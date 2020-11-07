Senior Spotlight: St. Stephens cross country athlete Jeremy Brown

Cross country kicks off later this month, and there are plenty of senior athletes who will be running in their final high school races when it does. Although St. Stephens senior Jeremy Brown also participates in track and field, he is currently gearing up for his last season as a member of the Indians’ cross country squad.

Brown started running cross country in middle school, and he has made major strides ever since. He recently discussed his experiences in the sport with the Hickory Daily Record as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature, and here’s what he had to say:

How long have you been participating in cross country?

Six years. All of middle school and high school.

What is your favorite thing about cross country?

Sprinting to the finish line after a long race.

What other sports do you participate in, if any?

Winter and spring track.

Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in cross country?

All of my coaches, family and teammates have been positive influences to me.

