Senior Spotlight: Fred T. Foard cross country athlete Hallie Hall

Fred T. Foard’s athletic program enjoyed a successful 2019-20 school year, which included team state championships in volleyball and wrestling as well as individual state titles in wrestling and girls tennis. But the Tigers also have a solid cross country squad that will feature eight seniors when the 2020-21 season starts next month.
One of those seniors is Hallie Hall, who has been a member of Foard’s cross country program since her freshman year. Today, she is the subject of the Hickory Daily Record “Senior Spotlight,” with the following representing her responses to the questions asked of her:
How long have you been participating in cross country?
I have been doing cross country for four years.
What is your favorite thing about cross country?
Getting to hang out with friends and encourage and see new people that joined push themselves and get faster.
What other sports do you participate in, if any?
I also participate in track and field. I’ve done it for one season so far and plan to do it this upcoming spring as well.
Support Local Journalism
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in cross country?
(Foard) Coach (Robert) Ogle and my family have been my biggest personal influences during the time I’ve done cross country.
What is your favorite cross country memory?
My favorite cross country memory is when we’d have fun Fridays my freshman year where we’d have an "easy workout" day and have a water balloon fight or something like that.
Why should more people participate in cross country?
Because not only does it help you out in getting in shape or getting prepared for a different sport, but you also make so many friends along the way and get so close as a team where you don’t feel like a team and more like a family.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of cross country?
I love reading, hanging out with my best friend Rose Hull who also does cross country and spending time with my family.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to go to college after I graduate, but I’m still trying to figure out what for exactly.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!