Six Catawba County wrestlers claim individual state titles

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual state tournament concluded its three-day championship event Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum. However, the stories of those from Catawba County who competed will be remembered for a lifetime.
The presentation of medals was a parade of Catawba County wrestlers for what was the biggest haul for the area. Six wrestlers claimed individual titles, with Fred T. Foard winning the 3A team title and Bandys taking home the 2A team championship.
Here is a recap of the action from the weekend.
3A State ChampionshipPrior to this postseason, Fred T. Foard won three dual titles and two tournament titles, but never completed the sweep in the same season. After winning duals two weeks prior, the Tigers easily outpaced the field with 177 points to win the team tournament. Central Academy finished second with 125.5 and Cape Fear wound up third with 105.5. Foard, which brought a classification high of 10 qualifiers had nine grapplers win in the first round and eventually earned state placement of top-six or higher.
“That doesn’t happen very often to win a dual and tournament title team in the same year,” head coach Mike Carey said. “It’s a real good team award for us. We have a lot of kids that hammered it out and some seniors like Conner Weaver, Dawson Cody and Evan Steiger stepping up as senior leaders and making a deep run.”
Four wrestlers made it to the finals with Dylan Smith getting the gold by winning his bout in the 220-lb. weight class. Facing Landon Sargent of Cape Fear, Smith fended off a takedown attempt in the first period and turned it to his advantage for two points. In the second, he chose the down position and worked a reverse for the final 4-0 margin.
Carey said the journey for the junior was one that didn’t show promise a couple of years ago.
“Dylan was like the fourth best heavyweight in his middle school,” Carey said. “He came out as a freshman and he didn’t look the part. He was maybe a .500 wrestler at best, but he put a lot of time in and did what he needed to do. By his sophomore year last year, he’d become a good wrestler. … This year, he’s decided to really put it together down to the 220s and he’s dominated people. He’s just a pleasure to coach and he works hard and still has another year with us.”
Smith, who was a qualifier for last year’s tournament, which was held at Wheatmore High due to COVID protocols, admitted it took time to get used to the larger moment.
“I was actually very nervous,” Smith said. “I’m not gonna lie, being under the big lights. But once you start getting into the match you don’t get as nervous and then get more confident your abilities to wrestle.”
Three other Tigers made it to the finals and finished second. Karter Floyd (113) faced Charlie Sly of Stuart Cramer in hopes of avenging a loss from the 3A West finals. However, Sly scored the initial takedown in the first period, added an escape in the third for a 3-1 win.
At 145, Brock Carey, who suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee during a match in January, battled defending state champion Zach Karagias of Stuart Cramer in the final. Unable to move effectively, Karagias broke a scoreless tie with a reverse in the second period and used that to springboard into an 8-1 lead and eventually won it 9-2
At 160, Zane Birtchet faced two-time defending champion Aiden Curry of Central Academy. Curry built a 4-1 lead after one period with Birtchet slicing off a point with an escape in the second. Curry recouped the point with an escape in the third. A second stalling call awarded a point to Birtchet, but he was unable to score the tying takedown late with Curry getting the 5-3 decision.
Other state placers for Foard: Brayden Mejia (120) and Conner Weaver (152) each earned bronze, Hunter Clark (132) and Colby Mace (195) were fourth and Dawson Cody (138) finished in sixth. Evan Steiger (182) lost in the first round, but made it to the consolation quarters before his elimination.
Others from around the area conferences, Western Foothills Athletic 3A schools sent two others to the finals. Parker Galliher (126) of Statesville lost a 6-1 decision to Central Academy’s Kyle Montaperto, who won his fourth state title with the victory and was named the 3A Most Outstanding Wrestler. North Iredell freshman Bray Trivette (138) dropped a 13-4 decision to South Rowan’s Jacob Cox.
Hibriten’s Ross Watts (132) lost his first-round match and battled back to finish fifth.
Ashe County’s Matthew Peterson (160) lost in the semifinal and went on to win bronze.
St. Stephens brought three to the tournament. Andre Britt (182) won his first match, but lost his quarterfinal bout, joining Andrew Kehoe (170) in the second consolation round, when both were eliminated.
Freedom’s Kalvin Khang worked into the third consolation round before his elimination.
