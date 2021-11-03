Soccer playoffs continue tonight

After the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys soccer playoffs, 12 of the 20 area conference schools remain in contention for a state title across three classifications.
The big winner from the first round was the Western Foothills 3A Conference, which had all six teams win on Monday.
Meanwhile, 3A West No. 1 seed Hibriten from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and 2A West No. 1 Hendersonville from the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference advanced.
Rematches are the theme as four of the six matches featured below are rematches from earlier this season, including two that have Western Foothills foes meeting. A fifth is a rematch of teams that played each other in the last two playoffs.
Here is a look at the second round:
SCHEDULE: 2nd round: Tonight and Thursday; 3rd round: Monday, Nov. 8; 4th round: Thursday, Nov. 11; Regional final: Tuesday, Nov. 16; State championship: Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 (site TBA).
3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 19 St. Stephens (11-6-2) at No. 3 Hickory (18-3-1), Tonight at 6 p.m.
About Hickory (NCHSAA playoffs 68-36, 1 state title (2001)
Coach: Brian Jillings
Key players: S: Nick Hutto, Sr., Lewis Tate, Sr., Fletcher Tate, Sr.; MF: Spears Culpepper, Sr., David Escobedo, Sr.; F: Orlando Almanza, Jr., Gabe Palencia, Jr., Ben Howard, Jr., Cesar Rangel, Jr.
It was no surprise that Hickory routed Ben E. Smith in Round 1. In talking with Jillings prior to the playoffs, perhaps it was also no surprise that nine different players scored in the 9-1 victory.
In talking about his forwards, Jillings said, “Orlando Almanza, Gabe Palencia, Ben Howard and Cesar Rangel each have the ability to run at players to create opportunities and all have scored key goals for us. Provides a balanced attack for us where teams can’t key in on any one player.”
All but Almanza scored on Monday with Lewis Tate, Spears Culpepper, Justin Ortiz, Ademir Garcia, Jacob Cisneros and Brian Hernandez all finding the back of the net.
About St. Stephens (NCHSAA playoffs 14-19)
Coach: Fernando Munoz
Key players: F: Isaac Zavala, So. (10 goals, 6 assists); MF: Carter Bonini, Jr. (15 G, 2 A), Eliseo Coronado, Jr. (9 G, 10 A); GK: Kavyn Cardona, Jr.
With a win at South Point on Monday, the Indians picked up their first postseason win since 2013, which is also the last time the team made it to the “Sweet 16”. Issac Zavala scored in the first half with Collin Buff and Jose Barrera scoring in the second. Carter Bonini had a pair of assists in the win.
Series history: Hickory has owned the series at 15-1-2 since 2013, but the Indians have closed the gap this season. With a shorthanded team, St. Stephens played Hickory to a tie in the first meeting this season. The Indians took a 2-0 lead on a pair of set pieces — Jose Barrera and Evan Brooks scored — before Hickory rallied with Almanza and Howard scoring. Hickory won the rematch at St. Stephens 3-2.
This will be the first playoff match between the crosstown rivals since 2003 when Hickory won the Southwestern Foothills 3A Conference and St. Stephens finished third. In that second-round match held at Hickory, the Indians advanced.
Next up: No. 11 Forestview (15-6-1) or No. 6 North Henderson (15-3-3)
No. 16 East Lincoln (12-8-2) at No. 1 Hibriten (18-1), Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
About Hibriten (NCHSAA playoffs 43-30)
Coach: Jim Blanton
Key players: MF: David Franquiz, Sr. (23 Goals, 18 Assists); F: Kevin Rivera Rios, Sr. (22 G, 16 A); Gerardo Rodriguez, Jr. (17 G, 16 A); GK: John Thomas Goudas, Sr. (13 Shutouts)
As expected, Hibriten had little trouble advancing with a 9-0 win over West Mecklenburg. Sophomores had a big night, as Johnny Pineda scored four goals and Tyler Roberts added two. David Franquiz scored once and assisted on three others, while Gerardo Rodriguez assisted on two others.
