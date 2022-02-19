SOARING TO A CHAMPIONSHIP: Hickory boys win 20th straight, beat East Lincoln to nab WFAC title

Following a timeout by the Red Tornadoes with 4:22 left in the first quarter, Greenard converted a layup and Lea Boyens knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a one-score game. However, East Lincoln responded with baskets from Overbay and Raven Ross to double up Hickory at 14-7 before two foul shots from Joselin Turner and one from Greenard brought the Red Tornadoes to within four, 14-10, at the end of the period.

Hickory never led in the first half, but was able to hang around as it trailed by only five points at 24-19 entering halftime. And despite an early run by the Mustangs in the third quarter, the Red Tornadoes capitalized on sloppy play by East Lincoln as they scored nine straight points to turn a five-point deficit into a 30-29 advantage.

Boyens registered the first basket during Hickory’s 9-0 spurt, while Greenard scored the next five on a layup and a 3 before Powe made a layup off an assist from Boyens for the Red Tornadoes’ first lead of the contest. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, Hickory was up 34-32.