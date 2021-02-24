Round 2 matchups set for state basketball playoffs

BOYS BASKETBALL

2A

No. 6 North Davidson (13-0) at No. 3 North Lincoln (13-2) (sfcnetwork.tv, fee required), 6 p.m.

Senior guard Cole Seagle, who averaged 22 points a game during the regular season, dropped in 35 to lead the Knights to a 77-55 win against Forbush. It was his third game of 30 or more this season. North Lincoln trailed by one at the half, but outscored the Falcons 24-8 in the third quarter to put the game away. After seven losing seasons in a row, six of them with single-digit win totals, North Lincoln returned to the playoffs last season and won its first playoff game. A win on Thursday would put the Knights into the regional semifinals for the first time.

North Davidson has been to the final eight before, but it’s been since 1982 that the Black Knights were there. The Central Carolinas 2A Conference champs took out East Lincoln 62-59 on Tuesday. Leading scorer Jamarien Dalton (28 points per game) had 17 in the victory.

Next up: No. 10 Shelby (14-1) or No. 2 R-S Central (13-1)

No. 13 West Caldwell (8-2) at No. 5 Mountain Heritage (12-0) (NFHS Network, subscription fee), 7:30 p.m.