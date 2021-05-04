Snider retires as Maiden's girls hoops coach

MAIDEN — After coaching high school sports for 43 years, including the last three as the head coach of the Maiden High varsity girls basketball team, Frank Snider is retiring. His decision was announced by Maiden athletic director Caine Houser in an email sent to media members on Monday afternoon.

Snider has coached several sports over the past four-plus decades, mostly at Maiden. The Catawba College graduate has coached baseball, football, boys basketball and girls basketball during his career, serving as the Blue Devils’ girls hoops coach on two separate occasions (2001-04, 2018-21).

Snider departs with an all-time record of 70-76 as Maiden’s girls basketball coach, including a 29-39 mark since returning in 2018. His teams were 22-20 in South Fork 2A Conference play during his second three-year tenure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The longest tenure of Snider’s coaching career came as head coach of Maiden’s varsity boys basketball squad from 1984-96. He led the program again for three seasons in the mid-2000s before moving on to other coaching roles, including as the Blue Devils’ head football coach from 2012-15.