Several 1st-round games remain for area softball teams

Key pitchers: Jillian Jones, Sr. (13-0, 0.51 ERA, 129 Ks in 82 IP).

Outlook: Prior to the first round, Coach Blanton said the Panthers will go as far as pitcher Jillian Jones would take them. She continued a banner senior season on Tuesday with her seventh shutout of the season. Hibriten advanced to Wednesday’s game when Wike hit a two-run homer to give the Panthers their first postseason win since 2016 and just the second since 2009. They’ll now play in their first round-of-16 since 2008 and look to get to the quarterfinals for the first time.

In contrast to Hibriten’s inexperience at the state level, West Stanly is the top dog in 2A and arguably the entire state, after the Colts defeated 4A contender South Caldwell earlier this season. The Colts won the 2019 2A title and was the runner-up in 2018. The last loss by West Stanly in the regular season was in 2018. The scary part about West Stanly is the offense – 162 runs scored in 15 games. Contrast that to their 2019 title team, when the Colts scored 196 in 30 games. West Stanly opened the playoffs with a 10-0 win over West Stokes.

Next up: No. 5 Smoky Mountain (11-1) or No. 4 West Wilkes (15-0)

