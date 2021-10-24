Saturday's state volleyball playoff 1st-round scores
2A WEST
No. 10 Fred T. Foard 3, No. 23 Ledford 0
No. 9 Maiden 3, No. 24 Providence Grove 0
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
No. 17 Bandys 3, No. 16 R-S Central 1
3A WEST
No. 14 Hickory 3, No. 19 North Buncombe 0
No. 5 Central Davidson 3, No. 28 St. Stephens 2
4A WEST
No. 19 Mallard Creek 3, No. 14 Alexander Central 1
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!