About East Lincoln (NCHSAA playoffs 22-16)
Coach: Michael Arabie
Key players: F: Jackson Thrap, Jr. (17 goals, 5 assists); MF: Chris Mileta, Jr.; D: Connor Henderson, Sr.; GK: Braxton Reeves, Jr.
East Lincoln got all it needed in the first half for a 5-1 win over Smoky Mountain in the first round. Jackson Thrap scored twice, and Aidan Morrison added another goal with three assists.
Series history: This will be the third year in a row these two teams have met in the postseason, but the earliest round of the three. Two seasons ago, Hibriten rode a 27-match unbeaten streak into East Lincoln, but the Mustangs' offensive firepower was too much in a 5-1 victory as they won their 27th in a row in the 2A West final. Last season at home, the Panthers got revenge in the 2A state quarterfinal with a 3-0 shutout. Kevin Rivera-Rios fed David Franquiz twice in that match.
Next up: No. 24 Enka (12-10-1) or No. 8 North Buncombe (7-6-4)
No. 15 Fred T. Foard (13-6) at No. 2 Stuart Cramer (20-2-1), Thursday at 6 p.m.
About Fred T. Foard (NCHSAA playoffs 22-16)
Coach: Scottie Goforth
Key players: MF: Irwin Martinez-Villa, Sr., Derek Chacon; Jr. F: Connor Josey; GK: Dylan Steinhoff, Fr.
Foard advanced with a 2-1 victory over Lake Norman Charter in the first round, scoring both goals in the second half to rally. Connor Josey scored the first to tie it and then assisted Josue Leal for the match-winner. Goalkeeper Dylan Steinhoff had five saves as the defense held tight after the Knights scored in the 15th minute. A win on Thursday would put the Tigers into the “Sweet 16” for the second year in a row.
About Stuart Cramer (NCHSAA playoffs 2-2)
The program’s best season continued with a 2-0 win over Freedom in the first round Monday. Joseph Bravo and Drew Cotts each scored with Bravo assisting on Cotts’ goal. Luke Mingus made six saves in the 11th shutout of the season for the Storm. A win on Thursday would put Cramer into the round-of-16 for the first time.
Series history: A green Foard team opened this season with a 4-3 loss to the Storm, which had played three matches prior to the neutral-site game. Cramer built a 4-1 lead on a hat trick by Miguel Herrera. Max Accashian was an effective playmaker in the contest. However, the Tigers showed their firepower later with Irvin Villa-Martinez scoring twice and assisting Michael Betancourt’s goal in the 79th minute for what turned into a 4-3 final.
Next Up: No. 10 Ledford (16-2-3) or No. 7 Central Academy (14-6-3)
No. 29 North Lincoln (10-12) at No. 13 North Iredell (14-5-1), Thursday at 6 p.m.
About North Iredell (NCHSAA playoffs 2-14)
Coach: Tyler Carter
Key players: Thomas Mann, Sr., Jerik Moreno, Jr., Garrett Chase, So., William Bush, Jr., Jorge Romero, Jr., GK: Dane Coltrane, Sr.
North Iredell won their second playoff match in the program’s history with a goal in the second overtime for the 4-3 victory vs. Ashbrook. The Raiders are led by Garrett Chase (12 goals, 6 assists) and Thomas Mann (10 G, 6 A).
About North Lincoln (NCHSAA playoffs 3-6)
Coach: John Viscomi
As one of the final wild-card teams to make the field, the Knights, who finished sixth in the Western Foothills 3A, advanced with a 2-1 upset at Asheboro in overtime. Down 1-0 at the half, the Knights evened the match and scored the winner in the first overtime.
Series history: Former foes in the North Piedmont 3A/4A Conference, North Iredell has dominated the series 7-1, with the Knights' last win coming in 2014. Reunited again in league play, the Raiders won the first conference match this season 2-0 and added a 2-1 home win last month. A win for either team puts them into the round-of-16 for the first time.
