Six Catawba County wrestlers claim individual state titles

“I don’t know what to think,” said Adams, whose team was 8-30 during the 2019-2020 season, his first with the Trojans. “I got to these kids and to them to trust the process. They bought in. They wrestled hard. We set a goal last year to get to the dual tournament, and it didn’t happen, because there wasn’t one. We wanted to get kids to states and get kids on the stand, and we only one. We sat down at the end of that tournament, and we said, we’re doing the whole thing. …These kids put the time and work in. Maybe to everybody else, we came out of nowhere, but not to us.”