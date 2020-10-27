Senior Spotlight: Fred T. Foard cross country athlete Hallie Hall

(Foard) Coach (Robert) Ogle and my family have been my biggest personal influences during the time I’ve done cross country.

What is your favorite cross country memory?

My favorite cross country memory is when we’d have fun Fridays my freshman year where we’d have an "easy workout" day and have a water balloon fight or something like that.

Why should more people participate in cross country?

Because not only does it help you out in getting in shape or getting prepared for a different sport, but you also make so many friends along the way and get so close as a team where you don’t feel like a team and more like a family.

What are your favorite hobbies outside of cross country?

I love reading, hanging out with my best friend Rose Hull who also does cross country and spending time with my family.

What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?

I plan to go to college after I graduate, but I’m still trying to figure out what for exactly.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.