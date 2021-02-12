SECOND-HALF BLITZ: Hickory girls pull away from rival St. Stephens

Ella Pilkenton countered with a trey of her own for St. Stephens as the visitors tried to regain their equilibrium from their early turnovers.

“It’s tough. We were off for two weeks, then we had three girls out tonight,” said St. Stephens coach Andy Bennett. “It makes it tough when you have a short bench.”

Hickory continued to pound away from the 3-point line with four 3s in the opening period, including another by Lefevers and one by Short. Two foul shots by Short made the score 21-9 at the end of the first quarter.

But the second quarter was a reversal of roles as Hickory had trouble hanging onto the ball, which allowed St. Stephens to get back in the game. Over the first five minutes of the second stanza, the Indians outscored Hickory 12-4 to get within four points, 25-21, after a pair of free throws from Anna Spatz.

“We played a hard game last night,” said Helms referring to a key win on Wednesday over Alexander Central. “We had been off like three weeks, then back for one practice and a game and then off for a week-and-a-half. But you could see what you needed to see. When we get clicking, they did a very good job.”