2A State ChampionshipLike Foard, Bandys also completed a sweep of the dual and tournament championships, as the Trojans had seven of eight state qualifiers earn state placement with three getting to the finals and winning two individual championships.
Scoring 139.5 points, the Trojans stayed ahead of two other Catawba County schools in the standings. Bunker Hill finished second at 107 points with Newton-Conover just behind in third at 105.
Head coach Justin Adams was speechless for a moment when asked for his reaction after the team received the championship plaque.
“I don’t know what to think,” said Adams, whose team was 8-30 during the 2019-2020 season, his first with the Trojans. “I got to these kids and to them to trust the process. They bought in. They wrestled hard. We set a goal last year to get to the dual tournament, and it didn’t happen, because there wasn’t one. We wanted to get kids to states and get kids on the stand, and we only one. We sat down at the end of that tournament, and we said, we’re doing the whole thing. …These kids put the time and work in. Maybe to everybody else, we came out of nowhere, but not to us.”
Bryson Burkett (132) was one of two seniors for the Trojans to claim his first individual championship. Facing Connor Goodman from J.M. Robinson, Burkett got the first takedown and added near fall points for the first five points before Goodman cut it to 5-2 with a reverse. After a scoreless second period, Burkett chose the down position for the third and worked a reverse. The two traded reverse once more before Burkett held on to win 9-4, which prompted a kiss to the crowd and a hug to coach Adams.
“It’s relieving to see all my hard work pay off,” said Burkett after his medal ceremony. “Words just can’t describe it, but hard work pays off. I knew if I wrestled my match, I’d be able to win and that’s what I had to do. I had to be loose and wrestle my match.”
The other senior winner was Caleb Moore (160), who faced Bunker Hill’s Brayden Guess in a rematch from the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference season, during which Moore won a major decision. In this match, Moore took the first takedown in the first period before Guess matched him in the second to tie it. Choosing down position in the third, Moore worked the escape and fended charges for the 3-2 win, which sent him into a sliding kneel after the match.
“Just thanking the big man upstairs that got us into this position earlier,” Moore said, when asked about the celebration. “Between that and my grandma. She passed away three years ago, during my sophomore year. This last couple of years have been hard.”
Will Mix (138) also reached the finals against Trinity’s David Makupson, who scored all he needed over the first two periods and win a 10-0 decision.
Other state qualifiers for Bandys included third-place finishers Joey Levix (126) and Ian Moore (170), plus fifth-place finishers Boedi Kirkland (120) and Raydyn Brooks (182).
The second-place finish for Bunker Hill was a large jump from a team that went 10-18 during the dual season. However, the Bears had seven qualify for the tournament with five getting state placement.
“After regionals and seeing how they had performed,” head coach Michael Mays said. “And how they were loose and open and just competing, I knew there was a chance. After the first couple of rounds, they were collecting bonus points through tech falls and pins, and we were able to battle through wrestlebacks. (Alex) Betancourt lost the first round and had to come all the way to finish third and beat the kid that beat him in the first round, stuff like that is what got us to second place.”
The big individual prize for the Bears went to 106-lb. wrestler Lawsom Vang, who won the program’s first title since 2014. Facing Jared Thomas of Morehead, Vang was able to work out of a leg lift in the first period to avoid a takedown and end the first period scoreless. With Thomas choosing down position for the second period, Vang was able to turn his opponent to earn near fall points, which was the difference in a 4-1 win.
“I knew he was going to be a strong kid,” said Vang, who Mays called a one-of-a-kind student. “I watched him with a lot of coaches there for something. He’s really good at dive doubles, so I was basically defending that. The game plan was if I was, if I wrestled my match instead of his match. I would’ve won it. It was down to the person that wanted more.”
Along with Guess, Raul Hernandez (120) reached the finals against Rayshun James of Reidsville, who had all he needed midway through the second period and won it 7-1.
Other state placers included Betancourt’s third-place finish and Donta Davis coming in sixth.
Newton-Conover brought five wrestlers to the tournament and all five placed in the top five.
“We did all that we could do,” said head coach Eddy Clark. “I’m so proud of all my kids. That consolation bracket is a meatgrinder. They got down there and just sailed right through it. I’m so proud of Isaiah (Pittman) and Camden (Spencer) and J.J. Brawley. Spencer and Brawley each came in first and Pittman took fifth.
