Six Catawba County wrestlers, two teams win state titles

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual state wrestling tournament concluded the three-day championship event Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum. The stories of those from Catawba County who competed are now beginning and will be remembered for a lifetime.
The presentation of medals was a parade of Catawba County wrestlers for what was the biggest haul for the area. Six wrestlers claimed individual titles, with the big prize, the team championships, going to two county schools.
Adding to the dual title from two weeks earlier, Fred T. Foard captured its third tournament title by winning the 3A championship, overwhelming the competition with 177 points, well ahead of second-place Central Academy, which had 125.5 points. The Tigers had nine of 10 wrestlers reach the top six or higher, highlighted by Dylan Smith’s title in the 220-pound bout. The junior scored early and took a 4-0 decision over Landon Sargent of Cape Fear. Karter Floyd (113), Brock Carey (145) and Zane Birtchet (160) all finished second.
Also adding to a dual championship from two weeks prior, Bandys claimed its fourth state tournament team title, the first since 2006. The Trojans won with 139.5 points as seven of their eight wrestlers earned state placement and three wrestled in the finals. Bryson Burkett won his title match in the 132-pound bracket with a 9-4 decision over Connor Goodman of Jay M. Robinson. Caleb Moore (160) won his bout over Bunker Hill’s Brayden Guess as he pulled out an escape in the third period to win 3-2.
Bunker Hill came in second with 107 points, as the Bears had five of seven wrestlers place in the top six. Their highlight came Saturday evening when Lawson Vang (106) won the program’s first individual championship since 2014 with a 4-1 decision over Jared Thomas of Morehead. Along with Guess’ runner-up finish, Raul Hernandez also finished second in the 120-pound tilt.
Newton-Conover came in third in the team score with 105 points, as the Red Devils had all five wrestlers reach the medal stand. Two of them won state championships with Owen Clark (195) defeating James Calloway of Madison and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220) getting a late score to hold off Bryan Gordon of West Stokes 10-7.
Burke County had two wrestlers take the 2A championship mat in back-to-back matches against brothers form Surry Central. Caleb Johnson-White (145) of East Burke lost an 8-2 decision to Jacob Price before Patton's Dilan Patton (152) lost his match to Jeremiah Price on a 26-9 technical fall.
West Lincoln, which finished in fifth in the 2A team standings, sent Chade Norman to the mat at 126. The senior took an early lead before David McEachern overpowered Norman into a pin in the third period.
Out of the Western Foothills 3A Conference, Parker Galliher (126) of Statesville lost a 6-1 decision to Central Academy’s Kyle Montaperto, who won his fourth state title with the victory. North Iredell’s Bray Trivette (138) dropped a 13-4 decision to South Rowan’s Jacob Cox.
As a whole, 43 of the 64 area wrestlers from the area conferences finished in the top six with the Catawba Valley 2A Conference placing 27 of the 34 wrestlers that qualified for the tournament.
2A State Championship
Team scores: 1. Bandys 139.5; 2. Bunker Hill 107; 3. Newton-Conover 103; 4. Mt. Pleasant 98; 5. West Lincoln 91; 6. Surry Central 88.5; 7. R-S Central 67; 8. West Stokes 63; 9. Trinity 62; 10. North Pitt 46.5. Other area schools: 11. Lincolnton 46; 27. East Burke 24; T-28. Maiden 20; T-28. Patton 28; 38. West Caldwell 13
Championship round
106: Lawson Vang (BH, 38-3) d. Jared Thomas (Morehead, 49-3), 4-1
113: Summer Horton (RSC, 29-9) p. Riley Shaw (W. Wilkes, 47-3), 3:43
120: Rayshun James (Reidsville, 36-2) d. Raul Hernandez (BH, 41-7), 9-1
126: David McEachern (MP, 42-9) p. Chade Norman (WL, 29-11), 4:46
