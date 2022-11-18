Senior-laden Red Tornadoes back for another shot at state title

Fourteen seniors will suit up and take to the pitch for their final boys soccer match with Hickory High. It will the last shot at an elusive North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship, as the Red Tornadoes take on Jacksonville Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the 3A title match at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit.

Regardless of the outcome of the championship match, the group has set a high standard for classes to follow. The four-year record entering Saturday’s tilt is 75-14-7. The last three seasons, they won outright or shared three conference championships. They made four state quarterfinals appearances, three regional championship appearances and now their second state final appearance.

“They've been a special group of kids that have set quite a high standard for our program,” said head coach Brian Jillings after the team’s quarterfinal win at Hibriten last week. “I'm really proud of them. They deserve this, as hard as they work and as passionate as they are about the game.”

As expected with such a group, the senior leadership is obvious on the field. Some of those leaders include Conner Mejia, who minds the net as the team’s goalkeeper, allowing 22 goals in 24 matches. There is Alex Annas, leader of the back four, who Jillings calls a “beast for us in the back.” There is Aldo Cruz on the left flank of the back four, often charged with meeting flank attacks from the opposing forward.

There is Gabe Palencia, who provides key moments off the bench on the frontline and at midfield. There is leading scorer Orlando Almanza (21 goals), a speedy striker who likes the big moments, including one that provided the winning goal in the regional final at Asheboro.

Hesitant when asked on two occasions to name a heart and soul or a leader for the group, Jillings alluded to seniors Cesar Rangel and Ben Howard, co-captains of the team.

“They’ve been at it for three years now, driving this team,” stated the head coach, who will lead his fourth team into the state finals. “They're really passionate about the game and about our program and wanting for us to succeed. So, I would start with those two for sure.”

Rangel was asked what he felt he and his fellow captain provided in their leadership roles.

“We're trying to step up in big moments,” said Rangel. “We try to bring the team up by having good moments, giving a good tackle, giving a good shot, and then we just bring the ball up the field and give the team the momentum they need.”

However, Jillings expressed that rather than relying on a player or two for direction, the group’s strength is the complementary parts that play out on the pitch.

“Each member of the team brings a different element or style that just fits,” explained Jillings. “They are all extremely talented, hard-working, high-character guys. But whether it's on the pitch or with their personality, they all offer something different that makes our team tick. And I'm grateful to be a part of it.”

Speaking about the group’s cohesion, Almanza offered that a lot of it came from their time as either teammates or as rivals in middle school.

“We played with each other since middle school,” said Almanza. “We played against each other in middle school, and we know how to play together with each other.”

And so, the team approaches the last item on the checklist — a state championship. Two seasons ago at Weddington, Hickory was within minutes of what could have been the first of three state final appearances before the match slipped away. Last year in the finals, a late goal by Western Alamance sank the title hopes in a 1-0 loss.

Several players interviewed after Monday’s win at Asheboro expressed the desire to finish the task of winning a championship to cap their careers. Jillings said that while the motivation of last year’s loss has fueled the team to this point, he is mindful that the singular focus cannot overshadow the task needed to get there.

“They don't want to feel that pain again,” said Jillings. “So, it's definitely a motivator that we can use to our advantage. But at the same time, we must realize this is a new opponent with different challenges and we can't allow emotion to cloud our focus and discipline. “

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

MacPherson Stadium in Bryan Park, Browns Summit

Hickory Red Tornadoes (21-2-3) vs. Jacksonville (18-7-2)

About the Red Tornadoes: State titles: 1 (2001). Finals appearances: 5 (1997, 2001, 2010, 2012, 2021). NCHSAA playoffs: 76-37. West Region champion; Western Foothills 3A co-champion.

Coach: Brian Jillings (17th season at Hickory, 399-156-39). Assistant coaches: Edgar Badillo, Bruno Ramos, Harrison Rapant.

Roster:

Forwards: Eddie Adrian-Torres, Sr.; Orlando Almanza, Sr.; Ademir Garcia, Sr.; Brandon Garcia. Jr.; Derek Grady, So.; Matthew Lira, Fr.; Gabe Palencia, Sr.; Daniel Santos, Sr.

