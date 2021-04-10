Seven area teams qualify for state football playoffs

Seven football teams from the three area conferences learned their postseason opponents Saturday as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for all classifications in the state football playoffs, which are scheduled to begin next Friday.
The playoffs for the COVID-19 season were cut in half from previous seasons. Most of the 32 total berths in each of the four classifications were obtained by automatic qualifiers within their respective conferences with wild-card teams filling the remaining slots. The 32 teams were then split into two subdivisions of 16 teams each, based on the Average Daily Membership of the schools. The larger 16 schools of each classification will be in the “AA” subdivision with the smaller schools in the “A” subdivision.
Seedings for each bracket were done by a random draw. First-place teams were drawn and placed first, followed by second-place teams from conferences with two automatic berths, then any third-place teams from conferences with three berths, followed by any wild cards.
Perhaps the most intriguing matchup for local fans could occur in Round 2 of the 2AA West playoffs. South Fork 2A Conference champion Maiden received a No. 2 seed and will start their march through the playoffs by hosting No. 7 Salisbury. Hibriten, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion, received a No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Burns. Should Maiden and Hibriten both win their first-round games, the Blue Devils would host the Panthers in Round 2 on April 23.
In the 2A West playoffs, Bunker Hill, runner-up to Hibriten in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, received a No. 8 seed. The Bears will go on the road to take on top-seeded Hendersonville. The winner of that game will take on either No. 5 Walkertown or defending back-to-back 2AA state champion Shelby, the No. 4 seed.
West Lincoln, runner-up to Maiden, will also play in the 2A bracket. The Rebels received a No. 6 seed and will travel to No. 3 Mount Pleasant. The winner takes on either No. 2 Mountain Heritage or No. 7 Forbush.
Out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, both 3A schools to qualify will play in the 3AA bracket. Conference champion Watauga received a top seed in the draw and will host No. 8 Dudley from Greensboro. The winner will advance to take on either No. 4 A.L. Brown or No. 5 T.C. Roberson.
Conference runner-up Alexander Central received a wild-card bid and a No. 7 seed. The Cougars will take to the road and face No. 2 Mount Tabor in Winston-Salem.
The lone 4A school from the area to make the playoffs is South Caldwell, which took the 4A bid out of the Northwestern 3A/4A. The Spartans drew the No. 4 seed in the 4A bracket and will host Hillside High, which will make the trek from Durham. The winner will play either top-seeded Grimsley or No. 8 East Forsyth.
Times for all games have yet to be announced.
First-round matchups:
2A
No. 8 Bunker Hill (6-1) at No. 1 Hendersonville (5-2)
No. 6 West Lincoln (5-2) at No. 3 Mount Pleasant (7-0)
2AA
No. 6 Burns (5-2) at No. 3 Hibriten (7-0)
No. 7 Salisbury (5-2) at No. 2 Maiden (6-0)
3AA
No. 8 Dudley (6-1) at No. 1 Watauga (5-1)
No. 7 Alexander Central (5-2) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (7-0)
4A
No. 5 Hillside (5-1) at No. 4 South Caldwell (3-2)