SETTING THE PACE: Foard's McCosh posts pair of top-three finishes to lead Catawba County at state swim meet
SETTING THE PACE: Foard's McCosh posts pair of top-three finishes to lead Catawba County at state swim meet

Ethan McCosh

Fred T. Foard junior Ethan McCosh was Catawba County's highest finisher during the recent state swimming championships in Cary. McCosh finished second in the boys' 100-yard butterfly event and third in the boys' 500-yard freestyle.

 Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held its state swimming and diving championships Feb. 10-13, with a total of 22 participants from area conferences taking part in either the 1A/2A or 3A swim meets at the Triangle Aquatic Center or the 1A/2A diving meet at the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh.

Here’s a look at how swimmers and divers from the Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A Conferences finished (participants are listed in alphabetical order according to the school they attend):

1A/2A MEET

DRAUGHN

Boys

• Jaxon Smith, Senior: 6th in 100-yard freestyle (47.85), 7th in 100-yard backstroke (54.38)

Girls

• Georgia Goulding, Senior: Tied for 7th in 50-yard freestyle (25.52)

Goulding and sophomores Abby Wood, Gigi Smith and Rhyannon Reasoner: 10th in 400-yard freestyle relay (4:04.19)

EAST LINCOLN

Boys

• Sam Brooks, Senior: 9th in 200-yard freestyle (1:51.32), 6th in 500-yard freestyle (5:06.15)

• Brooks, junior Owen Barrineau, sophomore Zachary Clendenning and senior Jordan Fisher: 11th in 200-yard medley relay (1:51.38)

Girls

• Devin Poteat, Junior: 9th in 100-yard freestyle (55.73), 7th in 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.26)

FRED T. FOARD

Boys

• Ethan McCosh, Junior: 2nd in 100-yard butterfly (50.39), 3rd in 500-yard freestyle (4:39.18)

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER

Boys

• Eli Agosto, Senior: 8th in 100-yard butterfly (56.08)

• Kyle Hawkins: 10th in 200-yard individual medley (2:09.47)

• Ethan Hill: 7th in 500-yard freestyle (5:08.31)

• Sean Odell: 4th in 1-meter diving competition (414.40)

• Harrison Powe, Senior: 1st in 200-yard freestyle (1:39.14), 1st in 100-yard breaststroke (55.11)

• Hayden Schroeder: 5th in 1-meter diving competition (394.55)

• Hawkins, Powe, Agosto and Devin Buckler: 2nd in 200-yard medley relay (1:39.06)

• Agosto, freshman James Burroughs, Hill and Powe: 5th in 200-yard freestyle relay (1:32.74)

• Hawkins, Buckler, Christopher Franklin and Hill: 3rd in 400-yard freestyle relay (3:18.56)

Girls

• Georgia Chura, Senior: 7th in 1-meter diving competition (260.25)

• Presley Horton: 9th in 200-yard individual medley (2:19.85)

• Jennifer Schimmoller, Senior: 6th in 100-yard butterfly (1:00.87), 5th in 500-yard freestyle (5:21.22)

• Madilyn Varnum: 3rd in 1-meter diving competition (320.05)

• Seniors Kaylin Creel, Jade Dotoli and Schimmoller and junior Anika Kolano: 5th in 200-yard medley relay (1:58.73)

• Junior Megan Wozniak, Kristina Rooney, Horton and Kolano: 9th in 200-yard freestyle relay (1:46.41)

• Freshman Sara Freeman, Dotoli, Horton and Schimmoller: 6th in 400-yard freestyle relay (3:51.62)

NEWTON-CONOVER

Girls

• Valeria Hernandez-Pena, Junior: 5th in 200-yard freestyle (1:56.01), 8th in 100-yard freestyle (54.73)

• Chloe Hedrick, Junior: 7th in 100-yard backstroke (1:04.06)

PATTON

Girls

• Caroline Lucas, Senior: 8th in 200-yard freestyle (2:01.44), 7th in 100-yard freestyle (54.58)

• Kadira McClure, Junior: 4th in 50-yard freestyle (24.89), 4th in 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.14)

• Lucas, senior Emma Sacchetti, McClure and junior Ellie Sacchetti: 6th in 200-yard medley relay (1:59.09)

• McClure, Ellie Sacchetti, Emma Sacchetti and Lucas: 10th in 200-yard freestyle relay (1:46.61)

3A MEET

ST. STEPHENS

Boys

• Elijah Godfrey, Junior: 6th in 500-yard freestyle (4:46.27)

Girls

• Katie Parmenter, Sophomore: 11th in 200-yard freestyle (1:57.04), 6th in 500-yard freestyle (5:04.56)

WATAUGA

Girls

• Lauren Patterson, Freshman: 7th in 50-yard freestyle (24.28)

• Sophomore Virginia St. Clair, juniors Greta Klein and Emma Kent and Patterson: 11th in 200-yard freestyle relay (1:42.43)

