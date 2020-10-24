Senior Spotlight: Maiden volleyball player Adison Ford

My biggest personal influence would be my parents and family. They have always pushed me to do my best in everything I do.

What is your favorite volleyball memory?

My favorite memory would be having fun on the court with all of my teammates and winning with them.

Who is your favorite professional team?

My favorite professional team would be the Carolina Panthers.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

My favorite player would be (Houston Texans quarterback) Deshaun Watson for his hard work and determination.

Why should more people play volleyball?

More people should play volleyball because it’s a fun and very entertaining game.

What are your favorite hobbies outside of volleyball?

My favorite hobby outside of volleyball would be watching TV and hanging with friends.

What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?

My future plans are to be a cosmetologist or dental hygienist and I plan to go to Catawba Valley Community College.

