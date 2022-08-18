Senior-laden Red Devils set for 2022 season

NEWTON — Home sweet home it was not for the Newton-Conover football team last year. The Red Devils lost all four of the games they played at Gurley Stadium, including three by six points or less.

Newton-Conover’s defense kept it in games in 2021, but fifth-year head coach Steven Pack knows the offense will have to put up more points to have success this season. In addition to a daunting Catawba Valley 2A Conference schedule, the Red Devils also have a nonconference slate that includes matchups with Polk County and Hickory.

“We’ve got to score more points, we did not score enough points last year,” said Pack. “We’ve got to learn how to win those close games.”

Six of Newton-Conover’s 10 games will be played at home, where the Red Devils have dropped five consecutive contests overall. But Pack likes the group he has in 2022.

“We feel like we’re a good football team,” said Pack. “I think we can be really good if we can keep doing things the way we’re doing them, but the tough part is we don’t play an easy game. Everybody we play is really good.”

Pack admits Newton-Conover “got pushed around some” last year, but players on both sides of the ball have been hitting the weight room during the offseason. One of those players is junior quarterback Aiden Luangkhot, who has “put on about 15 pounds of muscle” and is “a little faster, a little stronger.”

“He is probably one of the most athletic kids that I’ve ever coached,” said Pack of Luangkhot. “We’ve asked him to mature a little bit mentally and physically in the offseason, and he’s done those things.”

Joining Luangkhot in the backfield will be senior Trey Stinson and junior Ethan Okoro, a pair of running backs who missed the entire 2021 season due to injuries. According to Pack, “those two guys are very explosive and have a different gear, so we hope that makes us better.”

In the passing game, Newton-Conover is expected to utilize the likes of senior wide receiver Jordan Henze and junior wideouts Maleec Fleming and Ty’Marion Miller. Senior J.J. Brawley and juniors Javier Lineberger and Ryder Bush-Ivanko are other receivers who could see time for the Red Devils.

“We’re actually deeper at probably every position than we were last year,” said Pack. “Last year we had five seniors, this year we have 17, so that’s just huge in itself.”

Ben Watson, Caiden Rowe and Jayce Harrison-Young are three other seniors Newton-Conover will rely on for leadership and production. Watson was the Red Devils’ most used running back a year ago, but will likely be used primarily in short-yardage situations this season, while Rowe and Harrison-Young are also capable of toting the ball.

Watson, Rowe and Harrison-Young are also important to the defense, and all three are listed as linebackers on Newton-Conover’s roster. Junior Nate Brawley — the defensive MVP of the Red Devils’ JV team last year — joins them at that position, as do senior Vance Sigmon and junior Jordan Lineberger, who led the varsity squad in sacks last season despite missing two games due to injury.

The Red Devils’ overall depth is particularly apparent when you look at their offensive and defensive lines. Newton-Conover has so many linemen that “right now we don’t think we’re gonna have to play them both ways.”

On offense, senior linemen include Mason Abernethy, Nathan Lingle, Logan Cheatham, DJ Allred and Harlan Sterling, the latter of whom can play all five O-line positions. Juniors Jackson Jordan and Cooper Hayes will likely see time in the trenches as well.

The aforementioned Allred and junior Noah Watts will start at defensive end, with juniors Juan Carlos Garcia Resendiz, Jayron Linebarger and Julien Martinez all expected to play noseguard.

“It’s about swarming to the football and playing with everything you’ve got on that side of the ball,” said Pack of his defense. “It’s just all about flying around, swarming, communicating and bringing a lot of intensity.”

The 2022 season represents the 100th year of Newton-Conover football, which is something Pack has discussed with the players.

“It’s just such a tradition-rich place and there’s been some great coaches here before me that have put a lot of time and effort in and won a bunch of games,” said Pack. “... (The kids) should feel excited and they should also honor the people who have played in the past, but they also have to remember that we’re laying a foundation for the next 100 years hopefully.”

AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Steven Pack (5th year, 17-23)

Stadium: Gurley Stadium

Conference: Catawba Valley 2A

Last playoff appearance: 2021

State titles: 1 (2008)

LAST SEASON’S RESULTS

3-7 overall, 3-4 Catawba Valley 2A (5th)

Aug. 20: Lost at Polk County 28-7

Sept. 10: Lost vs. South Caldwell 16-13

Sept. 17: Won at West Caldwell 37-6

Sept. 24: Lost vs. Lincolnton 21-17

Oct. 1: Won at East Burke 19-12

Oct. 8: Lost vs. West Lincoln 13-7

Oct. 15: Won at Bandys 40-6

Oct. 22: Lost vs. Bunker Hill 26-13

Oct. 29: Lost at Maiden 25-7

Nov. 5: Lost at East Surry 30-6 (1st round of playoffs)

THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE

Aug. 19: Polk County, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: West Iredell, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: West Caldwell*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Lincolnton*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: East Burke*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: at West Lincoln*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: Bandys*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Bunker Hill*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: Maiden*, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes conference game

ROSTER

#1 – Ty’Marion Miller, Junior

#2 – Logan Adair, Sophomore

#3 – Maleec Fleming, Junior

#4 – J.J. Brawley, Senior

#5 – Ethan Okoro, Junior

#6 – Michael Sifford, Sophomore

#8 – Vance Sigmon, Senior

#9 – Ryder Bush-Ivanko, Junior

#10 – Nate Brawley, Junior

#12 – Jordan Henze, Senior

#13 – Rakim Moore, Senior

#14 – Javier Lineberger, Junior

#15 – Jacob Sifford, Sophomore

#17 – Dax Shannon, Senior

#18/52 – Harlan Sterling, Senior

#19 – Aiden Luangkhot, Junior

#22 – Ben Watson, Senior

#23 – Kendall Roberts, Sophomore

#24 – Trey Stinston, Senior

#25 – Caiden Rowe, Senior

#32 – Cameron Bookhart, Junior

#34 – Jordan Lineberger, Junior

#40 – Noah Watts, Junior

#44 – Jayce Harrison-Young, Senior

#48 – Jordan Grant, Senior

#51 – Juan Carlos Garcia Resendiz, Junior

#53 – Logan Cheatham, Senior

#55 – Braxton Smith, Sophomore

#56 – DJ Allred, Senior

#57 – Ben Ferguson, Sophomore

#58 – Drew Fisher, Junior

#60 – Jayron Linebarger, Junior

#61 – Julien Martinez, Junior

#62 – Nathan Lingle, Senior

#63 – Jackson Jordan, Junior

#74 – Ethan Summers, Sophomore

#75 – Mason Abernethy, Senior

#77 – Cooper Hayes, Junior