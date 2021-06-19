Saturday's area baseball playoff scores (3rd round of state playoffs)

Thursday's area baseball playoff scores (3rd round of state playoffs)
2A WEST
No. 13 Forbush 6, No. 9 East Lincoln 4
(Forbush at No. 6 R-S Central in regional championship Tuesday)
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
3A WEST
No. 11 Sun Valley 10, No. 2 St. Stephens 0
(Sun Valley at No. 9 Cox Mill in regional championship Tuesday)
4A WEST
No. 3 Ronald Reagan 4, No. 2 McDowell 3
(Ronald Reagan at No. 1 Providence in regional championship Tuesday)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!