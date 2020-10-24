Senior Spotlight: Maiden volleyball player Adison Ford

Over the past five seasons, the Maiden volleyball team has posted a combined record of 121-20, including a 65-5 mark in South Fork 2A Conference play. The Blue Devils have won three of the past five regular-season conference championships, finishing second during the remaining two seasons.
After posting their fifth consecutive 20-win season a year ago, the Blue Devils will look to continue their success when the upcoming season begins next month. Among Maiden’s nine-player senior class is setter Adison Ford, who is the focus of the Hickory Daily Record’s latest “Senior Spotlight’ feature.
Here are Ford’s answers to the questions posed to her by the HDR:
How long have you been playing volleyball?
I have been playing volleyball ever since I was a little girl.
What is your favorite thing about playing volleyball?
My favorite thing is that I like to be competitive and playing the games are just really enjoyable for me.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I only play volleyball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of volleyball?
My biggest personal influence would be my parents and family. They have always pushed me to do my best in everything I do.
What is your favorite volleyball memory?
My favorite memory would be having fun on the court with all of my teammates and winning with them.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional team would be the Carolina Panthers.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
My favorite player would be (Houston Texans quarterback) Deshaun Watson for his hard work and determination.
Why should more people play volleyball?
More people should play volleyball because it’s a fun and very entertaining game.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of volleyball?
My favorite hobby outside of volleyball would be watching TV and hanging with friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
My future plans are to be a cosmetologist or dental hygienist and I plan to go to Catawba Valley Community College.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
