With the conclusion of the regular season last week, 14 schools from area conferences will take the first kicks today in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state girls’ soccer playoffs.

Of the 14 teams across all four classifications in the NCHSAA, eight will host home matches today. Watauga, the second seed in the 4A West bracket – the highest of any area school – will be at home at least through the state quarterfinals.

Others hosting home matches today include four teams in the 3A bracket: No. 5 Hickory, No. 6 Hibriten, No. 10 East Lincoln and No. 13 St. Stephens. East Lincoln is the lone team playing a conference rival in the first round. The Mustangs will host Western Foothills Athletic 3A foe Fred T. Foard.

Finally, Bandys will be at home in the 2A West tournament and Draughn in the 1A West.

Out of the Northwestern 3A/4A, Watauga, Hibriten, Ashe County and Freedom all made the field. Joining Hickory, East Lincoln, St. Stephens and Foard from the WFAC will be North Lincoln, which picked up the final wildcard bid.

Joining Catawba Valley Athletic 2A champions Bandys will be Newton-Conover, Lincolnton and East Burke.

Winners from the first round will play in round two scheduled for Thursday.

Schedule: First Round: Today; Second Round: Thursday, May 18; Third Round: Monday, May 22; Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 25; Regional Finals: Tuesday, May 30; State Finals: June 2-3

4A WEST REGION

NO. 31 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (11-9)

at NO. 2 WATAUGA (14-2-1), 6 p.m.

About Watauga (Northwestern 3A/4A champion, 18-25 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Chris Tarnoski

Key players: F: Katie Durham, Jr. (27 goals, 12 assists). MF: Maya Nelson, Sr. (12 goals)

About SW Guilford (Wildcard entry, 9-20 NCHSAA playoffs, 4 state titles (1995, 1997, 2001, 2002))

Coach: Corbin Waller

Series history: Maya Nelson scored twice for Watauga in the Pioneers 3-1 win in last year’s first round.

Next up: No. 18 Cox Mill (11-6-3) or No. 15 Reagan (15-5)

3A WEST REGION

NO. 28 SOUTH ROWAN (10-9-1)

at NO. 5 HICKORY (18-2-2)

About Hickory (Western Foothills Athletic 3A champion, 28-26 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Brian Jillings

Key players: F: Jayden Fralick, Jr.; Litzy Hernandez, Jr. MF: Mia Zulueta. So.; Stephanie Zulueta, Fr. D: Carlee Baer, Sr.; Kate Bridges, So.; Mebane White, Jr.; GK: Hannah Griesen, Sr.

Jillings’ comments: For us to be successful, we have to have 11 players working in unison when the team isn’t in possession to win back the ball.

We get a incredible work rate of Stephanie Zulueta and Mebane White in both halves of the field, as well as stingy play of our backline and goalkeeper. Finally, we need a healthy balance of Mia Zulueta, Jayden Fralick & Litzy Hernandez creating scoring opportunities.

About South Rowan (Wildcard entry, 1-3 NCHSAA playoffs, First appearance since 2018

Coach: Sarah Safrit

Key players: Chloe Tracy, So. (13 goals, 5 assists); Cheyanne Hunter, Sr. (8.4 saves per game)

Next up: No. 21 Pisgah (9-9-4) or No. 12 Central Cabarrus (13-2-1)

NO. 27 CENTRAL DAVIDSON (8-12-1)

at NO. 6 HIBRITEN (12-4-4), 6 p.m.

About Hibriten: (Northwestern 3A representative, 31-21 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Shea Bridges

Key players: F: Avery Harris, Fr.; Abby Kidder, Sr. MF: Addison Brookshire, Fr.; Bella Hawkins, So.; D: Haley Crowe, Jr.; Darby Keen. GK: Rylee Conard, Sr. (East-West All-Star game selection).

Bridges’ comments: The success for our team has been a good balance of veterans and freshmen.

Rylee Conard anchors our defense, along with our two 5-10 center backs, Haley Crowe and Darby Keen. Addison Brookshire, Bella Hawkins, Avery Harris and Abby Kidder create many of our scoring chances.

We’ve also played a tough schedule against teams like Hickory, East Lincoln, Asheville, Watauga (twice) and Hunt.

About Central Davidson: (Wildcard entry, 8-16 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Alan Reavis

Key players: Grace Phillips, Sr. (15 goals, 8 assists); Karsyn Tysinger. Sr. (13 goals); Maddie Martin, Sr. (11 goals, 10 assists); Rylee Hodge, Jr. (7 saves per game)

Next up: No. 22 NW Cabarrus (11-7-1) or No. 11 Oak Grove (14-2-1)

NO. 23 FRED T. FOARD

aT NO. 10 EAST LINCOLN

About Foard (Wildcard entry, 11-13, NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Stan Elliott

Key players: F: Emma Brown, Fr.; MF: Bri See, Sr.; D: Symone Akel, So.

