Soccer playoffs continue tonight

Key players: MF: Irwin Martinez-Villa, Sr., Derek Chacon; Jr. F: Connor Josey; GK: Dylan Steinhoff, Fr.

Foard advanced with a 2-1 victory over Lake Norman Charter in the first round, scoring both goals in the second half to rally. Connor Josey scored the first to tie it and then assisted Josue Leal for the match-winner. Goalkeeper Dylan Steinhoff had five saves as the defense held tight after the Knights scored in the 15th minute. A win on Thursday would put the Tigers into the “Sweet 16” for the second year in a row.

About Stuart Cramer (NCHSAA playoffs 2-2)

The program’s best season continued with a 2-0 win over Freedom in the first round Monday. Joseph Bravo and Drew Cotts each scored with Bravo assisting on Cotts’ goal. Luke Mingus made six saves in the 11th shutout of the season for the Storm. A win on Thursday would put Cramer into the round-of-16 for the first time.