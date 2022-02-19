SOARING TO A CHAMPIONSHIP: Hickory boys win 20th straight, beat East Lincoln to nab WFAC title

DENVER — Following five straight wins to begin the season, the Hickory boys basketball team suffered a three-point home loss at the hands of East Lincoln on Dec. 10. The Red Tornadoes haven’t lost since, capturing 20 consecutive victories including a 58-53 triumph over the Mustangs in the championship game of the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament on Friday night at East Lincoln High School.
Hickory also earned a 56-49 road victory over East Lincoln earlier this month, and following Friday’s win the Red Tornadoes enter the state playoffs with a 25-1 record. Meanwhile, the Mustangs will commence their postseason run with a 22-5 mark.
“This is my third conference we’ve played in and we’re 3-0,” said Hickory second-year coach Daniel Willis. “We won last year, we didn’t play a tournament last year, and then we win the outright championship this year and the tournament championship. I’m just proud of the guys.
“These guys, they compete and they know how to win, and we’ve proved that coming down the stretch in some big games on the road,” he added. “We’ve gotten a lot better from the beginning of the year. We’ve got a bunch of great kids on this team, so I’m just proud of the guys and the coaching staff, and we just need to keep it going.”
After a putback from East Lincoln’s Palmer Crichton resulted in the game’s first points, Rico Walker got top-seeded Hickory on the board with a steal and the ensuing hook shot. Drew Bean countered with another putback for the second-seeded Mustangs, but Zane Redmond gave the Red Tornadoes their first lead with a 3-pointer from the right wing.
The teams continued to battle back and forth as the first quarter progressed, although Hickory briefly enjoyed a 15-10 advantage following an 8-0 run that included a Jayden Maddox 3, a Redmond steal and one-handed dunk, a Maddox layup and a free throw from Eli Rose. However, the Mustangs closed the quarter on a 7-2 spurt to tie things at 17-all entering the second period.
Bean hit a driving layup to start the second quarter and give the lead back to East Lincoln, but Maddox answered with a pullup jumper before Jamien Little put the Red Tornadoes back in front with a floater following a Redmond block on the defensive end. Little also nailed a triple shortly thereafter for the only long-range bucket of the quarter, while Tyquan Hill knocked down a late jumper from the foul line to make it 30-29 in favor of Hickory at the half.
East Lincoln scored the first five points of the second half before Redmond drove the left side for a layup. After two free throws from the Mustangs’ Keandre Walker, Little drilled a trey from the left corner to bring Hickory within a single point, 36-35, at the 4:40 mark. Following a Hickory timeout, Redmond spun his way to the hoop for the go-ahead basket, and after two more foul shots from East Lincoln’s Walker, Redmond hit a left-corner 3 off a crosscourt pass from Maddox to give the Red Tornadoes a 40-38 lead with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter.
After Bean tied the score with a pair of foul shots seconds later, a Little putback gave the Red Tornadoes a 42-40 lead heading into the final period, which was just as topsy-turvy as the first three quarters. Markell Clark and Jeremiah Jones each made 3s for the Mustangs in the early part of the frame, but Hickory answered each time.
Maddox — who was named the tournament’s MVP following the game — was effective in the fourth quarter, as were fellow all-tournament selections Little and Redmond. The latter put Hickory on top for good thanks to a layup and a free throw that made it 54-51 with 1:49 to play, although East Lincoln cut the deficit to one on two free throws from Jones just 11 seconds later.
Following a driving layup from Maddox that pushed Hickory’s lead back to three, East Lincoln had to commit five fouls before the Red Tornadoes reached the bonus. Hill, who played sparingly and hadn’t scored since his jumper that gave Hickory a one-point lead at halftime, ended up draining two free throws with 28.2 seconds remaining to account for the final five-point margin.
“First of all, they bring a lot of energy, they bring a lot of passion,” said Willis of the trio of Maddox, Little and Redmond. “They love to play the game and they love to play together, that’s the key. And all three of them down the stretch all made a big play, and that’s the way we win that game.
“But those two free throws Tyquan hit to make it from three to five were huge,” he continued. “He’s been sitting on the bench, comes in there and knocks two free throws down.”
