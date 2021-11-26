 Skip to main content
Soccer players from Hickory, other local schools earn postseason accolades
Soccer players from Hickory, other local schools earn postseason accolades

  Updated
Lewis Tate

Hickory's Lewis Tate, 16, attempts a header as Western Alamance's Gael Villegas-Duran, 7, tries to do the same during the 3A state championship match on Nov. 19 in Cary. Tate recently received all-state, all-region and all-conference recognition.

 
 Jeff Gallemore/Record File Photo

It was a banner season for local high school boys soccer teams, led by Hickory’s run to the 3A state title match. Numerous players from the three area conferences — the Catawba Valley 2A, the Western Foothills 3A and the Northwestern 3A/4A — have been recognized recently as all-state, all-region and all-conference selections.

Here’s a listing of those players:

NORTH CAROLINA SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE TEAM

3A Coach of the Year: Brian Jillings, Hickory

3A Assistant Coach of the Year: Bobby Dettelbach, Hickory

David Franquiz, Hibriten (3A)

Irvin Martinez-Villa, Fred T. Foard (3A)

Jesus Mejia, Newton-Conover (2A)

Kevin Rivera-Rios, Hibriten (3A)

Lewis Tate, Hickory (3A)

Zach Zagorski, Lincolnton (2A)

NORTH CAROLINA SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-REGION TEAM

Kevin Calvo, Lincolnton (2A, All-Region 11)

Jeremy Castillon, West Caldwell (2A, All-Region 11)

Jayco Castro, West Caldwell (2A, All-Region 11)

Alex Gutierrez, West Lincoln (2A, All-Region 11)

Zander Harrison, Lincolnton (2A, All-Region 11)

Aaron Lail, Lincolnton (2A, All-Region 11)

Brayan Maldonado-Guzman, Newton-Conover (2A, All-Region 11)

Jesus Mejia, Newton-Conover (2A, All-Region 11)

Santiago Nieves, West Lincoln (2A, All-Region 11)

Edwin Olivia, Lincolnton (2A, All-Region 11)

Chris Ramirez, Newton-Conover (2A, All-Region 11)

Rodrigo Serafin, West Lincoln (2A, All-Region 11)

Brian Silva, West Caldwell (2A, All-Region 11)

Benjamin Soto, Newton-Conover (2A, All-Region 11)

Jesus Tellez-Blanco, Lincolnton (2A, All-Region 11)

Zack Zagorski, Lincolnton (2A, All-Region 11)

Orlando Almanza, Hickory (3A, All-Region 10)

Carter Bonini, St. Stephens (3A, All-Region 10)

Isaac Bunton, West Iredell (3A, All-Region 10)

Eliseo Coronado, St. Stephens (3A, All-Region 10)

Spears Culpepper, Hickory (3A, All-Region 10)

Luke Custer, North Lincoln (3A, All-Region 10)

David Franquiz, Hibriten (3A, All-Region 10)

Landon Graden, East Lincoln (3A, All-Region 10)

John Thomas Goudas, Hibriten (3A, All-Region 10)

Nick Hutto, Hickory (3A, All-Region 10)

Cole Johnson, Freedom (3A, All-Region 10)

Connor Josey, Fred T. Foard (3A, All-Region 10)

Josue Leal, Fred T. Foard (3A, All-Region 10)

Christopher Mileta, East Lincoln (3A, All-Region 10)

Laurits Nor Langager, Freedom (3A, All-Region 10)

Irvin Martinez-Villa, Fred T. Foard (3A, All-Region 10)

Kevin Rivera-Rios, Hibriten (3A, All-Region 10)

Gerardo Rodriguez, Hibriten (3A, All-Region 10)

Jackson Thrap, East Lincoiln (3A, All-Region 10)

Fletcher Tate, Hickory (3A, All-Region 10)

Lewis Tate, Hickory (3A, All-Region 10)

Shane Stevens, Hibriten (3A, All-Region 10)

Gresham Collins, Watauga, (4A, All-Region 11)

Matthew Taubman, Watauga (4A, All-Region 11)

