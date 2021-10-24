 Skip to main content
Saturday's state volleyball playoff 1st-round scores
2A WEST 

No. 10 Fred T. Foard 3, No. 23 Ledford 0

No. 9 Maiden 3, No. 24 Providence Grove 0

No. 17 Bandys 3, No. 16 R-S Central 1

3A WEST

No. 14 Hickory 3, No. 19 North Buncombe 0

No. 5 Central Davidson 3, No. 28 St. Stephens 2

4A WEST

No. 19 Mallard Creek 3, No. 14 Alexander Central 1

