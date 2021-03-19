Soccer matches moved due to rainy weather

As of presstime Thursday, three of the five boys state soccer playoff second-round matches involving teams from area conferences had been moved to today due to rainy weather throughout the state.

No. 14 Shelby (12-1) at No. 11 Fred T. Foard (13-2) in the 2A playoffs was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, but will now be played today at 4:30 p.m., prior to the Tigers’ varsity football game against West Caldwell.

No. 8 Hendersonville (9-2) at No. 1 Hibriten (15-0), also in the 2A playoffs, was originally scheduled for Thursday as well, but will now be played today at 4 p.m., with the Panthers’ varsity football game against Draughn being pushed back to 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Cox Mill (12-1) at No. 2 Watauga (12-1), a 3A matchup originally scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m., will now take place tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Two contests were still scheduled to be played Thursday, a 3A contest between 16th-seeded Hickory (12-1) and ninth-seeded Marvin Ridge (11-1-2) in Waxhaw and a 2A match between No. 12 Salisbury (9-1-3) and No. 5 East Lincoln (11-1-1) in Denver.

The third round of the state playoffs is scheduled for Saturday.