Several 1st-round games remain for area softball teams

Rain was the winner during the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association softball tournament. Only one area school played on Monday, when Bunker Hill was eliminated by North Davidson. Alexander Central played on Tuesday and won, but will not play again until Thursday, as the Cougars await their opponent. The only area school that will play in the second round on the scheduled date is Hibriten, which will host West Stanly.
Here is the schedule as it stands at the moment:
NCHSAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Third Round: Friday, May 7
Regional: Tuesday, May 11
Finals: Friday, May 14-Saturday, May 15 (Sites TBA)
FIRST ROUND GAMES STILL TO BE PLAYED
4A West
No. 13 West Forsyth (6-7) at No. 4 South Caldwell (12-1), 6:30 p.m.
South Caldwell and West Forsyth are still waiting to play their first-round game after rain washed out attempts the previous two days.
The winner will play No. 5 Providence (11-1), which routed High Point Central in its first-round game. South Caldwell would host if the Spartans win, while West Forsyth would play on the road should the Titans win.
2A West
No. 15 Mountain Heritage (8-2) at No. 2 East Lincoln (13-1)
East Lincoln also has had to wait out the rain, so the Mustangs will try again to host Mountain Heritage on Wednesday. The winner of this game will host either No. 10 Oak Grove (10-4) or No. 7 Madison (9-3), which has also been postponed each of the past two days.
No. 14 Bandys (10-4) at No. 3 East Rutherford (11-2)
The Trojans will try again to travel to Bostic to take on East Rutherford. The winner of this game will take on No. 6 North Davidson (14-2), which defeated Bunker Hill on Monday. Bandys would again travel should it win, or East Rutherford would host North Davidson.
SECOND ROUND
2A West
No. 8 West Stanly (15-0) at No. 1 Hibriten (15-0)
About Hibriten (fastpitch playoff record 6-12)
Coach: Jim Blanton
Key offensive players: 2B Zoey Walker, So. (.531, 2 HR, 18 RBI, 10 SB); 1B Anna Reeves, Jr. (.436, 17 RBI); OF Sydney Wike, So (.457, 13 RBI); SS Peyton Boggs, Sr. (.478, 12 RBI, 9 SB); OF Cady Ferguson, So. (.385, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 7 SB).
Key pitchers: Jillian Jones, Sr. (13-0, 0.51 ERA, 129 Ks in 82 IP).
Outlook: Prior to the first round, Coach Blanton said the Panthers will go as far as pitcher Jillian Jones would take them. She continued a banner senior season on Tuesday with her seventh shutout of the season. Hibriten advanced to Wednesday’s game when Wike hit a two-run homer to give the Panthers their first postseason win since 2016 and just the second since 2009. They’ll now play in their first round-of-16 since 2008 and look to get to the quarterfinals for the first time.
In contrast to Hibriten’s inexperience at the state level, West Stanly is the top dog in 2A and arguably the entire state, after the Colts defeated 4A contender South Caldwell earlier this season. The Colts won the 2019 2A title and was the runner-up in 2018. The last loss by West Stanly in the regular season was in 2018. The scary part about West Stanly is the offense – 162 runs scored in 15 games. Contrast that to their 2019 title team, when the Colts scored 196 in 30 games. West Stanly opened the playoffs with a 10-0 win over West Stokes.
Next up: No. 5 Smoky Mountain (11-1) or No. 4 West Wilkes (15-0)
3A West
No. 3 Alexander Central (11-3) vs. No. 11 Marvin Ridge (12-2) or No. 6 Jesse Carson (11-2)
Alexander Central and Tuscola battled back and forth through the final three innings before the Cougars finally walked off a 5-4 winner on Stikeleather’s squeeze bunt in the bottom of the seventh. Chapman had a pair of hits in the win. Faith Carrigan struck out nine over six innings and allowed three unearned runs.
The Cougars are still waiting to find out who their opponent will be, as Jesse Carson and Marvin Ridge are still waiting to play their first-round game.