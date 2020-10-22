Senior Spotlight: Maiden volleyball player Isabella Abernathy

The Maiden volleyball team has been consistently solid over the past several seasons, and the pieces are in place for the Blue Devils to have another successful campaign when play begins next month. Maiden will have nine seniors on its roster during the upcoming season, including outside hitter Isabella Abernathy.

According to Abernathy, she started playing the sport when she was in middle school. Now she’s a key member of the Blue Devils’ volleyball squad, which finished 23-5 overall and 13-1 in South Fork 2A Conference play a year ago.

The Hickory Daily Record recently posed several questions to Abernathy as part of a feature called “Senior Spotlight.” Here’s how she responded:

How long have you been playing volleyball?

Around six years. I started playing travel ball whenever I was 12 and then I have played on varsity for three years at Maiden High School.

What is your favorite thing about playing volleyball?

I love the energy from the court and also playing with my best friends.

What other sports do you play, if any?