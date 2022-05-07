SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: St. Stephens' Peissel, Isenhour discuss training regimens, legacies and more

The state baseball playoffs will start on Tuesday, with brackets scheduled to be released on Monday. One of the teams set to represent the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties is St. Stephens, which is currently 20-6 and is coming off strong performances in a pair of recent tournaments.

The Indians won the 30th annual Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic last month at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, defeating Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard and Alexander Central on successive days. And while St. Stephens fell to Fred T. Foard in the championship game of the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament this past week, the Indians are 7-2 in their past nine contests.

HDR sports correspondent Jackson Shoe recently sat down with St. Stephens seniors Julien Peissel and Silas Isenhour. Here’s a look at what two of the Indians’ top players had to say:

Who was your inspirational athlete or adult growing up?

Peissel: My inspirational athlete growing up was Madison Bumgarner because he is from the local area, made it to the big leagues and is a three-time World Series champion.

Isenhour: My inspirational athlete was Mike Trout. I’ve had a poster of him on my wall ever since I can remember and have always looked up to him.

What sold you on the college/university that you committed to?

Peissel: What sold me on committing to UNC Greensboro is the excellent coaching staff and location, the size of the campus and the incredible academic programs available.

Isenhour: The atmosphere of the college and town (at Mars Hill). I love the mountains and all of the friendly people there.

What’s your training like during the season versus the offseason?

Peissel: My training during the season is basic arm care routines including PLYO balls, J-bands and fast-twitch exercises to stay explosive. Training in the offseason is in the weight room four to five times a week in order to gain weight.

Isenhour: During the offseason I lift five times a week and throw and hit about three. During the season I am focused on flexibility and hit and throw at least five days a week.

What’s your favorite part about playing baseball?

Peissel: My favorite part about playing baseball is the adrenaline rush that you get in a close game in the late innings of a game.

Isenhour: My favorite part of baseball is being able to have fun with the team. These are some of my best friends and it’s a lot of fun being around them.

What’s the most important lesson playing sports has taught you?

Peissel: The most important lesson that baseball has taught me has to be to take things one pitch at a time. Baseball is a long game and can change with one swing.

Isenhour: The most important lesson playing sports has taught me is to always have good communication with everything you do in life. If you don’t communicate then everything will crumble.

Who do you model your game after in the pros or otherwise?

Peissel: I model my game after (Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher) Brusdar Graterol. We both throw similar pitches — fastball and slider.

Isenhour: I try to model my game after (Philadelphia Phillies outfielder) Bryce Harper. I love to play good and love to look good.

How have you progressed since you were a ninth grader?

Peissel: I have progressed since I was a ninth grader by gaining 30 pounds, adding 15 mph on my fastball and developing a sweeping slider I can throw for a strike.

Isenhour: The main progression from ninth grade to 12th grade is the weight room. Contrary to popular belief, the weight room is a baseball player’s best friend.

What’s been the key to the team coming together this year?

Peissel: The key to the team coming together this year is the chemistry we all have with each other. We have all been playing together since Little League. The team knows we have the talent to win every time we step onto the diamond and we work well together to get runs across the board.

Isenhour: The key has been having good communication and good teamwork.

Where do you train in the offseason?

Peissel: I train in the offseason with Ryan Gant at Original Workout for strength training. For pitching I train with Tread Athletics, an online program based out of Charlotte.

Isenhour: I do all of my training at 828 Performance.

What do you think you want your legacy to be once you leave Saint?

Peissel: I want my legacy at Saint to be the ace who led the Indians to their first state championship since the 1970s champions.

Isenhour: I would love to be able to leave the younger class knowing what leadership is like and how to be a leader on the team.