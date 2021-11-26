Soccer players from Hickory, other local schools earn postseason accolades

It was a banner season for local high school boys soccer teams, led by Hickory’s run to the 3A state title match. Numerous players from the three area conferences — the Catawba Valley 2A, the Western Foothills 3A and the Northwestern 3A/4A — have been recognized recently as all-state, all-region and all-conference selections.
Here’s a listing of those players:
NORTH CAROLINA SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE TEAM
3A Coach of the Year: Brian Jillings, Hickory
3A Assistant Coach of the Year: Bobby Dettelbach, Hickory
David Franquiz, Hibriten (3A)
Irvin Martinez-Villa, Fred T. Foard (3A)
Jesus Mejia, Newton-Conover (2A)
Kevin Rivera-Rios, Hibriten (3A)
Lewis Tate, Hickory (3A)
Zach Zagorski, Lincolnton (2A)
NORTH CAROLINA SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-REGION TEAM
Kevin Calvo, Lincolnton (2A, All-Region 11)
Jeremy Castillon, West Caldwell (2A, All-Region 11)
Jayco Castro, West Caldwell (2A, All-Region 11)
Alex Gutierrez, West Lincoln (2A, All-Region 11)
Zander Harrison, Lincolnton (2A, All-Region 11)
Aaron Lail, Lincolnton (2A, All-Region 11)
Brayan Maldonado-Guzman, Newton-Conover (2A, All-Region 11)
Jesus Mejia, Newton-Conover (2A, All-Region 11)
Santiago Nieves, West Lincoln (2A, All-Region 11)
Edwin Olivia, Lincolnton (2A, All-Region 11)
Chris Ramirez, Newton-Conover (2A, All-Region 11)
Rodrigo Serafin, West Lincoln (2A, All-Region 11)
Brian Silva, West Caldwell (2A, All-Region 11)
Benjamin Soto, Newton-Conover (2A, All-Region 11)
Jesus Tellez-Blanco, Lincolnton (2A, All-Region 11)
Zack Zagorski, Lincolnton (2A, All-Region 11)
Orlando Almanza, Hickory (3A, All-Region 10)
Carter Bonini, St. Stephens (3A, All-Region 10)
Isaac Bunton, West Iredell (3A, All-Region 10)
Eliseo Coronado, St. Stephens (3A, All-Region 10)
Spears Culpepper, Hickory (3A, All-Region 10)
Luke Custer, North Lincoln (3A, All-Region 10)
David Franquiz, Hibriten (3A, All-Region 10)
Landon Graden, East Lincoln (3A, All-Region 10)
John Thomas Goudas, Hibriten (3A, All-Region 10)
Nick Hutto, Hickory (3A, All-Region 10)
Cole Johnson, Freedom (3A, All-Region 10)
Connor Josey, Fred T. Foard (3A, All-Region 10)
Josue Leal, Fred T. Foard (3A, All-Region 10)
Christopher Mileta, East Lincoln (3A, All-Region 10)
Laurits Nor Langager, Freedom (3A, All-Region 10)
Irvin Martinez-Villa, Fred T. Foard (3A, All-Region 10)
Kevin Rivera-Rios, Hibriten (3A, All-Region 10)
Gerardo Rodriguez, Hibriten (3A, All-Region 10)
Jackson Thrap, East Lincoiln (3A, All-Region 10)
Fletcher Tate, Hickory (3A, All-Region 10)
Lewis Tate, Hickory (3A, All-Region 10)
Shane Stevens, Hibriten (3A, All-Region 10)
Gresham Collins, Watauga, (4A, All-Region 11)
Matthew Taubman, Watauga (4A, All-Region 11)
Zade Tincher, Watauga (4A, All-Region 11)
ALL-CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE TEAM
Offensive Player of the Year: Jesus Mejia, Newton-Conover
Defensive Player of the Year: Colin Miller, Bandys
Coach of the Year: Albert “Ric” Lester, Bandys
Jacob Bandel, Bandys
Kevin Calvo, Lincolnton
Sam Carpenter, Lincolnton
Jeremy Castellon, West Caldwell
Jayco Castro, West Caldwell
Thomas Gaviria, Bunker Hill
Alexander Gutierrez, West Lincoln
Davis Higgins, Maiden
Aaron Lail, Lincolnton
Brayan Maldonado-Guzman, Newton-Conover
Max Martinez, Maiden
Andrew Martufi, East Burke
Chris Ramirez, Newton-Conover
Josh Ramirez, Bandys
CJ Schronce, Bandys
Brian Silva, West Caldwell
Benjamin Soto, Newton-Conover
Jesus Tellez-Blanco, Lincolnton
Lawson Vang, Bunker Hill
Zack Zagorski, Lincolnton
ALL-WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE TEAM
Co-Player of the Year: Irvin Martinez-Villa, Fred T. Foard
Co-Player of the Year: Lewis Tate, Hickory
Offensive Player of the Year: Thomas Mann, North Iredell
Defensive Player of the Year: Christopher Mileta, East Lincoln
Coach of the Year: Brian Jillings, Hickory
Orlando Almanza, Hickory
Michael Betancourt, Fred T. Foard
Isaac Bunton, West Iredell
William Bush, North Iredell
Kavyn Cardona, St. Stephens
Jeremy Carranza, Fred T. Foard
Derek Chacon, Fred T. Foard
Garrett Chase, North Iredell
Dane Coltrane, North Iredell
Eliseo Coronado, St. Stephens
Spears Culpepper, Hickory
Luke Custer, North Lincoln
Tanner Davis, Statesville
Connor Henderson, East Lincoln
Ben Howard, Hickory
Nick Hutto, Hickory
Landon Graden, East Lincoln
Connor Josey, Fred T. Foard
Jerick Moreno, North Iredell
Cesar Rangel, Hickory
Fletcher Tate, Hickory
Jackson Thrap, East Lincoln
Grayson Walker, Fred T. Foard
Bryce Weston, North Iredell
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE TEAM
Co-Player of the Year: David Franquiz, Hibriten
Co-Player of the Year: Matthew Taubman, Watauga
Offensive Player of the Year: Kevin Rivera-Rios, Hibriten
Defensive Player of the Year: Austin Sink, Alexander Central
Coach of the Year: Josh Honeycutt, Watauga
Ashton Alva, Freedom
Klaus Best, Watauga
Kendal Bryant, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Gresham Collins, Watauga
Andrew Costello, Freedom
Micah Duvall, Watauga (honorable mention)
Miguel Garcia, Hibriten (honorable mention)
John Thomas Goudas, Hibriten
Joni Gutierrez, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Erwin Guzman, Hibriten
Nick Hawkins, Hibriten
Luke Hunter, Watauga
Noah Jamison, Watauga (honorable mention)
Josh Jarboe, South Caldwell
Cole Johnson, Freedom
Eli Kerley, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Noah Lang, Watauga
Laurits Nor Langager, Freedom
Corey Lawson, Alexander Central
Montana Lopez, Ashe County
Jose Mata, Alexander Central
Jonah McBurney, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
Asher Mearns, South Caldwell
Tristan Mearns, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
Silas Miller, Freedom
Steele Neely, Watauga
Tristan Newcomb, Hibriten
John Perkins, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Johnny Pineda, Hibriten
Andrew Pruett, South Caldwell
Tyler Roberts, Hibriten
Gerardo Rodriguez, Hibriten
Jacob Searcy, Freedom (honorable mention)
Dylan Short, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Shane Stevens, Hibriten
Kai Suyao, Watauga
Zade Tincher, Watauga
Eduardo Monge Velasquez, Freedom (honorable mention)
Ben White, Watauga