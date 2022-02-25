Round 3 area basketball preview

McFadden followed a missed shot with two seconds left that was the difference in a 58-56 win over West Rowan in Round 2. The shot culminated a rally from six down after three quarters. Thomas had 18 points to lead the Mustangs with McFadden putting in 15 and pulling down 10 rebounds. Self averages 12 points and just under 10 boards per game. Winners of 17 in a row, East Lincoln is looking to advance into the state quarterfinals for the first time.

Otey’s comments: "I liked where we were mentally and competitively Thursday night. We stayed in the moment through all the ebbs and flows of the game. Even when we were down nine with six minutes to go, we stayed positive and stayed the course. We were not playing bad at all, but West Rowan was playing really well to finish the third quarter and the start of the fourth. We just continued to compete and the kids made the necessary adjustments, either called by the coaches or on their own. We have a good mix of experience and youth. The experience put us in position to win and the youth finished it off. This team has shown up every night to do their job and we seem to be peaking at the right time. It may not always be pretty, but they bring the heart, hustle and desire necessary to have a chance to win every night and that's all we can ask for. They love playing together and for each other.