SENIOR NIGHT SWEEP: Maiden honors seniors, takes out Bandys in straight sets

“I feel really good about this week,” said Davis of her squad, which won its third match in four nights. “We’ve had ups and downs, we’ve had some tough teams and we’ve had some not so tough teams. Today I think they played really well.

“I know it was Senior Night and they were hyped up, but one of the things that we’ve been working on is our serve receive, and I think we did a really good job of that tonight,” she added. “I think overall we just played well. I think we’re back in the swing of things after being off for two weeks.”

In addition to her two aces, Odom also had four kills for the Blue Devils, who were led by Lail’s 12-kill effort to go with eight from White, seven from Abernathy and three from Andrews. Kilby added four blocks, while Hentschel had 16 digs, Ford had 26 assists and Abby Gantt had nine assists.

“Bandys is a scrappy team,” said Davis. “They work really hard, and so we knew that we had to bring our ‘A’ game. We could not come and be light at all with anything that we were doing because Bandys always fights hard and is always a rival.”