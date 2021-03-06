Shade scores 4 TDs as Newton-Conover runs past Bandys

Pack had high praise for the offensive line that opened up holes for Shade.

“They are big and strong, and they work hard,” Pack said. “Not only that, but at least four of the five are over a 4.5 GPA. So, they’re extremely smart, too.”

Bandys then tossed the ball up the field with Shearer completing passes of 17 and 12 yards to Parker DeHart to get to the Red Devils’ 39. Later, Thompson made a falling catch to get to the 11. Two plays later, it was Thompson that scored, as his curl route turned into an 8-yard TD pass. Shearer ran in the 2-point conversion with 35 seconds left to the tie the game at 14-all at the half.

After a 21-7 defeat to Maiden last week, Trojans head coach Jason Barnes was encouraged by what he saw from his team in comparison.

“Just keep watching us,” Barnes said. “I promise you, a bunch of good things are going to come from these guys, because they keep plugging away. We’re going to have to put our nose to the grind and grind away next week.