SENIOR NIGHT SWEEP: Maiden honors seniors, takes out Bandys in straight sets

MAIDEN — This year’s senior class has been involved in a lot of wins for the Maiden volleyball team, and Thursday night was a chance to honor those nine seniors. Morgan Bohemier, Isabella Abernathy, Anna Gantt, Maggie Andrews, Anna White, Abby Gantt, Adison Ford, Reanna Odom and Lainee Hentschel were recognized for the Blue Devils, who then went out and swept Catawba County rival Bandys 25-21, 25-11 and 25-17 to remain undefeated in 2020.
Maiden didn’t trail until the third set, and was never down by more than a point as it improved its record to 5-0 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play. Meanwhile, the Trojans dropped to 4-2 in both as they suffered their second straight-set loss to the Blue Devils this fall.
“There are no words to express that,” Maiden coach Marsha Davis said when asked to describe what this year’s senior class has meant to the Blue Devils’ volleyball program. “They are an awesome bunch of girls, they are very encouraging to each other, they get along really well, their work ethic is unbelievable. They’ll be times that I’ll say, ‘Hey, let’s take a day off just to rest,’ and they’re like ‘No, we need to practice.’ ”
After Maiden scored the first point of the match, Bandys tied things on a kill from Logan Dutka. Moments later, Dutka answered back-to-back points by the hosts with another kill, but the Blue Devils responded with a 5-2 run that included a block from Grace Kilby and an ace from Savannah Lail to double up the Trojans at 8-4.
Maiden maintained its lead over the next several minutes, but the Trojans were able to keep the Blue Devils from running away with the opening set thanks to strong play from the likes of Hannah Byrd, Hope Clements, Mya Benfield, Alexis Bolding and Bailey Reynolds. Nevertheless, the Blue Devils held on for a four-point set win, with Abernathy, White and Lail accounting for Maiden’s final three points.
The Blue Devils took immediate control of the second set, scoring the first three points and beginning the set with a 10-3 spurt that featured a tip and a block from White, a push from Ford and a kill from Lail. Although Bandys tried to cut into the deficit, Maiden ultimately cruised to a double-digit set victory as Lail again notched the final point.
After imploring her team to show some fight during a second-set timeout, Bandys coach Carlee Belk finally saw just that in the third set. Despite falling behind early once again, the Trojans clawed their way back to take one-point leads at 8-7 and 9-8 before Maiden regained the advantage and held it for the rest of the night.
Abernathy had an emphatic kill for the Blue Devils to put them up 11-9, while a White kill following an ace from Bandys’ Reynolds moments later made it 15-11 in favor of the home team. Other key points for Maiden down the stretch included a block and a kill from Kilby, an ace from Abby Gantt, a block and a kill from Lail and a match-ending ace from Odom, her second of the contest.
“I feel really good about this week,” said Davis of her squad, which won its third match in four nights. “We’ve had ups and downs, we’ve had some tough teams and we’ve had some not so tough teams. Today I think they played really well.
“I know it was Senior Night and they were hyped up, but one of the things that we’ve been working on is our serve receive, and I think we did a really good job of that tonight,” she added. “I think overall we just played well. I think we’re back in the swing of things after being off for two weeks.”
In addition to her two aces, Odom also had four kills for the Blue Devils, who were led by Lail’s 12-kill effort to go with eight from White, seven from Abernathy and three from Andrews. Kilby added four blocks, while Hentschel had 16 digs, Ford had 26 assists and Abby Gantt had nine assists.
“Bandys is a scrappy team,” said Davis. “They work really hard, and so we knew that we had to bring our ‘A’ game. We could not come and be light at all with anything that we were doing because Bandys always fights hard and is always a rival.”
Maiden’s next scheduled match is a road contest at Newton-Conover next Thursday before a trip to Lake Norman Charter the following night. The Blue Devils were originally set to host East Lincoln on Monday, but that match was postponed on Thursday due to the Mustangs entering a quarantine brought about by COVID-19.
On the other side, Bandys looks to regroup at North Lincoln on Friday before hosting Lake Norman Charter next Wednesday.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
