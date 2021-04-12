Soccer, softball races continue to heat up

Draughn bounced back to win six in 2019 and were off to a 1-2-1 start before COVID-19 shut things down a last year.

As this season has progressed, the Wildcats have become more competitive. Instead of taking the 9-0 mercy-rule losses, they’ve dished them out. At 4-1, they’ve outscored the opposition 23-4. The curious part of the season to this point was a 2-0 loss at Hibriten, a team that is currently 7-1.

The Wildcats have battled rainouts as much as the opposition, but they’ll have a chance to take matters into their own hands this week in a drive for one of two automatic state playoff berths from the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Draughn will host Foard today, followed by a rematch a day later.

Foard is currently the class the conference. At 8-0, the Tigers are not only running the table, but they’ve yet to allow a goal (40-0 scoring margin). Hibriten’s only loss was a 1-0 defeat to the Tigers at home.

Draughn may not be at the level of Foard or Hibrten yet, but the Wildcats are fun to follow right now. And who knows? This week, they may prove that last statement wrong.

3) Maiden at East Lincoln softball (Tuesday), at Maiden (Thursday)