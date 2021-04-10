Seven area teams qualify for state football playoffs

Seven football teams from the three area conferences learned their postseason opponents Saturday as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for all classifications in the state football playoffs, which are scheduled to begin next Friday.

The playoffs for the COVID-19 season were cut in half from previous seasons. Most of the 32 total berths in each of the four classifications were obtained by automatic qualifiers within their respective conferences with wild-card teams filling the remaining slots. The 32 teams were then split into two subdivisions of 16 teams each, based on the Average Daily Membership of the schools. The larger 16 schools of each classification will be in the “AA” subdivision with the smaller schools in the “A” subdivision.

Seedings for each bracket were done by a random draw. First-place teams were drawn and placed first, followed by second-place teams from conferences with two automatic berths, then any third-place teams from conferences with three berths, followed by any wild cards.