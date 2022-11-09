Seven area football teams look to continue playoff runs

Thirteen teams in the first round were trimmed to seven in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's state football playoffs. Winners this week advance to the Sweet 16 in their respective classifications.

Rematches highlight the week. Western Highlands 1A Conference rivals Draughn and Mitchell will meet in the biggest game to hit the Draughn campus to date. Meanwhile, Maiden will host Mount Pleasant for the second year in a row, while Lincolnton hopes to avenge last year’s rout at Monroe.

A pair of 10-1 teams meet as Bunker Hill heads to Community School of Davidson, while a pair of .500 regular-season teams face off as Hibriten travels to play West Charlotte.

Finally, East Lincoln will host Tuscola and Watauga welcomes in Northwest Guilford.

Below is a look at the second-round games ahead.

(NOTE: Coaches were invited to share their success from the opening week of the playoffs, as well as concerns for this week. Some comments were edited for clarity and/or brevity. Where available, some stats and game accounts are from MaxPreps.com, posted by the schools. Playoff records and state titles noted from the NCHSAA date back to 1972.)

Playoff schedule: Second round: Friday, Nov. 11. Third round: Friday, Nov. 18. Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 25. Regionals: Friday, Dec. 2. State championships: Friday, Dec. 9 or Saturday, Dec. 10.

1A WEST REGION

No. 11 Mitchell (8-3) at No. 6 Draughn (10-1), Friday at 7:30 p.m.

About the Wildcats (Western Highlands 1A/2A champion, 3-4 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Chris Powell

Key players: QB: Elijah Tillery (Pass: 106-176-3 1805 yds., 27 TDs; Rush: 49-406 yds., 8 TDs); RB: Nigel Dula, Jr. (Rush: 95-1113 yds., 17 TDs); RB: Justice Cunningham, Sr. (96-672 yds., 14 TDs). WR: Zach Pinkerton, Sr. (Rec: 37-791 yds., 15 TDs); WR: Elijah Pritchard, Sr. (22-346 yds. 9 TDs); LB: Ronald Donnell Wilkins, Sr. (115 tackles); LB: Hampton Blackwell (16 TFL); CB: Shaydon Pino, Jr. (3 INTs, 1 fumble recovery); K: Rudy Mendoza (54-61 PAT).

Last week: The Wildcats led 35-0 after one quarter and easily outdistanced No. 27 Union Academy 66-14 in the first round. Nigel Dula scored five touchdowns, three in the first quarter, to lead the rout, during which Draughn piled up 468 yards of offense. A win this week gets Draughn to the round-of-16 for the second time, matching their progress in the 2A playoffs back in 2011.

Coach’s comments: "I was really pleased with the execution in all three phases of the game. We had touchdowns on offense, defense (Shaydon Pino interception returned for a TD) and special teams (Nigel Dula kickoff return for a TD). We won the battle up front on both sides of the football and I felt we were very balanced offensively with our run and pass game.

"Any time you see a conference opponent in the playoffs, there is concern. Mitchell is a great football team, well-coached, with a lot of players. We have to play with a chip on our shoulder and stay humble and hungry this week."

About the Mountaineers (Wild card qualifier, 29-22 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Travise Pittman

Key players: QB: Ty Turbyfill, Sr. (Pass: 54-81-0 1030 yds. 14 TDs; Rush: 68-371 yds, 9 TDs); RB/K: Chad Giarrusso, Sr. (Rush: 145-1202 yds., 17 TDs; Punt: 43.9 avg.; K: 58-62 PAT); RB/LB: Gage Young, Sr. (Rush: 87-827 yds., 9 TDs; Rec: 19-292 yds., 3 TDs; Def.: 3 INTs). WR: Dalton Hollifield, Sr. (Rec: 25-287 yds., 7 TDs). LB: Enrique Huaroco, Sr. (63 tackles).

Last week: Despite completing only seven passes, Ty Turbyfill threw for four touchdowns and his accompanying ground game ran for four more during a 72-21 rout of No. 22 South Davidson. The Mountaineers amassed 469 yards of total offense, of which Turbyfill accounted for 236 with his arm and legs. Since 2015, Mitchell has five regional final appearances, winning the 1A West twice, including last season.