Elliott’s comments: We are fairly young in that we have started five freshmen all year, including our leading scorer Emma Brown. Sophomore Symone Akel anchors our back line. Our lone senior is midfielder Bri See.

We look forward to the challenge of facing East Lincoln in the first round.

About East Lincoln (Western Foothills Athletic 3A runner-up, 21-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jason Dragoon

Key players: F: Ginny Overbay, Sr. (16 goals); Abbie Hege, Jr. (21 goals, 10 assists); Grace Harpster, Jr. (9 goals). MF: Sadie Cunningham, Sr.; D: Karly Patterson, Sr.

Dragoon’s comments: Our biggest strength is probably our depth and cohesiveness. The key players mentioned have been amazing for sure but our team’s success is probably linked to the fantastic play of all the rest of the girls.

We do have a few girls that stand out but all of our girls play at a very high level and have been difference makers in big moments through the season.

I am so fortunate to coach a team with so much talent and players that don’t need their name in lights to know their value to our program and its success.

Series history: East Lincoln swept the WFAC matches this year by scores of 1-0 and 4-1. Ginny Overbay had a hat trick in the second win and Abbie Hege scored the only goal in the first. East Lincoln is 3-2-1 in the series since 2019.

Next up: No. 26 West Rowan (8-8-2) or No. 7 Atkins (17-2-2)

NO. 20 STUART CRAMER (10-8-1) AT NO. 13 ST. STEPHENS (12-4-1) About St. Stephens (Wildcard entry, 23-23 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Christina Voudouris

Key players: F: Juliette Hessong, Sr. MF: Kaitlyn Prado, Fr.; Gabby Spatz. So. D: Addison Cox, So.; Mira Fogle, Sr.; Kirsten Setzer, So. GK: Addyson Clary, So.

Voudouris’ comments: There are many keys to our success this season. The major key is that this group of girls is extremely unique and truly enjoy being themselves when they play.

There is no other team that I have coached that has bonded in the ways that this year’s team has. Everyone understands each other’s strengths and weaknesses and will compensate or step up as needed.

This team is a group of girls who truly represent what it is to be student athletes. Their drive and love for one another are what makes the difference and will continue to make differences during our playoff run.

About Stuart Cramer (Wildcard entry, 2-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Matthew Robertson

Key players: Markayla Lawence, Sr. (13 goals); Abi Bourque, Fr. (10 goals); Marley Accashian, Sr. (8 goals, 9 assists). GK: Brianna McGinnis, Jr (11.8 saves per game)

Next up: No. 29 Freedom (4-12-4) or No. 4 North Davidson (13-3-2)

NO. 15 FORESTVIEW (13-6-1) at 18 ASHE CO. (13-5)

About Ashe County (Wildcard entry, 9-13 NCHSAA playoffs, first appearance since 2019)

Coach: Wayne Cable

Key players: F: Morgan Phipps, Sr. (24 goals). MF: Alexis Dawson, Jr. (26 goals, 15 assists); Jezik Martin, Sr. (12 goals). GK: Dakota Peterman, Fr. (7.1 saves per game)

About Forestview (Wildcard entry, 12-22 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Madison Mathis

Key players: Grace Hite, Sr. (24 goals, 7 assists). GK: Rachel Long, Jr.

Next up: No. 31 North Lincoln (6-10-2) or No. 2 West Henderson (19-3)

NO. 29 FREEDOM (4-12-4) at NO. 4 NORTH DAVIDSON (13-3-2)

About Freedom (Wildcard entry, 5-16 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Albert Becerra

About North Davidson (Mid-Piedmont 3A champion, 8-15 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jose Duarte

Key players: Keelan Moore, Jr. (33 goals, 11 assists); Kyndall Moore, Jr. (11 goals). GK: Kelsey Wrenn, Fr. (5 saves per game).

Next up: No. 20 Stuart Cramer (10-8-1) at No. 13 St. Stephens (12-4-1)

NO. 31 NORTH LINCOLN (6-10-2) at NO. 2 WEST HENDERSON (19-3)

About North Lincoln (Wildcard entry, 3-10 NCHSAA playoffs, first appearance since 2019)

Coach: Brett Lerch

Players: MF: Jamie Klein, Jr. (10 goals); Kiki Putnam, So (6 goals, 6 assists). D: Julia Frantz, Sr. GK: Addy Lerch, Jr. (7.1 saves per game).

Lerch’s comments: The main idea behind our team’s success is found in each and every girl that is on this team.

