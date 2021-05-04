Snider retires as Maiden's girls hoops coach

MAIDEN — After coaching high school sports for 43 years, including the last three as the head coach of the Maiden High varsity girls basketball team, Frank Snider is retiring. His decision was announced by Maiden athletic director Caine Houser in an email sent to media members on Monday afternoon.
Snider has coached several sports over the past four-plus decades, mostly at Maiden. The Catawba College graduate has coached baseball, football, boys basketball and girls basketball during his career, serving as the Blue Devils’ girls hoops coach on two separate occasions (2001-04, 2018-21).
Snider departs with an all-time record of 70-76 as Maiden’s girls basketball coach, including a 29-39 mark since returning in 2018. His teams were 22-20 in South Fork 2A Conference play during his second three-year tenure.
The longest tenure of Snider’s coaching career came as head coach of Maiden’s varsity boys basketball squad from 1984-96. He led the program again for three seasons in the mid-2000s before moving on to other coaching roles, including as the Blue Devils’ head football coach from 2012-15.
This past season, Maiden’s girls basketball team finished 6-8 both overall and in South Fork 2A play. After beginning the season with three consecutive losses and six defeats in their first eight games, the Blue Devils captured victories in four of their final six contests.
Maiden reached the 2A state girls basketball playoffs in 2020 before losing to Mountain Heritage in the opening round. The Blue Devils’ last postseason victory was a 61-54 home win over Lincolnton in the second round of the 2017 playoffs, which was preceded by a 63-57 home win over West Davidson in the opening round.
Maiden finished 21-8 during the 2016-17 campaign under then-coach David Williams, who also led the Blue Devils to a 19-6 mark and another playoff appearance the following season. Snider took over after Williams left to become the head baseball coach at A.C. Reynolds, a position he held until last May.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.