Hickory was led by 17 points from Redmond, while Maddox and Little scored 14 apiece. As for East Lincoln, it received 13 points each from Bean and Walker to go with 11 from Jones.
“It was crazy,” said Maddox of Friday’s atmosphere. “The first time we played them they came at us ... and the second time we knew we had to get after it to beat them. And then the third game it was hard because we already know their plays and they know our plays. I knew they were gonna come after me and like Coach said, ‘Move the ball around, be a team, play good defense.’”
“They’re a good team, a heck of a team,” added Willis of East Lincoln. “Two really good teams played a hard game in an atmosphere that was unbelievable. ... But we did a good job of making plays down the stretch, and that was the difference. “
Note: Joining Hickory’s Jayden Maddox (tournament MVP), Jamien Little and Zane Redmond on the all-tournament team were East Lincoln’s Drew Bean and Jeremiah Jones, North Lincoln’s Jack Waggoner and North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins.
GIRLS
East Lincoln 50, Hickory 42
The second-seeded Red Tornadoes gave the top-seeded Mustangs all they could handle throughout Friday night’s Western Foothills 3A tournament title contest, but East Lincoln survived in the end for its 15th win in a row. Now 26-1 overall, the Mustangs’ only loss was a 44-41 defeat at the hands of nonconference Cox Mill on Dec. 30.
On the other side, Hickory lost for just the second time in its past eight games. The Red Tornadoes are now 17-8 as they prepare for their state playoff opener.
Tournament MVP Madison Self of East Lincoln led all scorers with 18 points, while Ginny Overbay added 10 and all-tournament team members Hailey McFadden and Taliyah Thomas added nine and five, respectively. Fellow all-tournament selections Gabby Bryant and Gabriela Greenard of Hickory finished with 10 points apiece, with St. Stephens’ Allie Reid and Fred T. Foard’s Samaria Tipps also filling spots on the all-tournament squad.
Speaking of Self, she scored the first points of the night on a three-point play just under a minute into the opening quarter. East Lincoln went on to score 10 of the first 12 points overall, with Hickory’s only basket coming on a driving layup from Bryant.
Following a timeout by the Red Tornadoes with 4:22 left in the first quarter, Greenard converted a layup and Lea Boyens knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a one-score game. However, East Lincoln responded with baskets from Overbay and Raven Ross to double up Hickory at 14-7 before two foul shots from Joselin Turner and one from Greenard brought the Red Tornadoes to within four, 14-10, at the end of the period.
Hickory never led in the first half, but was able to hang around as it trailed by only five points at 24-19 entering halftime. And despite an early run by the Mustangs in the third quarter, the Red Tornadoes capitalized on sloppy play by East Lincoln as they scored nine straight points to turn a five-point deficit into a 30-29 advantage.
Boyens registered the first basket during Hickory’s 9-0 spurt, while Greenard scored the next five on a layup and a 3 before Powe made a layup off an assist from Boyens for the Red Tornadoes’ first lead of the contest. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, Hickory was up 34-32.
East Lincoln would not be denied, though, as it took control over the final eight minutes. Self and McFadden were dominant on the inside, while a 3 from Overbay also helped the Mustangs’ cause as they escaped with an eight-point victory for their second straight single-digit win over a Catawba County foe following a 74-67 defeat of Fred T. Foard in Wednesday’s semifinal round.
GIRLS
Hickory;10;09;15;08;-;42
East Lincoln;14;10;08;18;-;50
Hickory – Gabby Bryant 10, Gabriela Greenard 10, Laken Powe 9, Lea Boyens 7, Joselin Turner 6.
East Lincoln – Madison Self 18, Ginny Overbay 10, Hailey McFadden 9, Taliyah Thomas 5, Kelsey Campo 4, Raven Ross 4.
BOYS
Hickory;17;13;12;16;-;58
East Lincoln;17;12;11;13;-;53
Hickory – Zane Redmond 17, Jamien Little 14, Jayden Maddox 14, Eli Rose 5, Tyquan Hill 4, Landan Maddox 2, Rico Walker 2.
East Lincoln – Drew Bean 13, Keandre Walker 13, Jeremiah Jones 11, Markell Clark 5, Logan Craig 5, Palmer Crichton 4, Landon Glezen 2.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.