However, the biggest crowns went to two state individual champions, coming in back-to-back bouts. Owen Clark (195) scored takedowns in each of the first two periods and added a reverse in the third for a 6-0 win over Madison’s James Calloway. The junior wrestler then celebrated with an emotional hug with his father, the Red Devils head coach.
“It’s very special,” said the coach of the son’s achievement. “I’m proud of Owen and I’m proud of Owen’s brother for all that he’s done to help to get in this. It’s a family affair for us, so our family is thrilled, and our Newton-Conover family is thrilled.”
Following that bout, Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220) and West Stokes’ Bryan Gordon held a back-and-forth tilt. Gordon held an 7-6 lead midway through third period before an escape tied it. A stall point was awarded to Lioret-Tutty for a lead, with a final takedown before time expired sealed the 10-7 win.
“There’s not a more deserving kid than Joseph Tutty,” Clark said. “He just works so hard and you just love to see get payday for all the work that he’s done.”
Burke County had two wrestlers take the 2A championship mat in back-to-back matches against brothers from Surry Central. Caleb Johnson-White (145) of East Burke lost an 8-2 decision to Jacob Price before Dilan Patton (152) lost his match to Jeremiah Price, who was named the 2A Most Outstanding Wrestler in the tournament, on a 26-9 technical fall.
West Lincoln, which finished in fifth in the 2A team standings, sent Chade Norman to the mat at 126. The senior took an early lead before David McEachern overpowered Norman into a pin in the third period. Other Rebels to place in the top six were Andy Saine (106) in third, Luke Heavner (132) in fourth, Mason Avery (152) in fifth and Patrick Goins (160) in sixth.
From Maiden, heavyweight DJ Spring reached the semifinals before a loss there. He rebounded to win two matches and finished third.
As a whole, 43 of the 64 area wrestlers from the area conferences finished in the top six with the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference placing 27 of the 34 wrestlers that qualified for the tournament.
2A State ChampionshipTeam scores: 1. Bandys 139.5; 2. Bunker Hill 107; 3. Newton-Conover 103; 4. Mt. Pleasant 98; 5. West Lincoln 91; 6. Surry Central 88.5; 7. R-S Central 67; 8. West Stokes 63; 9. Trinity 62; 10. North Pitt 46.5…. Other area schools: 11. Lincolnton 46; 27. East Burke 24; T-28. Maiden 20; T-28. Patton 28; 38. West Caldwell 13
Championship round
106: Lawsom Vang (BH, 38-3) d. Jared Thomas (Morehead, 49-3), 4-1-
113: Summer Horton (RSC, 29-9) p. Riley Shaw (W. Wilkes, 47-3), 3:43
120: Rayshun James (Reidsville, 36-2) d. Raul Hernandez (BH, 41-7), 9-1
126: David McEachern (MP, 42-9) p. Chade Norman (WL, 29-11), 4:46
132: Bryson Burkett (B, 41-9) vs. Connor Goodman (JM Robinson, 53-6), 9-4
138: David Markupson (T, 50-1) d. Will Nix (B, 34-13), 10-0
145: Jacob Price (SC, 32-2) d. Caleb White-Johnson (EB, 27-5), 8-2
152: Jeremiah Price (SC, 42-0) tf. Dilan Patton (P, 38-3), 26-9
160: Caleb Moore (B, 48-2) d. Brayden Guess (BH, 43-5), 3-2
170: Kyler Pickard (MP, 48-3) d. Richard Post (RSC, 34-6), 7-0
182: Raheem Jones (NP, 42-0) s. Eli Becker (E. Surry, 27-1), 7-4
195: Owen Clark (N-C, 51-2) d. James Calloway (Madison, 30-5), 6-0