132: Bryson Burkett (B, 41-9) vs. Connor Goodman (JM Robinson, 53-6), 9-4
138: David Markupson (T, 50-1) d. Will Nix (B, 34-13), 10-0
145: Jacob Price (SC, 32-2) d. Caleb White-Johnson (EB, 27-5), 8-2
152: Jeremiah Price (SC, 42-0) tf. Dilan Patton (P, 38-3), 26-9
160: Caleb Moore (B, 48-2) d. Brayden Guess (BH, 43-5), 3-2
170: Kyler Pickard (MP, 48-3) d. Richard Post (RSC, 34-6), 7-0
182: Raheem Jones (NP, 42-0) s. Eli Becker (E. Surry, 27-1), 7-4
195: Owen Clark (N-C, 51-2) d. James Calloway (Madison, 30-5), 6-0
220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (N-C, 50-6) d. Bryan Gordon (WS, 47-2), 10-7
285: Jaden Gaither (Salisbury, 19-5) p. Jarek Stewart-Karloweics (Brevard, 38-6), :57
Third place (area schools only)
106: Andy Saine (WL) d. Carter Duhon (SW Onslow), 8-4
120: Camden Spencer (N-C) d. Zeke Grabowski (Owen), 8-7
126: Joey Levix (B) d. Matthew Helms (WS), 5-2
132: Landon Neal (WS) d. Luke Heavner (WL), 4-1
145: Alex Betancourt (BH) p. Jaheim Hartsfield (Webb), 4:54
152: Jason Brawley (N-C) d. Ephram Biggs (More), 8-2
160: Julius Miller (Reid) d. Josh White (L), 3-2)
170: Ian Moore (B) d. Jason Rodriguez (SWO), 3-2
285: DJ Spring (Maiden) won by injury default over Alex Roland (WW)
Fifth place (area schools only)
113: Isaiah Pittman (N-C) p. Layne Armstrong (Seaforth), 2:14
120: Boedi Kirkland (B) p. Edwin Pozo (Forbush), 3:10
138: Rakeem Smith (WC) d. Jayvion Perry (NP), 10-6
145: Quinlan Hunter (L) p. Wallace Bowser (Roanoke Rapids), 2:09
152: Mason Avery (WL) p. Zachary Wall (Anson), 4:28
160: Karson Crouse (SC) p. Patrick Goins (WL), 3:59
170: Spencer Leclair (SC) p. Donta Davis (BH), :30
182: Raydyn Brooks (B) d. Meliek Bryant (N. Stanly), 13-0
3A State Championship
Team scores: 1. Fred T. Foard 177; 2. Central Academy 125.5; 3. Cape Fear 102.5; 4. Stuart Cramer 73; 5. Central Cabarrus 61.5; 6. Parkwood 50.5; 7. Enka 43.5; 8. West Rowan 43; 9. South Rowan 42.5; T-10. Southern Guilford 42; T-10 Union Pines 42. Other area schools: T-18. North Iredell 29; T-21. Statesville 21; T-27. Ashe County 20; 33. North Lincoln 17; T. 49. Hibriten 10; T-53. Freedom 6. T-57. St. Stephens 4; T-67. East Lincoln 2
Championship round
106: Samuel Aponte (CF, 32-3) d. Kane Bryson (Pisgah, 38-2), 11-9
113: Charlie Sly (SC, 48-3) d. Karter Floyd (FTF, 38-5), 3-1
120: Jackson Baglio (CC, 30-0) d. Connor Wishon (Ledford, 40-6), 15-5
126: Kyle Montaperto (CA, 40-0) d. Parker Galliher (S, 51-3), 6-1
132: Marcus Jackson, (CC, 34-2) d. Elijah Harris (CA, 32-8), 9-0
138: Jacob Cox (SR, 36-0) d. Bray Trivette (NI, 40-2), 13-4
145: Zach Karagias (SC, 31-1) d, Brock Carey (FTF, 42-5), 9-2
160: Aiden Curry (CA, 34-1) d. Zane Birthchet (FTF, 36-3), 5-3
170: Aiden McCafferty (Union Pines, 51-0) tf. Cole Reynolds (W. Cartaret, 43-3), 16-0
182: Brady Ross (CA, 39-1) vs. Jaden Paul (CF, 17-4), 7-2
195: Jonathan Hence (C. Davidson, 42-3) d, Peyton Fisher (Kings Mtn., 36-8), 8-3
220: Dylan Smith (FTF, 46-1) d. Landon Sargent (CF, 36-4), 4-0
285: Cody Hardy (Park, 34-3) d, Rory Johnson (N. Buncombe, 32-1), 7-4
Third place
120: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Damon Landreth (W. Henderson), 2:55
132: Matt Karagias (SC) d. Hunter Clark (FTF), 8-0
152: Conner Weaver (FTF) p. Connor Ligett (Carrboro), :52
160: Matthew Peterson (AC) p. Drake Egan (Croatan), 1:59
170: Joseph Plyler (NL) d. Tucker Marshall (E. Henderson), 7-5
195: Milosz Gargol (First Flight) d. Colby Mace (FTF), 4-2
Fifth place
132: Ross Watts (H) d. Henry Portella (N. Henderson), 2-0
138: Xander Hill (Pisg.) p. Dawson Cody (FTF), 4:47
220: Garrett Frazier (S. Brunswick) d. Eddie Flores (NI), 10-4
4A team scores: 1. Laney 159; 2. Lake Norman 113; 3. Pinecrest 105; 4. Cardinal Gibbons 88; 5. NW Guilford 68.5; 6. Mooresville 65; 7. Hough 63; 8. Davie 56; 9. Cox Mill 55.5; 10. Hickory Ridge 53. Area schools: 50. Alexander Central 6. 51. South Caldwell 51. T-68. Watauga 0.