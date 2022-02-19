Six Catawba County wrestlers, two teams win state titles

Also adding to a dual championship from two weeks prior, Bandys claimed its fourth state tournament team title, the first since 2006. The Trojans won with 139.5 points as seven of their eight wrestlers earned state placement and three wrestled in the finals. Bryson Burkett won his title match in the 132-pound bracket with a 9-4 decision over Connor Goodman of Jay M. Robinson. Caleb Moore (160) won his bout over Bunker Hill’s Brayden Guess as he pulled out an escape in the third period to win 3-2.

Bunker Hill came in second with 107 points, as the Bears had five of seven wrestlers place in the top six. Their highlight came Saturday evening when Lawson Vang (106) won the program’s first individual championship since 2014 with a 4-1 decision over Jared Thomas of Morehead. Along with Guess’ runner-up finish, Raul Hernandez also finished second in the 120-pound tilt.

Newton-Conover came in third in the team score with 105 points, as the Red Devils had all five wrestlers reach the medal stand. Two of them won state championships with Owen Clark (195) defeating James Calloway of Madison and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220) getting a late score to hold off Bryan Gordon of West Stokes 10-7.