220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (N-C, 50-6) d. Bryan Gordon (WS, 47-2), 10-7
285: Jaden Gaither (Salisbury, 19-5) p. Jarek Stewart-Karloweics (Brevard, 38-6), :57
Third place (area schools only)
106: Andy Saine (WL) d. Carter Duhon (SW Onslow), 8-4
120: Camden Spencer (N-C) d. Zeke Grabowski (Owen), 8-7
126: Joey Levix (B) d. Matthew Helms (WS), 5-2
132: Landon Neal (WS) d. Luke Heavner (WL), 4-1
145: Alex Betancourt (BH) p. Jaheim Hartsfield (Webb), 4:54
152: Jason Brawley (N-C) d. Ephram Biggs (More), 8-2
160: Julius Miller (Reid) d. Josh White (L), 3-2)
170: Ian Moore (B) d. Jason Rodriguez (SWO), 3-2
285: DJ Spring (Maiden) won by injury default over Alex Roland (WW)
Fifth place (area schools only)
113: Isaiah Pittman (N-C) p. Layne Armstrong (Seaforth), 2:14
120: Boedi Kirkland (B) p. Edwin Pozo (Forbush), 3:10
138: Rakeem Smith (WC) d. Jayvion Perry (NP), 10-6
145: Quinlan Hunter (L) p. Wallace Bowser (Roanoke Rapids), 2:09
152: Mason Avery (WL) p. Zachary Wall (Anson), 4:28
160: Karson Crouse (SC) p. Patrick Goins (WL), 3:59
170: Spencer Leclair (SC) p. Donta Davis (BH), :30
182: Raydyn Brooks (B) d. Meliek Bryant (N. Stanly), 13-0
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Team scores: 1. Fred T. Foard 177; 2. Central Academy 125.5; 3. Cape Fear 102.5; 4. Stuart Cramer 73; 5. Central Cabarrus 61.5; 6. Parkwood 50.5; 7. Enka 43.5; 8. West Rowan 43; 9. South Rowan 42.5; T-10. Southern Guilford 42; T-10 Union Pines 42…. Other area schools T-18. North Iredell 29; T-21. Statesville 21; T-27. Ashe County 20; 33. North Lincoln 17; T. 49. Hibriten 10; T-53. Freedom 6. T-57. St. Stephens 4; T-67. East Lincoln 2
Championship round
106: Samuel Aponte (CF, 32-3) d. Kane Bryson (Pisgah, 38-2), 11-9
113: Charlie Sly (SC, 48-3) d. Karter Floyd (FTF, 38-5), 3-1
120: Jackson Baglio (CC, 30-0) d. Connor Wishon (Ledford, 40-6), 15-5
126: Kyle Montaperto (CA, 40-0) d. Parker Galliher (S, 51-3), 6-1
132: Marcus Jackson, (CC, 34-2) d. Elijah Harris (CA, 32-8), 9-0
138: Jacob Cox (SR, 36-0) d. Bray Trivette (NI, 40-2), 13-4
145: Zach Karagias (SC, 31-1) d, Brock Carey (FTF, 42-5), 9-2
160: Aiden Curry (CA, 34-1) d. Zane Birthchet (FTF, 36-3), 5-3
170: Aiden McCafferty (Union Pines, 51-0) tf. Cole Reynolds (W. Cartaret, 43-3), 16-0
182: Brady Ross (CA, 39-1) vs. Jaden Paul (CF, 17-4), 7-2
195: Jonathan Hence (C. Davidson, 42-3) d, Peyton Fisher (Kings Mtn., 36-8), 8-3
220: Dylan Smith (FTF, 46-1) d. Landon Sargent (CF, 36-4), 4-0
285: Cody Hardy (Park, 34-3) d, Rory Johnson (N. Buncombe, 32-1), 7-4
Third place
120: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Damon Landreth (W. Henderson), 2:55
132: Matt Karagias (SC) d. Hunter Clark (FTF), 8-0
152: Conner Weaver (FTF) p. Connor Ligett (Carrboro), :52
160: Matthew Peterson (AC) p. Drake Egan (Croatan), 1:59
170: Joseph Plyler (NL) d. Tucker Marshall (E. Henderson), 7-5
195: Milosz Gargol (First Flight) d. Colby Mace (FTF), 4-2
Fifth place
132: Ross Watts (H) d. Henry Portella (N. Henderson), 2-0
138: Xander Hill (Pisg.) p. Dawson Cody (FTF), 4:47
220: Garrett Frazier (S. Brunswick) d. Eddie Flores (NI), 10-4
4A Team scores: 1. Laney 159; 2. Lake Norman 113; 3. Pinecrest 105; 4. Cardinal Gibbons 88; 5. NW Guilford 68.5; 6. Mooresville 65; 7. Hough 63; 8. Davie 56; 9. Cox Mill 55.5; 10. Hickory Ridge 53…. Area schools: 50. Alexander Central 6. 51. South Caldwell 51. T-68. Watauga 0.