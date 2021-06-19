 Skip to main content
Saturday's area baseball playoff scores (3rd round of state playoffs)
Saturday's area baseball playoff scores (3rd round of state playoffs)

Thursday's area baseball playoff scores (3rd round of state playoffs)

2A WEST

No. 13 Forbush 6, No. 9 East Lincoln 4

(Forbush at No. 6 R-S Central in regional championship Tuesday)

3A WEST

No. 11 Sun Valley 10, No. 2 St. Stephens 0

(Sun Valley at No. 9 Cox Mill in regional championship Tuesday)

4A WEST

No. 3 Ronald Reagan 4, No. 2 McDowell 3

(Ronald Reagan at No. 1 Providence in regional championship Tuesday)

