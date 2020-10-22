Senior Spotlight: Maiden volleyball player Isabella Abernathy

The Maiden volleyball team has been consistently solid over the past several seasons, and the pieces are in place for the Blue Devils to have another successful campaign when play begins next month. Maiden will have nine seniors on its roster during the upcoming season, including outside hitter Isabella Abernathy.
According to Abernathy, she started playing the sport when she was in middle school. Now she’s a key member of the Blue Devils’ volleyball squad, which finished 23-5 overall and 13-1 in South Fork 2A Conference play a year ago.
The Hickory Daily Record recently posed several questions to Abernathy as part of a feature called “Senior Spotlight.” Here’s how she responded:
How long have you been playing volleyball?
Around six years. I started playing travel ball whenever I was 12 and then I have played on varsity for three years at Maiden High School.
What is your favorite thing about playing volleyball?
I love the energy from the court and also playing with my best friends.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I only play volleyball because I haven’t played a sport that I have fallen in love with, unlike volleyball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of volleyball?
My coach Marsha Davis has taught me how to be a competitive player throughout my years of playing for Maiden High School.
What is your favorite volleyball memory?
My favorite memory would have to be getting all-conference my junior year and winning our conference at Lake Norman Charter.
Who is your favorite professional team?
I enjoy watching the (Dallas) Cowboys with my family, but my favorite volleyball team would have to be the Florida Gators.
Why should more people play volleyball?
I think more people should play volleyball because it’s an all-around sport. It’s all about the teamwork and communication. Having lots of energy is key to playing volleyball and that’s what I like most about it.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of volleyball?
I love shopping, spending time with friends and family and going hiking.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I would like to be a dental hygienist, but I have not decided where I would like to go to college yet. I would love to be able to play volleyball in college if I got the opportunity to.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
