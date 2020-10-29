Senior Spotlight: Bunker Hill volleyball player Marlee Miller

The Bunker Hill volleyball team hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2017, but the Bears have reached double digits in victories over the past two years while also qualifying for the state playoffs each season. A member of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, Bunker Hill goes up against stiff competition on a nightly basis, doing battle with the likes of defending 2A state champion Fred T. Foard, Burke County squads Patton, East Burke and Draughn, and West Iredell.
Given that the Bears will play a conference-only schedule during the upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be even more difficult than usual to reach the playoffs, which will also consist of fewer teams this season. Additionally, seven seniors graduated from last year’s team, and there are only a pair of them on this season’s roster.
One of Bunker Hill’s seniors is Marlee Miller, who is today’s ”Senior Spotlight” athlete. Here’s a transcript of the Hickory Daily Record’s recent interview with her:
How long have you been playing volleyball?
I started playing my eighth grade year at River Bend (Middle School).
What is your favorite thing about playing volleyball?
My favorite thing about volleyball is there is always something to be excited about.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of volleyball?
Coach (Kelsey) Dettman and Coach (Kyler) Abernathy have been a big influence on me the past few years. They taught me everything I know and how to be an uplifting teammate.
Support Local Journalism
What is your favorite volleyball memory?
My favorite volleyball memory is when we went to a camp at Appalachian State. The whole team grew so much closer.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional team is the Carolina Panthers.
Why should more people play volleyball?
I believe more people should play volleyball because it is the most exciting sport. The excitement from a kill or save is indescribable and everyone has a place on the court.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of volleyball?
My favorite things to do outside of volleyball are help at my church and spend time with family and friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to go to Catawba Valley Community College, then transfer to a four-year college to become a social worker.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!