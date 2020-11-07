Senior Spotlight: St. Stephens cross country athlete Jeremy Brown

Cross country kicks off later this month, and there are plenty of senior athletes who will be running in their final high school races when it does. Although St. Stephens senior Jeremy Brown also participates in track and field, he is currently gearing up for his last season as a member of the Indians’ cross country squad.
Brown started running cross country in middle school, and he has made major strides ever since. He recently discussed his experiences in the sport with the Hickory Daily Record as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature, and here’s what he had to say:
How long have you been participating in cross country?
Six years. All of middle school and high school.
What is your favorite thing about cross country?
Sprinting to the finish line after a long race.
What other sports do you participate in, if any?
Winter and spring track.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in cross country?
All of my coaches, family and teammates have been positive influences to me.
What is your favorite cross country memory?
Beating my 5K personal record by over a minute and participating in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state championships.
Who is your favorite professional team (any sport)?
The Baltimore Ravens.
Who is your favorite professional athlete (any sport)?
(Ravens quarterback) Lamar Jackson.
Why should more people participate in cross country?
To stay fit.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of cross country?
Working out and working at Hefner’s Nursery (in Conover).
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
To attend N.C. State.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
