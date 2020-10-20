Senior Spotlight: Fred T. Foard volleyball player Megan Dorsey

Last season, the Fred T. Foard volleyball team had a loaded roster that led the Tigers to a 32-1 record and a 2A state championship. Foard also finished undefeated in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play for the second consecutive year while capturing a conference tournament title as well.

One of the Tigers’ top players in 2019 was junior outside hitter Megan Dorsey, who had 308 kills to rank second on the team and 47 aces to tie Dara Shaffer for third on the squad. Her 247 digs represented Foard’s third-highest mark, while she also had 18 blocks.

“Volleyball has tremendously changed my life in so many ways,” Dorsey told the Hickory Daily Record recently. “It has taught me many life skills, but most importantly it has made me into the person that I am today. I am so grateful to have played four years of volleyball at Fred T. Foard.

“The teammates that I have had over these last four years have been so supportive and we all worked so well together,” she added. “Lastly, I would like to thank Coach (Meredith) Lombardi for providing me with the best high school volleyball experience. Fred T. Foard volleyball will always have a special place in my heart.”