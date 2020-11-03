Senior Spotlight: Fred T. Foard cross country athlete Ben Trimm

One of the most successful members of Fred T. Foard’s cross country team over the past three years has been Ben Trimm, who enters his senior season next month. He started participating in the sport during middle school and has continued to improve throughout the years.

Last week, the Hickory Daily Record posed a number of questions to Trimm as part of its ongoing “Senior Spotlight’ feature. Here are his answers:

How long have you been participating in cross country?

Six years.

What is your favorite thing about cross country?

Racing. I love the competition and support the athletes give each other.

What other sports do you participate in, if any?

I have played baseball and basketball since elementary school. I have focused the last two years on running.

Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in cross country?

It is difficult to choose one biggest influence. I have been fortunate to be surrounded by amazing coaches and supportive friends, family and teachers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}