Next up: No. 12 Franklin (10-4-5) or No. 5 Concord (21-2-1)
2A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 13 Newton-Conover (14-6-2) at No. 4 Shelby (18-1-2), Thursday at 6 p.m.
About Newton-Conover (NCHSAA playoffs 47-16, 3 state titles (2007, 2014, 2017)
Coach: Carlos Arias
Key players: Jesus "Chucho" Mejia, So. (26 goals, 6 assists); Chris Ramirez, Jr. (19 G, 4 A); Brayan Maldonado-Guzman, Jr. (12 G, 17 A); Benjamin Soto, Sr. (6 G, 17 A); D: Diego Alamraz, Jr., Jayden Felder, So,. Josiah Cordes, Sr.; GK: Landon Williams, Fr.
Newton-Conover ran up a 3-0 lead vs. McMichael in Monday’s first-round victory and advanced 4-1. Brayan Maldonado-Guzman scored the initial two goals and Benjamin Soto added a late tally with an assist. The Red Devils started 1-5-1 with one of the losses to Shelby. A victory puts Newton-Conover back into the round-of-16, in which it had played for eight straight years before a first-round loss last season.
About Shelby (NCHSAA playoffs 46-31, 2 state titles (2009, 2010)
The Southern Piedmont 1A/2A champions needed second-half goals from Greg Arce and Jack Berkowitz to get by Cleveland County rival Burns 2-0 in the first round. The shutout was the 10th of the season. The Golden Lions are unbeaten in their last 17 matches (15-0-2) since the only loss at Cramer.
Series history: Back in August, Shelby overwhelmed the young Red Devils 4-2 in the first half on the way to the win. Jesus Mejia scored twice for the Red Devils and Brayan Maldonado-Guzman added another. Jack Berkowitz scored twice for Shelby.
In the playoffs, despite five state titles between the schools over an 11-year period, the schools met only twice. One of those meetings came in 2018, when Newton-Conover scored in overtime to win a “Sweet 16” match 2-1. It was the first playoff meeting since 2007, when the Red Devils took the 2A West Regional final 1-0 prior to winning the state title. Shelby last won a playoff match vs. Newton-Conover in 2006.
Next up: No. 12 Surry Central (16-3-1) or No. 5 North Forsyth (13-2)
No. 18 Forest Hills (15-5-3) at No. 2 Lincolnton (17-0-3), Thursday at 7 p.m.
About Lincolnton (NCHSAA playoffs 17-17)
Coach: Brad Bagan
Key players: D: Zach Zigorski, Kevin Calvo, Zander Harrison, Edwin Olivia, GK: San Carpenter (7 goals allowed).
It took a while, but Lincolnton finally overcame No. 31 Wilkes Central’s upset bid with two second-half goals to gain the 2-0 win, which was the Wolves’ first postseason victory since 2015. Zander Harrison scored the tiebreaker and later assisted on Kenny Trejo’s insurance tally. A win Thursday would put Lincolnton in the round-of-16 for the first time since 2014.
About Forest Hills (NCHSAA playoffs 12-18)
The Yellow Jackets advanced to the second round after receiving a forfeit win after Walkertown reported the use of ineligible athletes during the season and was disqualified from the playoffs. Forest Hills finished second in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference, which came after losing the final two matches of the season to conference champion Central Academy and co-runner-up Monroe. A win on Thursday puts Forest Hills in the round-of-16 for the fourth straight season.
Next up: No. 23 Lincoln Charter (9-11-1) or No. 7 Owen (17-2)
Matches involving other area conference teams:
2A West
No. 1 Hendersonville (18-1-1) vs. No. 16 Community School of Davidson (10-7-2)
No. 7 Owen (17-2) vs. No. 23 Lincoln Charter (9-11-1)
1A West
No. 8 Mountain Heritage (8-3-1) vs. No. 9 Swain County (12-4-1)