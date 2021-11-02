Second-half rally gets Foard past Knights in 3A soccer playoffs

NEWTON — The one-and-done portion of the boys soccer season began Monday night and Fred T. Foard’s Tigers are still growling thanks to a second-half rally to advance to Round 2 of the 3A state playoffs with a 2-1 decision over Lake Norman Charter.
“Absolutely,” said a breathless Foard coach Scott Goforth about his team’s opening-round victory being hard-fought and well-earned. “That is a good team and well-coached. Give them credit. They knew what they wanted to do on their attack and were prepared and very precise.”
Foard entered the tournament as the No. 15 seed, while the Knights came in as the 18th-seeded team in the 3A West bracket. Although the Tigers got off the first shot of the night, it was the visiting Knights who delivered the first goal on their initial attack on the net.
Jake Magnuson ripped a long shot from the left side in the contest's 13th minute to give the Knights a 1-0 lead.
“Again, give them credit,” Goforth said. “They came in knowing how they wanted to attack and they executed.”
It was the only blemish of the night against Foard goalkeeper Dylan Steinhoff and his fellow defenders.
But while the Knights seemed to follow through on their attack blueprint, the Tigers had a difficult time deciphering their own. What few first-half looks Foard got at the Lake Norman Charter goal were short-lived and heavily challenged. The Knights controlled both the tempo and the action on both sides of midfield.
After intermission, only a great stop by Steinhoff in the 45th minute prevented the Knights from taking a commanding two-goal lead.
The Tigers finally unlocked the key to the Knights’ defense a few minutes later. Following a steal by midfielder Irvin Martinez-Villa, Connor Josey found himself with the ball about 30 yards out. Appearing hesitant at first to pull the trigger, Josey fired the tying goal into the upper left corner in the 48th minute.
“I’m glad he (Josey) did change his mind,” said Goforth with a laugh. “That’s a senior being a leader. It’s the time of year when you do it or go home.”
After that, it was the Tigers who seemed to have the momentum with their attack.
“We didn’t really do anything a lot different,” Goforth said when queried about halftime adjustments for the Tigers’ own attack. “We just spread it out a little bit and it opened up.”
The seams in the Lake Norman Charter defense were just wide enough for Josue Leal to slip through. Taking a deft pass off the foot of Josey, Leal took advantage of his opening from about 20 yards out on the left side and lifted one over the outstretched hands of the Knights’ keeper for what turned out to be the match-winner in the 67th minute.
“I’m so happy for Josue,” said Goforth. “He’s the type of kid who is always doing the little things in the background. That was his chance to come through and he did.”
But if Lake Norman Charter players were discouraged by having the one-goal deficit flipped on them, their attack didn’t reflect it. The Knights just missed high over the bar with about 7 1/2 minutes remaining on the clock.
Then came a quick flurry with less than two minutes remaining.
First, the Knights’ Mitchell Tucci fired from inside the box on the left side. But Steinhoff tipped the ball up and off the corner of the bar. The ensuing corner kick resulted in two more tight shots on the other side of the net, but again Steinhoff and his defenders were up to the challenge and preserved the win.
“I just want to praise my defense,” Goforth said. “They did an outstanding job tonight.”
Steinhoff was unofficially credited with five saves on the Knights’ 14 shots. Lake Norman Charter keeper Charles Hawley stopped five of the 11 Foard shots on goal.
Lake Norman Charter’s season closes with a final record of 14-5-1, while Foard is now 13-6. The Tigers will next face the tournament’s No. 2 seed, Stuart Cramer, which defeated 31st-seeded Freedom by the score of 2-0 on Monday.
The Foard-Stuart Cramer second-round playoff match takes place Thursday at 6 p.m. at Stuart Cramer.