Senior Spotlight: Bunker Hill volleyball player Marlee Miller

Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of volleyball?

Coach (Kelsey) Dettman and Coach (Kyler) Abernathy have been a big influence on me the past few years. They taught me everything I know and how to be an uplifting teammate.

What is your favorite volleyball memory?

My favorite volleyball memory is when we went to a camp at Appalachian State. The whole team grew so much closer.

Who is your favorite professional team?

My favorite professional team is the Carolina Panthers.

Why should more people play volleyball?

I believe more people should play volleyball because it is the most exciting sport. The excitement from a kill or save is indescribable and everyone has a place on the court.

What are your favorite hobbies outside of volleyball?

My favorite things to do outside of volleyball are help at my church and spend time with family and friends.

What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?

I plan to go to Catawba Valley Community College, then transfer to a four-year college to become a social worker.

