Runners from local schools set for state meet

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the cross country state championship meet today at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. The meet will host races in all four classifications for both high school boys and girls. The 2A and 4A classes will race in the morning heats followed by the 1A and 3A classes in the afternoon.

Teams and individual races qualified for today’s meet at regionals held throughout the state. The top 25 percent of the teams competing advanced, along with the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team.

From the area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record, plus Draughn and Patton, 16 schools will send over 50 runners to compete across all eight races scheduled for today. Of those sending runners, three will be involved in the team competition, including North Lincoln, which won both the boys’ and girls’ 3A state championships a year ago. Both teams from North Iredell and the girls from Watauga are also chasing championship dreams.

From Catawba County, athletes from Bandys, Hickory, Maiden and St. Stephens are set to attend. All four Burke County schools will send at least one runner, as will Hibriten out of Caldwell County.

NCHSAA STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET

Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville

SCHEDULE:

9 a.m.—2A Boys; 9:40 a.m.—4A Boys; 10:20 a.m.—2A Girls; 11 a.m.—4A Girls; 2 p.m.—1A Boys; 2:40 p.m.—3A Boys; 3:20 p.m.—1A Girls; 4 p.m.—3A Girls

DRAUGHN

Coach: Robert Murray

Boys: Ryan Williams, Sr.,

Williams had the top 1A time at the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship meet last month, then finished 19th at last week’s 1A West Regional to earn a state spot for the second time. He was 57th at last year’s state meet. At the Burke County meet, he placed third.

BANDYS

Coach: Don Parham

Boys: Winfred Batten, Jr. (1st meet)

Batten qualified for his first state meet by placing 25th in last week’s regional meet in Swannanoa. In key races this season, he was ninth in both the United Way Invitational and at the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) meet.

Girls: Emily Hedrick, Sr.

Hedrick qualified for her second state meet (38th last fall) by placing 11th at last week’s regional. In key meets this season, she came in third at the Catawba County championship and fourth in both the United Way Invitational and the CVAC 2A meet.

EAST BURKE

Coach: Heather Ramsey

Girls: Meah Walsh, Sr.

Walsh qualified for her second state meet (ninth in 2021) by placing fourth at last week’s regional. She was the runner-up in the CVAC meet last month. Walsh won the United Way Invitational and was second at the Burke County meet.

LINCOLNTON

Coach: Brad McKee

Boys: Chandler Sneed, Sr.

Sneed place 24th at last week’s regional to earn his first state meet entry. He finished 10th in both the CVAC meet and the United Way Invitational this season.

Girls: Katherine Hopkins, Sr.

Hopkins won the 2A West Regional championship last week in Swannanoa with a time of 19:08.00, outpacing the runner-up by 49 seconds. She was the state runner-up at the 2020-21 meet. This season, she also won the CVAC championship (18:51.86) and was the runner-up at the United Way Invitational.

MAIDEN

Coach: Justin Hawkins

Boys: Hunter Smathers, Sr.

Smathers qualified for his second state meet (40th in 2021) with a sixth-place finish at last week’s regional race. He won the Catawba County championship last month and was second at the CVAC meet.

Girls: Kylin Wayne, Sr.

Wayne finished 13th at last week’s regional to earn her first entry into the state meet. She was the runner-up at the Catawba County championship, fifth at the United Way invitational and third at the CVAC meet.

PATTON

Coach: Chris Collins

Boys: Gabe Wykle, So.

A 22nd-place finish at last week’s 2A West Regional earned Wykle his first spot at the state meet. He was the runner-up at both the Burke County meet and the United Way Invitational.

WEST LINCOLN

Coach: Rusty Saine/Rick Mitchem

Boys: Andy Saine, Jr.

Saine took 23rd at last week’s regional to earn his first entry into the state meet. He was fourth at the United Way Invitational and fifth at both the Lincoln County Championship and the CVAC meet.

ASHE COUNTY

Coach: Shane Greene

Boys: Noah Farmer, Sr.

Farmer was 19th at last week’s 3A West meet to claim his first entry into the state meet. He was seventh at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet.

Girls: Sherry Billings, Sr.

Billings placed 31st at last week’s regional meet to earn her second trip to the state meet. She was a non-scoring runner with the Huskies in the 2019 meet. Billings was ninth at the Northwestern 3A/4A meet.

EAST LINCOLN

Coach: Jill Farar

Girls: McKenzie Benfield, Fr.

The freshman earned her state meet entry by placing 27th at last week’s regional meet. This season, Benfield finished fifth at the Lincoln County meet and ninth in the Western Foothills 3A Conference championship.

FREEDOM

Coach: Robert McGimpsey

Boys: Colby Anderson, Sr.

Anderson took 11th place at last week’s 3A West meet on his home course to earn his first entry into the state meet. He won the Burke County championship, placed fifth at the Northwestern 3A/4A meet and finished 15th at the United Way Invitational.

Girls: Katie Deacon, Sr.

Deacon earned her second entry into the state meet (9th in 2021) by coming in sixth at last week’s 3A West meet on her home course. She won the Burke County championship and placed fifth at both the Northwestern 3A/4A meet and the United Way Invitational.

