play each other again Thursday at Crest.

Patton 3 South Caldwell 0

Patton improved to 3-0 and sent South Caldwell (3-1) to its first loss with the sweep. The Panthers won tight matches 25-21, 25-20 in the first two sets before cruising 25-14 to finish up. Kadie Becker had 14 kills and a block to lead the Spartans with McKenzie Morgan dishing out 13 assists. For Patton, Izora Gragg led the way, as she menaced the Spartans with five aces, 11 digs and 18 assists. Annalynn Ripley led the attack with eight kills.

Wilkes Central 3 Freedom 0

For the second time in eight days, Wilkes Central (2-2) swept the Patriots (0-4) 3-0 in a match held at Freedom. The Eagles ran away in the first two sets 25-15, 25-9, but Freedom forced the third set into extra points before Wilkes Central finally held on 27-25 to complete the victory.

Freedom returns to the court Wednesday at East Burke and the Eagles return home Tuesday to host Hibriten.

St. Stephens 3 Alexander Central 0

The Indians snapped a three-match losing streak to Alexander Central in the sweep of the Cougars (1-3) in Taylorsville. The set scores were 25-15, 25-12, and 25-20.

Improving to 3-1, St. Stephens has its best start since winning the first four back in 2017. The Indians return home on Thursday to face Bunker Hill. Alexander Central takes the week off before playing at Draughn on Aug. 29.