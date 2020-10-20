Senior Spotlight: Fred T. Foard volleyball player Megan Dorsey

Last season, the Fred T. Foard volleyball team had a loaded roster that led the Tigers to a 32-1 record and a 2A state championship. Foard also finished undefeated in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play for the second consecutive year while capturing a conference tournament title as well.
One of the Tigers’ top players in 2019 was junior outside hitter Megan Dorsey, who had 308 kills to rank second on the team and 47 aces to tie Dara Shaffer for third on the squad. Her 247 digs represented Foard’s third-highest mark, while she also had 18 blocks.
“Volleyball has tremendously changed my life in so many ways,” Dorsey told the Hickory Daily Record recently. “It has taught me many life skills, but most importantly it has made me into the person that I am today. I am so grateful to have played four years of volleyball at Fred T. Foard.
“The teammates that I have had over these last four years have been so supportive and we all worked so well together,” she added. “Lastly, I would like to thank Coach (Meredith) Lombardi for providing me with the best high school volleyball experience. Fred T. Foard volleyball will always have a special place in my heart.”
Here’s what else Dorsey had to say as part of the HDR’s “Senior Spotlight” feature, which focuses on senior athletes during the 2020-21 school year:
How long have you been playing volleyball?
I have been playing volleyball for about nine years now.
What is your favorite thing about playing volleyball?
My favorite thing about volleyball is the excitement that the game brings and how I can just forget about everything and focus on playing.
What other sports do you play, if any?
Support Local Journalism
I do not play any other sports.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of volleyball?
Coach Lombardi and my dad have been the biggest influences in the game of volleyball.
What is your favorite volleyball memory?
My favorite memory is winning the 2019 state championship for 2A.
Why should more people play volleyball?
More people should play volleyball because it teaches you many life lessons like leadership and teamwork. Playing volleyball will also create friendships that will last a lifetime.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of volleyball?
My favorite hobbies outside of volleyball include spending time with my friends and eating candy.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to attend a four-year university and plan to study nursing.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!