Series history: Since becoming conference foes in 2021, the two teams have split home contests, with Draughn taking a 56-21 rout back in September. In that game, Nigel Dual ran for 246 yards and 5 TDs. Defensively, the Wildcats had six sacks and two turnovers. Ty Turbyfield ran for two scores and threw for another in the loss.

Next up: No. 14 Swain County (5-6) or No. 3 Thomasville (10-1)

2A WEST REGION

No. 21 Mount Pleasant (9-3) at No. 5 Maiden (10-1), Friday at 7:30 p.m.

(Note: If game is rescheduled, it would be played Saturday at 7 p.m.)

About the Blue Devils (Catawba Valley Athletic 2A champion, 51-40 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (1978))

Coach: Will Byrne

Key players: WR/DB: Chris Culliver, Sr. (Rec.: 65-1422 yds., 21 TDs, UNC-Chapel Hill commit); RB: Ben Gibbs, Sr. (Rush: 208-1339 yds., 19 TDs; Rec.: 13-210 yds., 4 TDs, West Point commit); LB: Alec Hall (multiple college offers); QB: Wesley Thompson (Pass: 149-223-6 2868 yds., 36 TDs, multiple college offers); DB: Keegan Dixon, Sr. OL/DL: Jackson Hensley, Sr. OL/DL: Quinn Rembert, Sr. OL/DL: DJ Spring, Sr. OL/DL Tron Navarro, Sr. OL/DL: Gerald Danner, So; K: Carson Foard, Sr. (35-43 PAT).

Last week: Wesley Thompson went 17-for-18 in the air for 343 yards and five TDs to lead the Blue Devils' 68-33 rout of Polk County. Ben Gibbs also had free reign on the ground, churning out 221 yards and four scores. Chris Culliver caught three TD passes and racked up 97 yards, while fellow receiver Jacob Sigmon caught six balls for 106 yards.

Coach’s comments: "I am most pleased with our offensive production in both the run game and passing game. The O-line and D-line were the difference in Round 1. Biggest concern for this week is playing another physical team with a very good running back and offensive line. We also need to clean up mistakes in the secondary. We must be very efficient on offense, as they will try to chew the clock and limit our possessions."

About the Tigers (Wild card qualifier, 18-21 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Daniel Crosby

Last week: Running back Keegan Moose ran for 212 yards and 3 TDs to lead Mount Pleasant to a 28-13 win at No. 12 Walkertown. The Tigers have won six of seven after a 2-2 start. Mount Pleasant has just two playoff wins since reaching the 2A quarterfinals in 2017, including a first-round loss to Maiden last fall.

Series history: Last season, Maiden scored the first 37 points to beat the Tigers 37-7. Ben Gibbs had 16 carries for 104 yards and a score, and Chris Culliver caught six balls for 113 yards and a TD. Defensively, Maiden allowed only 103 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers. Mount Pleasant defeated Maiden back in 2016 during Byrne’s first season.

Next up: No. 13 Bunker Hill (10-1) or No. 4 Community School of Davidson (10-1)

No. 13 Bunker Hill (10-1) at No. 4 Community School of Davidson (10-1), Thursday at 7 p.m.

(Game will be played at Spartan Park, 13828 Beatties Ford Rd., Huntersville)

About the Bears (Catawba Valley Athletic 2A runner-up, 7-19 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Albert Reid

Key players: QB: Redek Robinson, Jr. (Pass: 148-252-10 1937 yds., 22 TDs); RB: Jason Willis, So., (Rush: 117-1043 yds., 12 TDs); WR: Elijah Boston, Sr. (Rec.: 48-550 yds., 6 TDs); Xavier McCleave, Sr. (Rec.: 43-656, 8 TDs); LB: Cole Lineberger, So. (88 tackles); LB: Walter McGill, Jr. (65 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks); CB: Kaden Bolick, Jr. (4 INTs, 2 fumble rec.); K: Alan Bahena Soto, Sr. (38-47 PAT, 6-10 FG).

