 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shannon Hudson volleyball camps at CVCC set for July

  • Updated
  • 0
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

Catawba Valley Community College will be hosting the 2022 Shannon Hudson Volleyball Camps in July.

The camps will be directed by Catawba Valley Community College head volleyball coach Madison Pogue and instruction for the camp will be provided by Pogue, assistant volleyball coach Emily Horn and current members of the CVCC volleyball team.

From July 18-20, the Red Hawks will host a Basic Skills Camp (8-11 a.m. daily) for players in the first through fifth grades, an Intermediate Skills Camp (8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. daily) for athletes in the sixth through eighth grades and an Advanced Skills Camp (4-7 p.m. daily) for players in the ninth through 12th grades who have at least two years of playing experience.

An All Skills Camp (8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily) and an ELITE Camp (2-7 p.m. daily) will also be held July 20-21.

Each of these camps costs $125, and all campers receive a Catawba Valley Red Hawks Camp T-shirt.

Also returning in 2021 are the Red Hawks Mini Clinics, which cost $30 per player per session. The first Mini Clinics, which focus on serving, will take place July 18 (11 a.m. to noon and 3-4 p.m.) and July 21 (1-2 p.m.). The second Mini Clinics, which focus on position, take place July 19-20 (11 a.m. to noon and 3-4 p.m.) and July 22 (1-2 p.m.).

People are also reading…

More information on the camps and clinics is available at www.gocvcc.com.

To register for these camps or clinics, fill out a camp registration form, which is available at www.shannonhudsonvolleyballcamps.com.

For more information on the camps and/or mini clinics, contact Pogue at mpogue525@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4566 or 4239.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Round 2 area baseball preview

Round 2 area baseball preview

There were 14 area schools that began the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball tournament on Tuesday, but a rough night cl…

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare auction of Michael Jordan's sneakers and trading cards expected to reach $4 million

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert