Senior Spotlight: Fred T. Foard cross country athlete Ben Trimm

One of the most successful members of Fred T. Foard’s cross country team over the past three years has been Ben Trimm, who enters his senior season next month. He started participating in the sport during middle school and has continued to improve throughout the years.
Last week, the Hickory Daily Record posed a number of questions to Trimm as part of its ongoing “Senior Spotlight’ feature. Here are his answers:
How long have you been participating in cross country?
Six years.
What is your favorite thing about cross country?
Racing. I love the competition and support the athletes give each other.
What other sports do you participate in, if any?
I have played baseball and basketball since elementary school. I have focused the last two years on running.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in cross country?
It is difficult to choose one biggest influence. I have been fortunate to be surrounded by amazing coaches and supportive friends, family and teachers.
What is your favorite cross country memory?
My favorite memory is winning conference and going to states.
Who is your favorite professional team (any sport)?
The New York Yankees.
Who is your favorite professional athlete (any sport)?
(Retired outfielder) Curtis Granderson.
Why should more people participate in cross country?
Cross country is a sport that almost anyone can participate in no matter their skill level. Cross country offers opportunities that some other sports do not.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of cross country?
Fishing, basketball, video games and golf.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to attend a four-year college and run as part of their team. I also plan to major in biology.