Last week: A balanced offensive and smothering defense pushed Bunker Hill up 34-0 by the fourth quarter and the Bears went on to defeat No. 20 East Davidson 41-8. Bunker Hill had 212 yards on the ground and 182 in the air, while the defense forced three turnovers and held East Davidson to 276 yards and 10 first downs. Jason Willis ran for 182 yards and scored twice. Elijah Boston and Xavier McCleave combined to catch 11 balls for 155 yards with Boston getting a TD.

A win will put Bunker Hill into the round-of-16 for the first time since 2013 in the 2AA bracket. The last the Bears won two games in a playoff season was 1987, when they beat Mitchell County and Starmount to get to the quarterfinals.

Coach’s comments: "The thing I am most pleased with from the first round is the week of preparation and focus we had last week. This carried over to the game, and was a big reason we had the production we had. The biggest concern is stopping CSD's high-octane offense. They are a well-coached team and present a number of challenges. They lead the state in numerous statistical team and individual categories. So, we will need another week of great preparation."

About the Spartans (Conference A 1A/2A champion, 3-7 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: TJ Albert

Key players: QB: AJ Sirianni, Sr. (Pass: 226-361-14 3497 yds., 49 TDs); WR: Tanner Mullins, Jr. (Rec.: 76-1403 yds., 18 TDs; Def: 56 tackles, 7 sacks, 4 INTs); WR: Brandon Albert, So. (Rec. 92-1072 yds., 15 TDs, 7 sacks); LB: Aiden Morris, Sr. (108 tackles); DB: Tye Allison, Sr. (7 INTs); K: Austin Paigo, Sr. (49-53 PAT).

Last week: AJ Sirianni threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Oliver Morris in the fourth quarter and avoided the upset with a 20-14 victory over No. 29 East Gaston. The Spartans trailed 14-6 at the half. Sirianni threw for 334 yards and three TDs, but also had two interceptions. The defense tallied three turnovers of its own to keep the Spartans in the game. Brandon Albert had 10 catches for 144 yards and a score while Oliver Morris had three for 103 yards and 2 TDs. CSD ran the ball just five times. The 20 points were a season low for CSD, which has scored 497 points in 11 games.

The Spartans’ win avenged a loss to East Gaston in the first round last year, which was the first since 2018 and the third overall in the playoffs.

Next up: No. 21 Mount Pleasant (9-3) or No. 5 Maiden (10-1)

No. 23 Lincolnton (6-5) at No. 7 Monroe (9-1), Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

About the Wolves (Wild card qualifier, 53-32 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (1993, 2007))

Coach: David Byrd

Key players: QB: Andre Bost (Pass: 113-193-7 1098 yds., 7 TDs; Rush: 100-492 yds., 9 TDs); RB/LB: Caden Smith, Jr. (Rush: 18-85 yds. Def.: 90 tackles, 9 TFL); RB: Treylen Bost, So. (Rush: 20-116 yds., 1 TD); WR/DB: Andrew Phelps, Jr. (Rec.: 48-534 yds., 3 TDs; D: 6 INTs); LB: Teeghan Strutt (81 tackles, 6 sacks, 14 TFL); K: Peyton Rangel, Jr. (12-16 PAT).

Last week: Lincolnton scored a 2-point conversion in overtime to upset No. 10 Randleman 37-36 in the first round. Leading rusher Khamoni Heath scored two TDs early, but left the game with an injury. Quarterback Andre Bost had a 70-yard score among his 161 on the ground and two TDs. Caden Smith and Treylen Bost split most of the other snaps after Heath’s injury. It was the Wolves' first playoff win since 2017, when they reached the round-of-16.

Coach’s comments: "We won a hard-fought game in overtime on Friday night. Our team fought through a serious injury to a player and endured a lengthy bus ride, but fought to the very end and came out on top. I'm most pleased with the team coming together and filling in for injured players.

"We have a rematch with Monroe this week. Monroe has speed all over the field and we must take care of the ball, limit big plays and be solid in special teams in order to be successful. We are concerned with their QB running and throwing the football. Their defense is aggressive and fast. We must mentally be prepared to face adversity and be able to get our QB time to throw the football and make plays in the running game. We must be able to change the looks that we give the Monroe defense to keep them guessing. We hope to have all our players back from injuries as healthy as possible."

