GREENSBORO — Day two at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state individual wrestling tournament continued to separate the wheat from the chaff. Wrestlers from area conferences continue to stand tall and firm under pressure Friday and many will return to battle another day.

A baker’s dozen won their semifinal matches Friday night and will take to the mat Saturday afternoon to vie for state championships in their respective classifications and weight classes, while another still has a chance to advance due to clerical errors. Ten more are guaranteed a place on the medal stand after losing in Friday night’s semifinals, and they’ll return to the action in the consolation semifinals.

Still more are fighting for medals, as competition begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with the third consolation round, otherwise known as the blood round. Winners from that round will also move into the consolation semifinals later that morning, assured of medaling. Of the 66 wrestlers from area conferences that went to Greensboro, 42 still have a chance to reach the podium.

Here is a recap of Friday’s action:

3A State Recap

Defending state champion Fred T. Foard is leading the team competition in what is starting to be a runaway. After the semifinal round, the Tigers have 125.5 points, which is well ahead of second-place Stuart Cramer, which has 70.

Foard put seven of its nine wrestlers in the semifinal round and had five advance to Saturday’s state finals. Dylan Smith, who won in a 7-2 decision, is going for his second straight state title, this time at 195 pounds after winning the crown at 220 last year. Brayden Mejia (152) is going for his second title to add to the one he won in 2021 in the 106-pound class. Mejia moved ahead with a 3-1 decision.

Also going to Saturday’s finals are Brock Carey (145), who won a 2-0 decision, George Coleman (106), who won 5-4, and Zane Birtchet (170), who won by pinfall. Carey and Birtchet are each seeking their first state title in the third attempt for both.

Also reaching the semifinals for Foard were Kevin Romero (138) and Sam Bolch (285), each losing with a pin.

From Catawba County, Nicholas Martinez (220) of Hickory reached the semifinals before a loss by pin. However, Martinez is guaranteed to be the first Red Tornadoes wrestler to medal since 2005.

Andrew Kehoe, St. Stephens’ lone wrestler this weekend, reached the semifinals before losing in a 6-5 decision.

Along with Foard, North Iredell had a banner day with all three athletes reaching and winning their semifinals. Going to the finals are Bray Trivett (138), Brixon Burgess (182) and Edison Flores (220). Trivett advanced with a pin with his teammates earning decisions. As a trio, they have scored 62 points and have the Raiders in sixth place.

Statesville’s Stephen Hamby (285) reached the semifinal, but dropped a 3-2 decision.

2A State Recap

Bandys, Maiden, Newton-Conover and West Lincoln all had wrestlers win semifinal matches to advance to Saturday’s championship round.

Newton-Conover had two get to the finals. Owen Clark will seek to repeat as championship at 195 pounds after a 7-0 win on Friday. Jordan Henze will join his teammate after winning his bout at 170 by a 4-2 margin.

Ranked No. 1 at 138 much of the year, Will Nix of Bandys got to the finals with an 8-3 victory.

Maiden’s DJ Spring needed overtime to stamp his ticket into the finals in the heavyweight class.

Mason Avery of West Lincoln completes the Catawba Valley 2A Conference quintet into the finals with a 6-3 win in a 182-pound semifinal.

The team competition remains tight among the top five with Newton-Conover and Bandys in the mix. R-S Central leads the group with 73 points with Morehead and Mount Pleasant tied for second with 67.5. Newton-Conover is fourth with 67 points and Bandys has 62.

All four of the top four teams have two wrestlers in the finals, while Bandys has just one. However, the Trojans still have eight left in the double elimination bracket with at least two — Nix and Ian Moore (160) already guaranteed to place. Still in the consolation bracket are Trey Story (126), Trey Ballew (145), Camden Mongene (182), Zack Evans (185) and Matthew Cranfill (220). Moore will re-wrestle his semifinal match against Southwest Onslow's Jeremiah Jones on Saturday at 9 a.m. after multiple clerical errors were made during their original match, with the winner earning a spot in the state finals.

Along with Clark and Henze, Newton-Conover still has Phoenix Michaud (120), Connor Shumate (138) and Jason Brawley (152) in the mix. Brawley reached the semifinals before losing by technical fall.

Mount Pleasant has six wrestlers left, while the other contenders have five remaining.

Other area individuals to reach the semifinal round were Lincolnton’s Caleb Deaton (132), Ethan Smith (138) and Josh White (145), West Caldwell’s Rakeem Smith (145) and West Lincoln’s Patrick Goins (160). They will pick up action in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning.

Still competing in the blood round for a medal stand spot are Bunker Hill’s Donta Davis (160), Lincolnton’s Isaac Powell (106) and Geviaunta Walker (220), West Caldwell’s Fernando Teniente (113) and West Lincoln’s Camden Sain (285).

4A State Recap

Alexander Central’s Nate Dahlstrom (182) is the lone 4A wrestler left from the original group of six, and he will seek to guarantee a medal by winning his consolation third-round match Saturday morning.

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND SCHEDULE (area conference wrestlers)

3A

106: George Coleman (Fred T. Foard, 47-5) vs. Samuel Aponte (Cape Fear, 33-3)

138: Bray Trivette (North Iredell, 45-0) vs. Shayden Edwards (East Rowan, 36-4)

145: Brock Carey (Fred T. Foard, 50-0) vs. Tyriq Freeman (Central Cabarrus, 38-8)

152: Brayden Mejia (Fred T. Foard, 43-1) vs. Xander Hill (Pisgah, 44-4)

170: Zane Birtchet (Fred T. Foard, 47-2) vs. Dominic Blue (Scotland County, 48-10)

182: Brixon Burgess (North Iredell, 42-3) vs. Nicholas Mascolino (Union Pines, 49-3)

195: Dylan Smith (Fred T. Foard, 48-0) vs. Acoya Isley (Orange, 34-2)

220: Edison Flores (North Iredell, 49-0) vs. Landon Sargent (Cape Fear, 25-3).

2A

138: Will Nix (Bandys, 46-5) vs. Caleb Cox (R-S Central, 50-8)

160: Ian Moore (Bandys, 39-3) or Jeremiah Jones (Southwest Onslow, 40-4) vs. Jacob Price (Surry Central, 21-1)

170: Jordan Henze (Newton-Conover, 53-8) vs. Jaxon Turner (Brevard, 38-6)

182: Mason Avery (West Lincoln, 43-2) vs. Nicholas Harris (J.F. Webb, 37-6)

195: Owen Clark (Newton-Conover, 52-2) vs. Ray Laney (Brevard, 29-4)

285: DJ Spring (Maiden, 29-1) vs. Dyllin Ellis (Bunn, 34-6)