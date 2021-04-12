Soccer, softball races continue to heat up

It’s another busy week across the region in high school sports.
Spring football has concluded the regular season and will start the four-week walk to crown state champions in early May. Previews for those games will be published later in the week.
Meanwhile, that will leave plenty of space to discuss the conference races in girls soccer and softball, as those sports enter the final three weeks of their seasons. Without further ado, here is what’s on tap:
1) Northwestern 3A/4A Conference girls soccer race
Key matches: St. Stephens at Watauga (today), St. Stephens at Freedom (Wednesday), Watauga at Hickory (Thursday)
A reminder that this conference receives only one automatic bid among the 3A schools for the state playoffs. However, much of the year, the runner-up 3A team from the league has been able to pick up one of the four wild-card bids among 3A West Region schools (we will address that scenario in next week’s column after this week’s matches).
So with that in mind, there are currently four schools that have a shot to finish first or second. Hickory is 6-0 as the Red Tornadoes start the second run through the conference. Watauga is a half-game out at 6-1 with St. Stephens at 4-2 and Freedom just behind at 3-2.
The Red Tornadoes will host Watauga on Wednesday. With a win, they’ll be two up in the loss column with five to play. Hickory, which has dominated the league with a 26-1 scoring margin, defeated the Pioneers 4-0 in Boone last month.
But before Watauga comes to Hickory, the Pioneers first will take on St. Stephens today. The Indians have continued to make improvements after three losing seasons from 2016 to 2018. The two losses by St. Stephens this season were against the current top two, 2-1 to Hickory and 1-0 to Watauga.
Meanwhile, Freedom is another team that is on the rise this season. The Patriots, who have not finished with a winning record since 2013, stayed in their matches with Hickory (3-0) and Watauga (3-1). They’ll have rematches with both in the future, but have two against St. Stephens remaining. The first is this week.
2) Draughn vs. Fred T. Foard girls soccer (today) vs. Hibriten (Tuesday)
The history of success in girls soccer for Draughn has been limited. The Wildcats have played in one postseason game, that coming in 2010 (5-1 loss to Pisgah) after a 7-11-2 season. Since then, Draughn has struggled mightily. Draughn has not reached the seven-win total since 2010 and, in fact, the Wildcats won nine matches total from 2014 to 2018. They went 1-53-1 in the middle three seasons of that stretch.
Draughn bounced back to win six in 2019 and were off to a 1-2-1 start before COVID-19 shut things down a last year.
As this season has progressed, the Wildcats have become more competitive. Instead of taking the 9-0 mercy-rule losses, they’ve dished them out. At 4-1, they’ve outscored the opposition 23-4. The curious part of the season to this point was a 2-0 loss at Hibriten, a team that is currently 7-1.
The Wildcats have battled rainouts as much as the opposition, but they’ll have a chance to take matters into their own hands this week in a drive for one of two automatic state playoff berths from the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Draughn will host Foard today, followed by a rematch a day later.
Foard is currently the class the conference. At 8-0, the Tigers are not only running the table, but they’ve yet to allow a goal (40-0 scoring margin). Hibriten’s only loss was a 1-0 defeat to the Tigers at home.
Draughn may not be at the level of Foard or Hibrten yet, but the Wildcats are fun to follow right now. And who knows? This week, they may prove that last statement wrong.
3) Maiden at East Lincoln softball (Tuesday), at Maiden (Thursday)
As mentioned in last week’s column, the South Fork 2A Conference is a tough group of teams that, in a normal year, would look to get five or six teams into the field-of-64. But COVID protocols will limit that to two. If the season ended today, those two would be Maiden and East Lincoln.
East Lincoln enters the week with three wins over conference contenders Bandys and Newton-Conover, and if the Mustangs sweep Maiden, they would lead every other team by at least three in the loss column with four to play. Two of those games are against last-place Lake Norman Charter.
Maiden finds itself returning to action this week after sitting out a quarantine last week, and the Blue Devils will have to get their mojo back together quickly. In the middle of the home-and-home series with the Mustangs, Maiden will face 2019 conference champion North Lincoln on the road.
And it won’t get any easier after this. The Blue Devils still have a second game against North Lincoln plus two-game series against county rivals Newton-Conover and Bandys.
4) Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference softball
Key games: Fred T. Foard at Draughn softball (today), Hibriten at Draughn (Tuesday), Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard softball (Thursday)
Like the South Fork, the Northwestern Foothills has a bevy of talented teams, most of which will sit out the postseason because of the limited number of teams in the playoffs.
The week starts with Hibriten at the top at 8-0 with Bunker Hill in second at 6-2, Foard just behind at 5-2 and Draughn at 4-2.
Foard and Draughn each have the chance to do the most to help their chances, as the Wildcats will host Foard and Hibriten on back-to-back days. Foard also has a chance to get payback for a 9-3 loss to Bunker Hill when the Tigers host the Bears on Thursday.
5) Alexander Central at McDowell softball (tonight), McDowell at South Caldwell (Thursday)
At 4-3, McDowell would likely be a playoff team in normal years. And the Titans would be a force to deal with in the postseason.
The problem for McDowell is it plays in the same conference as state contenders South Caldwell and Alexander Central
The Titans have given both teams competitive games in recent years, even defeating Alexander Central for the first time back in 2019.
In the first meeting this season, McDowell led the Cougars with one strike to go before Alexander Central got a two-run single to gain a walk-off win. The Titans also played South Caldwell tough before losing 6-4.
McDowell will get both teams this week and may need to win both games to have a playoff shot.
MONDAY, APRIL 12
GOLF (BOYS & GIRLS)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Watauga at South Caldwell, Orchard Hills, Granite Falls, 3:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter, Maiden, North Lincoln at East Lincoln, Cowans Ford Golf Club, Stanley, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at South Caldwell, 5 p.m.
St. Stephens at Watauga, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at Draughn, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Maiden, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at South Caldwell, 5 p.m.
St. Stephens at Watauga, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Patton at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Nonconference
Hickory at Hunter Huss, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Bandys, 4 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
North Lincoln at Maiden, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
GOLF (BOYS & GIRLS)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central, St. Stephens at Hickory, Catawba Springs Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Freedom at McDowell, Marion Lake Club, Nebo, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn, East Burke, Patton at West Caldwell, Lenoir Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, West Iredell, Lenoir Golf Club, 2 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, Lincolnton, West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, Rock Barn Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Patton at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Patton at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Bandys at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Maiden at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Watauga, 4 p.m.
Hickory at Freedom, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at McDowell, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Draughn, 4 p.m.
Patton at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Bandys, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
GOLF
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference (Boys Only)
Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, West Iredell at Silver Creek Golf Club, 9 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
St. Stephens at Freedom, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
Lincolnton at Bandys, 5 p.m.
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at West Lincoln 4 p.m.
Maiden at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Freedom, 5 p.m.
McDowell at South Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Watauga at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
East Burke at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
Patton at Draughn, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Watauga at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Alexander Central at Freedom, 5 p.m.
McDowell at South Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at Draughn, 5 p.m.
West Iredell at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
East Lincoln at Maiden, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bandys, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
East Burke at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
Patton at Draughn, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
NCHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND
No. 8 Bunker Hill at No. 1 Hendersonville, TBA
2AA
No. 7 Salisbury at No. 2 Maiden, TBA
No. 6 Burns at No. 3 Hibriten, TBA
3AA
No. 7 Alexander Central at No. 2 Mount Tabor, TBA
No. 5 Hillside at No. 4 South Caldwell, TBA
GIRLS SOCCER
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.
North Lincoln at Bandys, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
McDowell at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Watauga at Hickory, 4 p.m.