SECOND-HALF BLITZ: Hickory girls pull away from rival St. Stephens

It seems as though both the Hickory and St. Stephens girls basketball teams have been battling quarantine and COVID-19 as much as on-court opponents this season. Thursday night, they finally faced off against each other and the host Red Tornadoes won a turnover-plagued contest 63-37 thanks to a strong second-half effort.
“It’s like I told the girls, it was kind of like a roller coaster-looking situation,” said Hickory coach Barbara Helms. “We made some easy things look hard and some hard things look easy.”
The Red Tornadoes honored their five seniors in a pregame ceremony and then started those five — Chloe James, Ellie Rumbaugh, Aysha Short, Kellen Morin and Finley Lefevers — against the Indians. The soon-to-be graduating quintet got off to a strong start at both ends of the court.
Lefevers opened the scoring with a 3-pointer from the corner and then added a free throw moments later for a 4-0 Hickory lead. Morin added a basket as the Red Tornadoes got off to a quick 6-0 start.
But for St. Stephens, the opening few minutes couldn’t have been much worse. The Indians turned the ball over on their first six possessions, seven of their first eight, before Joselin Turner stole the ball and took it the distance for a layup.
Hickory answered with another Morin putback and Rumbaugh buried a triple to make the score 11-2.
Ella Pilkenton countered with a trey of her own for St. Stephens as the visitors tried to regain their equilibrium from their early turnovers.
“It’s tough. We were off for two weeks, then we had three girls out tonight,” said St. Stephens coach Andy Bennett. “It makes it tough when you have a short bench.”
Hickory continued to pound away from the 3-point line with four 3s in the opening period, including another by Lefevers and one by Short. Two foul shots by Short made the score 21-9 at the end of the first quarter.
But the second quarter was a reversal of roles as Hickory had trouble hanging onto the ball, which allowed St. Stephens to get back in the game. Over the first five minutes of the second stanza, the Indians outscored Hickory 12-4 to get within four points, 25-21, after a pair of free throws from Anna Spatz.
“We played a hard game last night,” said Helms referring to a key win on Wednesday over Alexander Central. “We had been off like three weeks, then back for one practice and a game and then off for a week-and-a-half. But you could see what you needed to see. When we get clicking, they did a very good job.”
Morin answered the St. Stephens threat with two baskets and a free throw, all off of offensive rebounds. Then Lefevers went 3-for-4 at the foul line for an eight-point run by the Red Tornadoes.
St. Stephens' Allie Reid cut the 12-point Hickory lead to 33-23 with a pair of free throws just before halftime.
“I thought we competed pretty well in the first half, but they just kind of overpowered us in the second,” admitted Bennett. “They shot the ball really well. Credit to them.”
Lefevers and Short led the Hickory charge in the third quarter and scored all the team's points in the period as the Red Tornadoes padded their lead by another nine points to enter the fourth quarter with a comfortable 49-30 cushion.
Short finished the night with a trio of treys.
“She can get real hot,” Helms said of Short. “She did a good job of that last night. She’s doing what she needs to do and it opens everyone else up.”
Hickory continued to pull away in the fourth period and limited St. Stephens to just seven points in the final stanza, all from the free-throw line.
Lefevers led all scorers with 22 points and Short had 15. Morin was also in double figures with 10 points and was a force on defense as well with three blocks.
“She’s so long she makes it hard to get shots off,” Helms said of Morin.
Pilkenton was the lone St. Stephens player in double figures with 11 points. Turner was next with eight.
“At least in the first half we executed the plan and we were playing pretty good defense,” said Bennett. “But we probably gave up too many offensive rebounds tonight. That’s a big difference.”
St. Stephens is now 3-6 overall and 2-6 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. The win was critical to Hickory’s postseason hopes as the Red Tornadoes stay in second in the conference with a mark of 6-1 and 5-1.
“Before we had this quarantine thing, I felt like we were playing some excellent basketball,” Helms said. “Now, we’re trying to get back to what we were doing.”
Both teams will be in action on Tuesday, the Indians at South Caldwell and Hickory at home against Alexander Central.
St. Stephens: 09 14 07 07 – 37
Hickory: 21 12 16 14 – 63
St. Stephens – Ella Pilkenton 11, Joselin Turner 8, Anna Spatz 7, Allie Reid 6, Kennedy Moulton 4, Kaylee McGlamery 1.
Hickory – Finley Lefevers 22, Aysha Short 15, Kellen Morin 10, Gabby Greenard 4, Izzie Ledford 4, Lake Powe 4, Ellie Rumbaugh 3, Chaziya Sanders 1.