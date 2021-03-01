Senior starting 5 propels Hickory girls to regional final

While no team would wish to play through a high school basketball season during a pandemic, Hickory’s girls have not only survived the rigors of the last eight weeks, but they have also thrived. Now, the Red Tornadoes (11-2) are a game away from playing in the 3A state final.

On Tuesday, 12th-seeded Hickory will travel to China Grove to take on No. 3 Jesse Carson High (17-0) in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A West Region final. The winner will take on the 3A East final victor between No. 5 Northwood (14-0) and No. 7 Asheboro (14-0) in the state championship game this Saturday. The state final will be played at either Wheatmore High in Trinity or Providence Grove High in Climax. The NCHSAA will determine the times and sites of the final after Tuesday’s regionals are played around the state.

Serendipitously, with Hickory starting five all being seniors, the group may have been in the best situation to handle the craziness of having their season shut down twice. While head coach Barbara Helms worried about how the players would be affected physically, as well as maintaining continuity with the stops and starts and the limited practice time, she said that the seniors already knew her expectations of them.