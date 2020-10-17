Senior Spotlight: Maiden volleyball player Anna White

Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of volleyball?

I would have to say my travel coach Lacy Goodson. She knows so much about the game and always expected a lot from myself and my teammates at both tournaments and practices. It is exactly the type of environment I like playing in.

What is your favorite volleyball memory?

If I had to choose I would say beating Lake Norman Charter my junior year to win the conference tournament championship. Our school got a spirit bus and drove a lot of the students all the way to Lake Norman to support us. The energy in the gym was crazy.

Who is your favorite professional sports team?

I used to visit Boston a lot, so I've become a big Red Sox fan over the years.

Why should more people play volleyball?

Volleyball is all about having strong connections and being able to communicate with your team. The sport has provided me with so many close friendships throughout the years that I wouldn't have had if it wasn't for volleyball.

What are your favorite hobbies outside of volleyball?