About the Redhawks: (Rocky River 2A/3A champion, 42-21 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2015))

Coach: Johnny Sowell

Key players: QB: Khamoni Robinson, Sr. (Pass: 122-171-2, 2100 yds., 19 TDs); RB: Nate Crosby, Jr. (Rush:118-1176 yds., 20 TDs); RB: Zion Lindsey, So. (Rush: 55-432 yds., 13 TDs); WR/CB: Jordan Young, So. (Rec: 31-725 yds., 9 TDs, Def.: 8 INTs) LB/K: Cread Simpson, Sr. (95 tackles; 13-18 PAT); LB: Elijah Shaw, Sr. (83 tackles, 17 TFL).

Last week: An explosive offense all season, Monroe cleared the 500-point mark with a 56-6 win over No. 26 North Stanly. Khamoni Robinson threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Bryce Davis had the big day with six catches for 137 yards. Meanwhile, Zion Lindsey ran for 115 yards and three scores. Defensively, the Redhawks had five turnovers, including four picks. A win on Thursday puts Monroe in the round-of-16 for the third year in a row and the 11th time since 2008.

Series history: Robinson threw for 252 yards four touchdowns in Monroe’s 57-13 rout of the Wolves in last year’s first round. Lincolnton managed just 148 yards of offense.

Next up: No. 15 Hendersonville (9-2) or No. 2 East Surry (11-0)

3A WEST REGION

No. 9 Hibriten (6-5) at No. 8 West Charlotte (6-5), Friday 7 p.m.

(Note: Game will be played at West Mecklenburg High, 7400 Tuckaseegee Rd. Charlotte)

About the Panthers (Northwestern 3A bid, 34-22 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2017))

Coach: Sam Mackey

Key players: QB: Coby Wilson, Sr. (Pass: 30-58-1 304 yds., 3 TDs; Rush: 116-1043 yds., 17 TDs); RB/LB: Dillan Earp, Jr. (Rush: 91-605 yds., 12 TDs; Def.: 105 tackles, 16 TFL); RB: Jake Absher, Sr. (Rush: 85-618 yds., 8 TDs); DE: Jesse Taylor, Jr. (50 tackles) T/DE: Matt Warhurst, Sr.; Gerard Felder, Jr.; K: Ammon Blanton, Jr. (34-43 PAT).

Last week: A long kickoff return by Gerard Felder in the fourth quarter set up Dillan Earp’s 4-yard TD run that gave Hibriten a 32-27 win over No. 24 Southern Guilford. Felder ran for 96 yards and a score, while Jake Absher gained 110 on 16 carries, with one TD rushing and receiving. A win on Friday would put Hibriten in the round-of-16 in its bracket for the 12th time since 2007.

Coach’s comments: "I was most pleased with the kids' attitude when we got down late in the game. They never flinched. We had a huge kick return that set up our go-ahead score and then went out and played solid defense. Our biggest concern for Round 2 is containing a very athletic West Charlotte team. We must maintain drives and win time of possession with great ball security."

About the Lions (Queen City 3A bid, 54-32 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 1995)

Coach: Sam Greiner

Last week: Leading by just eight in the third quarter, West Charlotte blew open the first-round game and beat No. 25 Stuart Cramer 40-13. A win on Friday puts the Lions into the round-of 16 for the first time since 2018.

Next up: No. 17 Smoky Mountain (7-4) or No. 1 Kings Mountain (11-0)

No. 13 Tuscola (10-1) at No. 4 East Lincoln (11-0), Thursday at 6 p.m.

About the Mustangs (Western Foothills 3A champion, 34-23 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2012, 2014))

Coach: David Lubowicz

Key players: LB: Ben Cutter, Sr. (West Virginia commit; 122 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 INTs); CB: Keandre Walker, Sr. (Virginia commit, 2 INTs); DE: Marcel Johnson, Jr. (69 tackles, 11 sacks, 27 TFL); QB: Tyler Mizzell, Sr. (Pass: 144-221-4 1989 yds., 30 TDs; Rush: 75-531 yds., 11 TDs); RB: Christopher Daley, So. (Rush: 104-1121 yds., 15 TDs); WR: Markell Clark, Sr. (Rec.: 48-643 yds., 14 TDs).