HIBRITEN

Coach: Trevor Allen

Boys: Rylan Sedlacek, Sr.

A seventh-place finish at last week’s 3A West meet earned Sedlacek his first spot in the state meet. He won the Caldwell County championship last month and was 12th at the United Way Invitational. At the Northwestern 3A/4A meet, Sedlacek took third.

HICKORY

Coach: John Hamilton

Girls: Harper White, Fr.; Stephanie Zulueta, Fr.

At last week’s 3A West meet, White finished 33rd and Zulueta 34th to earn entrance into the first state meet for both. Zulueta was fifth at the Catawba County meet and 25th at the United Way Invitational. At the Western Foothills 3A meet, White turned in an 11th-place finish and Zulueta came in 20th.

NORTH IREDELL

Coach: Dara Cline

Boys: Tate Adams, Sr.; Parker Anderson, Sr.; Trevor Campbell, Sr.; Maddox Gantt, So.; Phillip Riddle, Sr.; Brody Smith, So.; Noah Whitemyer, Sr.

At last week’s 3A West meet, Riddle placed fourth and Gantt came in 12th to lead the Raiders to a third-place finish in the team competition and a spot at the state meet. All seven runners will make their debut at state. Individually, Gantt had the highest finish (6th) at the Iredell County meet, with Riddle taking the silver at the Western Foothills 3A race.

Girls: Valentina Celi, Sr.; Justin Hollar, So.; Kaitlyn Miller, Sr.; Natalie Nieto, Sr.; Hazel Roberts, Fr.; Mia Sohovich, Fr.; Breanna Sturtevant, Fr.

North Iredell finished fifth in the team competition at last week’s 3A West Regional to claim a spot as a team for the state meet. Nieto led the way with a 17th-place finish with Sohovich behind in 21st. Four of the five scoring runners placed in the top 30, with Sturtevant in 28th and Hollar 29th. The lone runner with state meet experience, Nieto was 51st in 2021. Nieto was fifth at the Western Foothills 3A meet.

NORTH LINCOLN

Coach: Jerry Castro

Boys: Bryce Anthony, Jr.; Connor Bagwell, Jr.; Alex Bradley, Sr.; Stephen Fernetti, Sr.; Mirko Glavan, Sr.; Logan Richardson, So.; Juan Tinajero, So.

The Knights are going for their sixth state championship in a row — the second in 3A — after easily winning the 3A West meet last week. Fernetti won the individual regional race (15:43), finishing 15 seconds ahead of the field. This will be his fourth state meet, as he seeks his third top-seven finish (4th in 2021). Bagwell (22nd) and Bradley (32nd) also return from last year’s state meet. Fernetti also won the Western Foothills 3A championship with Bradley (3rd), Bagwell (4th), Glavan (8th) and Richardson (9th) all scoring top-10 points.

Girls: Olivia Ferraro, Fr.; Bella Green, So.; Blythe Jaworsky, So.; Kayla Leslie, So.; Macy Parks, Sr.; Kelbi Pierce, Sr.; Bella Wood, Jr.

The Knights are seeking their third state title in a row after finishing second at last week’s 3A West Regional meet. Macy Parks added a regional gold to her Western Foothills 3A gold. Wood, last year’s 3A champ, took third this time and second at the conference meet. Wood (5th), Green (12th) and Pierce (16th) return from last year’s title team, with Wood and Pierce coming back for a third race. Along with Parks, the trio of Wood, Ferraro and Green finished in the top four of the Western Foothills 3A meet.

ST. STEPHENS

Coach: Jason Fulbright

Boys: Payce Sherrill, Sr.; Jackson VanBeurden, Sr.

With a 15th-place finish at last week’s 3A West meet, Sherrill will finish his career with a third appearance at the state meet. His best finish was 49th last season. VanBeurden will run at his first state race after finishing 20th last week. At the Western Foothills 3A meet last month, VanBeurden was sixth, just a second ahead of Sherrill. At the Catawba County meet, Sherrill was third and his teammate fourth.

WATAUGA

Coach: Randy McDonough

Boys: Will Bradbury, So.

Bradbury followed up a first-place finish at the Northwestern 3A/4A championship meet with a bronze at last week’s 4A West Regional meet in Charlotte. This will be the first state meet for the sophomore.

Girls: Brianna Anderson, Sr.; Gwendolyn Anderson, Sr.; Janie Beach-Verhay, Fr.; Maddie Bollman, So.; Savannah Duvall, Fr.; Sullivan McAulay, Sr.; Andriana Rink, Sr.

Watauga took fourth place in the team competition at last week’s 4A West meet in Charlotte to advance to the state championship, where the Pioneers were 11th a year ago. Returning from that team are both Anderson runners, Rink and Bollman. Gwendolyn Anderson had the best result at last year’s state meet, coming in 35th. At last week’s regional, Cathey was 15th, Gwendolyn Anderson 16th and Duvall 17th. Gwendolyn Anderson won the Northwestern 3A/4A championship.