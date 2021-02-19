SETTING THE PACE: Foard's McCosh posts pair of top-three finishes to lead Catawba County at state swim meet

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held its state swimming and diving championships Feb. 10-13, with a total of 22 participants from area conferences taking part in either the 1A/2A or 3A swim meets at the Triangle Aquatic Center or the 1A/2A diving meet at the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh.
Here’s a look at how swimmers and divers from the Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A Conferences finished (participants are listed in alphabetical order according to the school they attend):
1A/2A MEET
DRAUGHN
Boys
• Jaxon Smith, Senior: 6th in 100-yard freestyle (47.85), 7th in 100-yard backstroke (54.38)
Girls
• Georgia Goulding, Senior: Tied for 7th in 50-yard freestyle (25.52)
• Goulding and sophomores Abby Wood, Gigi Smith and Rhyannon Reasoner: 10th in 400-yard freestyle relay (4:04.19)
EAST LINCOLN
Boys
• Sam Brooks, Senior: 9th in 200-yard freestyle (1:51.32), 6th in 500-yard freestyle (5:06.15)
• Brooks, junior Owen Barrineau, sophomore Zachary Clendenning and senior Jordan Fisher: 11th in 200-yard medley relay (1:51.38)
Girls
• Devin Poteat, Junior: 9th in 100-yard freestyle (55.73), 7th in 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.26)
FRED T. FOARD
Boys
• Ethan McCosh, Junior: 2nd in 100-yard butterfly (50.39), 3rd in 500-yard freestyle (4:39.18)
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
Boys
• Eli Agosto, Senior: 8th in 100-yard butterfly (56.08)
• Kyle Hawkins: 10th in 200-yard individual medley (2:09.47)
• Ethan Hill: 7th in 500-yard freestyle (5:08.31)
• Sean Odell: 4th in 1-meter diving competition (414.40)
• Harrison Powe, Senior: 1st in 200-yard freestyle (1:39.14), 1st in 100-yard breaststroke (55.11)
• Hayden Schroeder: 5th in 1-meter diving competition (394.55)
• Hawkins, Powe, Agosto and Devin Buckler: 2nd in 200-yard medley relay (1:39.06)
• Agosto, freshman James Burroughs, Hill and Powe: 5th in 200-yard freestyle relay (1:32.74)
• Hawkins, Buckler, Christopher Franklin and Hill: 3rd in 400-yard freestyle relay (3:18.56)
Girls
• Georgia Chura, Senior: 7th in 1-meter diving competition (260.25)
• Presley Horton: 9th in 200-yard individual medley (2:19.85)
• Jennifer Schimmoller, Senior: 6th in 100-yard butterfly (1:00.87), 5th in 500-yard freestyle (5:21.22)
• Madilyn Varnum: 3rd in 1-meter diving competition (320.05)
• Seniors Kaylin Creel, Jade Dotoli and Schimmoller and junior Anika Kolano: 5th in 200-yard medley relay (1:58.73)
• Junior Megan Wozniak, Kristina Rooney, Horton and Kolano: 9th in 200-yard freestyle relay (1:46.41)
• Freshman Sara Freeman, Dotoli, Horton and Schimmoller: 6th in 400-yard freestyle relay (3:51.62)
NEWTON-CONOVER
Girls
• Valeria Hernandez-Pena, Junior: 5th in 200-yard freestyle (1:56.01), 8th in 100-yard freestyle (54.73)
• Chloe Hedrick, Junior: 7th in 100-yard backstroke (1:04.06)
PATTON
Girls
• Caroline Lucas, Senior: 8th in 200-yard freestyle (2:01.44), 7th in 100-yard freestyle (54.58)
• Kadira McClure, Junior: 4th in 50-yard freestyle (24.89), 4th in 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.14)
• Lucas, senior Emma Sacchetti, McClure and junior Ellie Sacchetti: 6th in 200-yard medley relay (1:59.09)
• McClure, Ellie Sacchetti, Emma Sacchetti and Lucas: 10th in 200-yard freestyle relay (1:46.61)
3A MEET
ST. STEPHENS
Boys
• Elijah Godfrey, Junior: 6th in 500-yard freestyle (4:46.27)
Girls
• Katie Parmenter, Sophomore: 11th in 200-yard freestyle (1:57.04), 6th in 500-yard freestyle (5:04.56)
WATAUGA
Girls
• Lauren Patterson, Freshman: 7th in 50-yard freestyle (24.28)
• Sophomore Virginia St. Clair, juniors Greta Klein and Emma Kent and Patterson: 11th in 200-yard freestyle relay (1:42.43)