Zade Tincher, Watauga (4A, All-Region 11)

ALL-CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE TEAM

Offensive Player of the Year: Jesus Mejia, Newton-Conover

Defensive Player of the Year: Colin Miller, Bandys

Coach of the Year: Albert “Ric” Lester, Bandys

Jacob Bandel, Bandys

Kevin Calvo, Lincolnton

Sam Carpenter, Lincolnton

Jeremy Castellon, West Caldwell

Jayco Castro, West Caldwell

Thomas Gaviria, Bunker Hill

Alexander Gutierrez, West Lincoln

Davis Higgins, Maiden

Aaron Lail, Lincolnton

Brayan Maldonado-Guzman, Newton-Conover

Max Martinez, Maiden

Andrew Martufi, East Burke

Chris Ramirez, Newton-Conover

Josh Ramirez, Bandys

CJ Schronce, Bandys

Brian Silva, West Caldwell

Benjamin Soto, Newton-Conover

Jesus Tellez-Blanco, Lincolnton

Lawson Vang, Bunker Hill

Zack Zagorski, Lincolnton

ALL-WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE TEAM

Co-Player of the Year: Irvin Martinez-Villa, Fred T. Foard

Co-Player of the Year: Lewis Tate, Hickory

Offensive Player of the Year: Thomas Mann, North Iredell

Defensive Player of the Year: Christopher Mileta, East Lincoln

Coach of the Year: Brian Jillings, Hickory

Orlando Almanza, Hickory

Michael Betancourt, Fred T. Foard

Isaac Bunton, West Iredell

William Bush, North Iredell

Kavyn Cardona, St. Stephens

Jeremy Carranza, Fred T. Foard

Derek Chacon, Fred T. Foard

Garrett Chase, North Iredell

Dane Coltrane, North Iredell

Eliseo Coronado, St. Stephens

Spears Culpepper, Hickory

Luke Custer, North Lincoln

Tanner Davis, Statesville

Connor Henderson, East Lincoln

Ben Howard, Hickory

Nick Hutto, Hickory

Landon Graden, East Lincoln

Connor Josey, Fred T. Foard

Jerick Moreno, North Iredell

Cesar Rangel, Hickory

Fletcher Tate, Hickory

Jackson Thrap, East Lincoln

Grayson Walker, Fred T. Foard

Bryce Weston, North Iredell

ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE TEAM

Co-Player of the Year: David Franquiz, Hibriten

Co-Player of the Year: Matthew Taubman, Watauga

Offensive Player of the Year: Kevin Rivera-Rios, Hibriten

Defensive Player of the Year: Austin Sink, Alexander Central

Coach of the Year: Josh Honeycutt, Watauga

Ashton Alva, Freedom

Klaus Best, Watauga

Kendal Bryant, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Gresham Collins, Watauga

Andrew Costello, Freedom

Micah Duvall, Watauga (honorable mention)

Miguel Garcia, Hibriten (honorable mention)

John Thomas Goudas, Hibriten

Joni Gutierrez, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Erwin Guzman, Hibriten

Nick Hawkins, Hibriten

Luke Hunter, Watauga

Noah Jamison, Watauga (honorable mention)

Josh Jarboe, South Caldwell

Cole Johnson, Freedom

Eli Kerley, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Noah Lang, Watauga

Laurits Nor Langager, Freedom

Corey Lawson, Alexander Central

Montana Lopez, Ashe County

Jose Mata, Alexander Central

Jonah McBurney, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

Asher Mearns, South Caldwell

Tristan Mearns, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

Silas Miller, Freedom

Steele Neely, Watauga

Tristan Newcomb, Hibriten

John Perkins, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Johnny Pineda, Hibriten

Andrew Pruett, South Caldwell

Tyler Roberts, Hibriten

Gerardo Rodriguez, Hibriten

Jacob Searcy, Freedom (honorable mention)

Dylan Short, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Shane Stevens, Hibriten

Kai Suyao, Watauga

Zade Tincher, Watauga

Eduardo Monge Velasquez, Freedom (honorable mention)

Ben White, Watauga

