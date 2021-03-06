Shade scores 4 TDs as Newton-Conover runs past Bandys

NEWTON — Newton-Conover running back Allan Shade scored four touchdowns and his defensive cohorts kept the opposition off the scoreboard in the second half to lead the Red Devils to a 32-14 romp of visiting Bandys in a South Fork 2A Conference football game Friday night.
The win evened Newton-Conover’s record at 1-1, heading into a game next Friday at West Lincoln, which is also 1-1. Bandys dropped to 0-2 and next Friday will host Lincolnton, which is 1-1.
For Newton-Conover, the script was similar to its opener the previous week at Lincolnton. On the heels of a 238-yard performance in the season opener, on Friday, Shade bullied through the line with a series of off-tackle runs and finished the night with 211 yards.
“He’s a grown man out there,” Pack said of Shade, who is 49 yards short of matching his total from all last season. “There’s no doubt about it. I don’t think there’s a better running back around. He’s so big and strong and he’s worked so hard on getting faster and he’s breaking runs now. He doesn’t come off the field much. He’s out there playing outside linebacker.”
A week after the Red Devils surrendered a 13-point lead in the third quarter and lost 27-13 at Lincolnton, they shut down the visiting Trojans in the second half. After Bandys picked up 124 yards in the first half, and had a pair of 11-play drives in the process, the Trojans managed just 62 yards after halftime on 21 plays and tossed two interceptions.
“They did make a run on us” said Pack. “But we made some adjustments and I thought our defensive staff did an amazing job of stopping what they were doing well.”
It looked to be a rough night ahead in the first quarter, as two fumbles frustrated the Red Devils’ efforts. On the fourth play of the game, a sack jarred the ball loose from quarterback Justice Craig before Dylan Thompson scooped up the ball and scampered in 15 yards for a touchdown. A blocked extra kept the score at 6-0.
Zane Redmond’s kickoff return set up Newton-Conover at the Bandys 44-yard line. The Red Devils had success moving the ball, but a fumble by Shade was recovered by the Trojans at the Bandys 26.
After a three-and-out followed by a Bandys punt, a 21-yard pass play from Craig to Quincey Spain set up Shade’s first touchdown, a bruising 45-yard run off left tackle for the touchdown. Pax Shannon’s kick for the point-after made it 7-0.
The Trojans bounced to life with an 11-play drive, highlighted by a 23-yard completion to Thompson from Trey Shearer. Bandys got to the Red Devils’ 10, but Isaiah Gilchrist was stuffed on a run and Ryan Walker sacked Shearer to turn the ball over on downs.
Newton-Conover responded with a nine-play drive that went 82 yards. Shade was the workhorse, carrying the ball seven times for 68 yards, the final 31 of them going off right tackle for his second touchdown. Shannon’s PAT again was good to make it 14-6.
Pack had high praise for the offensive line that opened up holes for Shade.
“They are big and strong, and they work hard,” Pack said. “Not only that, but at least four of the five are over a 4.5 GPA. So, they’re extremely smart, too.”
Bandys then tossed the ball up the field with Shearer completing passes of 17 and 12 yards to Parker DeHart to get to the Red Devils’ 39. Later, Thompson made a falling catch to get to the 11. Two plays later, it was Thompson that scored, as his curl route turned into an 8-yard TD pass. Shearer ran in the 2-point conversion with 35 seconds left to the tie the game at 14-all at the half.
After a 21-7 defeat to Maiden last week, Trojans head coach Jason Barnes was encouraged by what he saw from his team in comparison.
“Just keep watching us,” Barnes said. “I promise you, a bunch of good things are going to come from these guys, because they keep plugging away. We’re going to have to put our nose to the grind and grind away next week.
For the second week in a row in the third quarter, a botched punt turned the momentum against Bandys. At the Red Devils’ 40, a high snap forced the punter Parker Styborski to take off and he was knocked down at the 37. From there, it was Shade again powering the offense for Newton-Conover, as he carried the ball six of the nine plays and powered in from the 2.
Spain’s interception ended Bandys’ next drive and set up his team near midfield. Shade seemed to get stronger as the game progressed. A tackle-breaking run of 33 yards started the drive and he ended it on the eighth play with a plunge from the 1.
A pair of acrobatic catches by Zane Redmond (5 catches, 83 yards) totaling 54 yards set up the final touchdown for Newton-Conover, which occurred when Craig completed a 20-yard scoring strike to Ben Watson.
Bandys: 06 08 00 00 — 14
Newton-Conover: 07 07 06 12 — 32
First Quarter
B – Dylan Thompson 15-yard fumble return (kick failed), 10:18
NC – Allan Shade 45-yard run (Dax Shannon kick), 2:56
Second Quarter
NC – Shade 31-yard run (Shannon kick), 4:07
B – Thompson 8-yard pass from Trey Shearer (Shearer run), :35
Third Quarter
NC – Shade 2-yard run (run failed), 4:41
Fourth Quarter
NC – Shade 1-yard run (pass failed), 8:42
NC – Ben Watson 20-yard pass from Justice Craig (kick failed), 2:20
Team Stats
First Downs: Bandys 12, Newton-Conover 15
Rushes-yards: Bandys 25-76, Newton-Conover 37-207
Comp-Att-Int: Bandys 12-21-2, Newton-Conover 10-14-0
Passing yards: Bandys 110, Newton-Conover 143
Fumbles-Lost: Bandys 1-0, Newton-Conover 3-2
Penalties-yards: Bandys 4-25, Newton-Conover 2-10
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Bandys: Trey Shearer 12-19, Isaiah Gilchrist 11-56, Parker Styborski 1-3, Parker DeHart 1-(-2). Newton-Conover: Allan Shade 27-211 and 4 TDs, Justice Craig 4-(-11), Trevaris Stinson 2-16, Ben Watson 2-7, Team 2-(-16).
PASSING — Bandys: Shearer 12-21-2 for 110 yards and 1 TD. Newton-Conover: Craig 10-14-0 for 143 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Bandys: Dylan Thompson 3-48 and 1 TD, DeHart 3-21, Styborski 3-11, Nolan Jones 2-22, Jackson Spice 1-8. Newton-Conover: Zane Redmond 5-83, Quincey Spain 2-30, Christian Burgins 2-10, Watson 1-20 and 1 TD.