Last week: East Lincoln rolled to a 44-0 lead by halftime to enact the running clock for the entire second half and routed Ashe County 51-6. The Mustangs had two sacks and four interceptions, and limited Ashe County to 159 yards of offense. Tyler Mizzell threw four touchdown passes and ran for one more. Keandre had TD receptions of 55 and 46 yards. A win would put East Lincoln into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.

Coach’s comments: "I was pleased we played a really clean game in the first round. We limited turnovers and penalties and caused a few turnovers. The kids’ effort was great. Tuscola is a traditional powerhouse with a very big offensive line that relies on the power run game. Their style of play is worrisome for us, and I would guess any team that lines up against them."

About the Mountaineers (The Mountain 3A runner-up, 30-31-2 NHCSAA playoffs, 1 state co-championship, 1972)

Coach: Chris Brookshire

Key players: QB: Jett Benson, Sr. (Pass: 28-67-5 479 yds., 6 TDs; Rush 176-929 yds.); RB: Dez Rodriguez, Sr. (Rush: 190-1368 yds., 13 TDs); Jordyn Buttler, Sr. (Rush: 79-558 yds., 13 TDs); LB: Lucas Ritter, Sr. (71 tackles, 8 TFL); DL: Sy-eed Jackson, Jr. (12 TFL); K: Nolan Martin (39-42 PAT)

Last week: Leading No. 20 Forestview by seven entering the fourth quarter, Tuscola got breathing room with a rushing touchdown and a pick-six to put the game away 35-14. Jeff Benson run for two scores and threw for another to lead the Mountaineers, which piled up 254 yards rushing. A predominately rushing team, Benson and Dez Rodriguez each have nearly 1,500 yards in total offense. It was the Mountaineers' first playoff win since 2018, when they made the round-of-16, and only the third since 2009.

Next up: No. 12 Ledford (10-1) or No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus (10-1)

4A WEST REGION

No. 14 Northwest Guilford (9-2) at No. 3 Watauga (10-1)

About the Pioneers (Northwestern 3A/4A champion, 20-19 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (1978))

Coach: Ryan Habich

Key players: DE/TE: Isaiah Shirley, Sr. (65 tackles, 14 TFL, 7 sacks, North Carolina State commit, Shrine Bowl pick); RB: Trey Thompson, Sr. (Rush: 66-471 yds, 5 TDs, Davidson commit); QB/CB: Maddox Greene, So. (Rush: 166-1297 yds., 16 TDs; Pass: 45-80-1 703 yds, 11 TDs); RB/CB: Will Curtis, Sr. (Rush: 175-1231 yds., 24 TDs); WR/OLB: Jackson Pryor (Rec.: 23-433, 5 TDs); S: Cole Horine, Sr. (4 INTs); Carlton Horine, Sr. (4 INTs); K: Grant Kight (58-61 PAT)

Last week: Maddox Greene completed just one pass – a touchdown – but ran for 159 yards and two scores, while William Curtis rushed for 128 and two TDs and added the scoring reception, in the Pioneers' 42-13 win over No. 30 South Iredell. Watauga pounded out 349 yards on the ground. For the season, Watauga has run for 3,700 yards. A win would put the Pioneers in their sixth Sweet 16 in seven seasons.

About the Vikings (Metro 4A runner-up, 7-16 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Kevin Wallace

Key players: QB: Tanner Ballou, Jr. (Pass: 161-272-9 2574 yds., 35 TDs); RB: Mike Godette, Sr. (Rush: 178-2447 yds., 11 TDs); WR: Trenton Cloud, Jr. (Rec.: 66-973 yds., 13 TDs); LB: Ryan Debow, So. (43 tackles); LB: Andrew Dover, Jr. (40 tackles, 7.5 TFL); LB: Sean O’Brien, Sr. (4 INTs)

Last week: Tanner Ballou threw for 370 yards and three touchdowns to lead Northwest Guilford over county rival Southeast Guilford 45-20. Trenton Cloud caught eight balls for 161 yards with Prince Brown getting four receptions for 106. Mike Godette ran for 123 yards and two scores. It was their first playoff win since 2015, the last time the Vikings reached the round-of-16.

Next up: No. 11 Cox Mill (9-2) or No. 6 Weddington (10-1)