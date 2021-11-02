Second-half rally gets Foard past Knights in 3A soccer playoffs

After intermission, only a great stop by Steinhoff in the 45th minute prevented the Knights from taking a commanding two-goal lead.

The Tigers finally unlocked the key to the Knights’ defense a few minutes later. Following a steal by midfielder Irvin Martinez-Villa, Connor Josey found himself with the ball about 30 yards out. Appearing hesitant at first to pull the trigger, Josey fired the tying goal into the upper left corner in the 48th minute.

“I’m glad he (Josey) did change his mind,” said Goforth with a laugh. “That’s a senior being a leader. It’s the time of year when you do it or go home.”

After that, it was the Tigers who seemed to have the momentum with their attack.

“We didn’t really do anything a lot different,” Goforth said when queried about halftime adjustments for the Tigers’ own attack. “We just spread it out a little bit and it opened up.”

The seams in the Lake Norman Charter defense were just wide enough for Josue Leal to slip through. Taking a deft pass off the foot of Josey, Leal took advantage of his opening from about 20 yards out on the left side and lifted one over the outstretched hands of the Knights’ keeper for what turned out to be the match-winner in the 67th minute.