Midfielders: Aldo Cruz, Sr.; Daniel Escobedo, Jr.; Ben Howard, Sr.; Josue Leal, Jr.; Braeden McCourt, Fr.; Justin Ortiz, Jr.; Cesar Rangel, Sr.

Defenders: Alex Annas, Sr.; Jacob Cisneros, Jr.; Edwin Cruz, So.; Austin Fogleman, Jr.; Will Moore, Jr.; Jack Osborne, Fr.; Diego Osorio, Sr.; Oscar Resendiz-Zapata, Sr.; Dalton Rice, Fr.; Rene Sanchez, So.; Peter Zagaroli, Sr.

Goalkeepers: Will Braun, Sr.; Conner Mejia, Sr.

Playoff schedule: 10/31 vs. No. 23 Smoky Mountain (6-0); 11/3 vs. No. 26 Erwin (5-1); 11/7 at No. 2 Forestview (4-0); 11/9 at No. 3 Hibriten (4-0); 11/14 at No. 1 Asheboro (2-1)

Hickory ousted the top three seeds on the road, finishing off the run with a win at No. 1 Asheboro. The Red Tornadoes were ranked second in RPI in the 3A West Region. They trailed just once in the playoffs, going down 1-0 to Asheboro before a pair of goals in the 39th minute provided the difference. Four different players have scored double digits in goals this season, led by Orlando Almanza’s 21. Ben Howard has 18 with Cesar Rangel and Brandon Garcia each at 11. Rangel leads in assists at 13. Justin Ortiz has 11 and Almanza 10. Conner Mejia has given up 22 goals in 24 matches this season, two in the playoffs.

About the Cardinals: State titles: 2 (2005, 2012). Finals appearances: 5 (2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013). NCHSAA playoffs: 92-35. East Region champion; Big East 3A/4A co-champion.

Coach: David Miller. Assistant coaches: Ray Colley, Corey Faughnan, Kevin Hicks, Joey Mahouchick, Ray Singleton.

Roster:

Forwards: Cam Askins, Sr.; Caiden Foor, Jr.; Tyler Gregory, Jr.; Dominic King, Jr.; Jack Leary, Sr.; Mathias Navar, Sr.

Midfielders: Christian Conely, Jr.; James Hoopes, So.; Haydon Huddleston, So.; Porter Kellum, Jr.; Nate Mahouchick, Jr.; Slayton Owens, Jr.;

Defenders: Ryan Bieniewicz, Sr.; Danny Curran, Jr.; Britt Glover, Jr.; Andres Ibanez, So.; Ian Martin, Sr.; Caleb Rose, Jr.; Noah Schaudi, Jr.; William Sumner, Fr.

Goalkeepers: Byron Rochelle, Sr.; Mat Raymond, Sr.; Julian Rojas, Jr.

Playoff schedule: 10/31 vs. No. 25 White Oak (9-0); 11/3 vs. No. 24 Southern Lee (9-2); 11/7 at No. 1 Walter M. Williams (2-1); 11/9 at No. 4 Croatan (3-2); 11/16 at No. 2 First Flight (2-1).

Three players have scored over 20 goals this season, led by Mathias Navar’s 20 to go with 11 assists. Cam Askins also has double figures in goals and assists with 16 and 13, respectively. Jack Leary has put 19 in the net. Splitting time as goalkeepers are seniors Mat Raymond and Byron Rochelle. The Cardinals rallied in the second half to oust East top seed Walter M. Williams. In the quarterfinal round, Jacksonville scored three in the first half and held on to win it 3-2. First Flight scored first in the regional final before the Cardinals rallied with two in the second half.

Series history: These teams played in the 2012 championship with Jacksonville rallying for a 2-1 win in overtime. Conner Hartman gave Hickory the lead on a penalty kick, with the Red Tornadoes playing with a man advantage due to a red card issued to a Jacksonville player. However, a long free kick in the 78th minute was converted into a goal via Cormick Brennan’s header. Chris Tziatzos stole a clearing pass in the second overtime and scored the match-winner.

Jacksonville also won a nonconference match 2-0 early in the season back in 2017.