They have accomplished amazing achievements throughout the season and each player brings something special to the table. They are fighters and dig deep when it matters most. From the seniors to the freshmen, they love to give their all for the team.

About West Henderson (Mountain 7 3A champion, 16-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Brian Brewer

Key players: F: Marianne Maxon, Jr. (46 goals, 20 assists); Emma Chavez, Sr. (23 goals, 19 assists). MF: Catherine Barton, Jr. (19 goals, 12 assists). GK: Ava Heffner, Sr. (11 goals allowed in 21 games).

Next up: No. 15 Forestview (13-6-1) or 18 Ashe Co. (13-5)

2A WEST REGION

NO. 23 LINCOLN CHARTER (7-9-3) at NO. 10 BANDYS (16-2-2), 6 p.m.

About Bandys (Catawba Valley Athletic 2A champion, 2-11 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Ric Lester

About Lincoln Charter (Wildcard entry, 11-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Luis Soto

Series history: Lincoln Charter is 3-1 in the series, which was last played in 2015.

Next up: No. 26 Salisbury (12-7-1) or No. 7 Wilkes Central (13-5)

NO. 20 NEWTON-CONOVER (13-6) at NO. 13 POLK COUNTY (16-3-1), 6 p.m.

About Newton-Conover (Catawba Valley Athletic 2A runner-up, 11-13 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Carlos Arias

Key plyers: F: Briseyda Vasquez Sr. MF: Andrea Fong, Fr. Lilly Gargis, Sr.; Allison Rangel, Fr.; GK: Hadleigh Swagger, So.

Arias’ comments: Although we have a very young team, they have stepped up and learned from the two seniors that have played this year.

Lilly Gargis and Briseyda Vasquez are a major factor in leading this team. Freshman Andrea Fong and Allyson Randel have stepped up as starters and have grown tremendously.

First time GK Hadleigh Swagger has learned to be a very good keeper and will continue to grow into that position.

About Polk County (Mountain Foothills 7 2A runner-up, 43-24 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2009)

Coach: Lennox Charles

Key players: Caroline Taylor, Jr. (13 goals); Hayden Blackwell, So. (10 goals). GK: Maggie McCammon, Jr. (6.8 saves per game).

Series history: The last meeting of these two teams came in 2014 when Newton-Conover edged Polk County 1-0 in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Next up: No. 29 Southwestern Randolph (9-9-1) or No. 4 Hendersonville (14-4)

NO. 21 LINCOLNTON (11-5-3) at NO. 12 EAST DAVIDSON (13-3-1)

About Lincolnton (Wildcard entry, 3-11 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Brad Bagan

Key players: Samantha Whitaker, Sr. (15 goals, 8 assists); GK: America Torres, Sr.

About East Davidson (Wildcard entry, 12-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jordan Beck

Next up: No. 28 Randleman (7-8-1) or No. 5 East Gaston (16-1-2)

NO. 27 EAST BURKE (11-6-3) at NO. 6 MADISON (15-1), 6 p.m.

(Match played at Mars Hill University)

About East Burke (Wildcard entry, 5-13 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Sam Wall

Key Players: MF: Ashley Hernandez, Jr. (23 goals, 8 assists); Piper Chapman, So.; Macy McNeil, So. Ashley Medina, Sr. D: Ester Ambrocio, Sr.; Gracie Hall, Sr.; Marabeth Huffman, Sr.; Joselyn Olvera Salgado, Sr. GK: Chloe Cook, Sr. (4.3 saves per game).

Wall’s Comment: Our success is due to our consistent senior leadership and the standout play of midfielder Ashley Hernandez.

About Madison (Western Highlands 1A/2A champion, 15-23 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Allen Raynor

Key Players: Amber Hernandez, Jr. (13 goals, 7 assists); Desi Rozeboom, Jr. (8 goals, 9 assists). GK” Maddie Beene, So. (4.8 saves per game).

Next up: No. 22 East Rutherford (10-6-2) or No. 11 Robinson (12-7-1)

1A WEST REGION

NO. 26 CORVIAN COMMUNITY (7-11) at NO. 7 DRAUGHN (10-5-2), 6 p.m.

About Draughn (Western Highlands 1A representative, 1-2 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Shawn Street

Key players: F: Ambria Blalock, Jr. MF: Yadira Castrejon, Jr.; Alexis Diaz, Sr. D: Genesis Becerra, Sr.; Cora Hunt, Sr.; Abigail Williams, So. GK: Emma Lewis

About Corvian (Wildcard entry, 2-1 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Demetrius Marlowe

Series history: This is a rematch of last season’s second round state playoff game, which was won by Corvian 1-0.

Next up: No. 23 Avery County (5-11) or No. 10 Mountain Island Charter (15-4)