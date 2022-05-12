Round 2 area softball preview

The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association softball tournament pared the field of area schools from 12 to seven.

All three Northwestern 3A/4A Conference schools remain in the chase for state championships. Meanwhile, the two Lincoln County schools from the Western Foothills 3A Conference remain alive, as does Bandys in the 2A West Region and Draughn in the 1A West.

With rain in the forecast for Friday, all seven games moved up to tonight with the winners advancing to Round 3 next Tuesday.

NCHSAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Third round: Tuesday, May 17; Quarterfinals: Friday, May 20; West Region series: May 24-28; State Championship series: June 3-4.

4A WEST REGION

No. 16 Weddington (15-8-1) at No. 1 Alexander Central (23-2), 6:30 p.m.

About Alexander Central (88-24 NCHSAA playoffs, 10 state titles, last 2018):

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champion, Tournament champion

Coach: Kylie Hamby

Key pitcher: Faith Carrigan, Sr. (19-2, 121 IP, 1.16 ERA, 192 K, 26 BB)

Key hitters: Faith Carrigan, Sr. (.500, 8 2B, 7 HR, 37 RBI); Kenzie Church, So. (.378, 6 2B, 8 HR, 28 RBI); Peyton Price, Sr. (.494, 5 2B, 1 3B, 16 RBI).

The Cougars scored in all four innings during which they hit and pounded Cox Mill 16-1 in Tuesday’s first round. Kirstyn Herman homered twice and knocked in five, and Faith Carrigan had a two-run homer. From the circle, Carrigan allowed one baserunner over four no-hit innings and struck out eight.

About Weddington (12-13 NCHSAA playoffs):

Wild card qualifier

Coach: Claire Lyerly

Key pitcher: Morgan Nayle, Jr. (9-4, 112 K, 20 BB, 3.24 ERA)

Key hitters: Madelyn Miller, So. (.432, 9 2B, 3 3B, HR, 20 RBI); Jocelyn Garcia, Jr. (.388, 6 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 18 HR); Chloe Luzarraga, Sr. (.433, 7 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 5 SB)

In their first playoff appearance since 2015, the Warriors advanced to the second round by edging Myers Park 7-6 for their first postseason win since 2012. In the seasons between their last postseason game and this year, the Warriors were 21-78. This is Weddington’s first winning season since 2013 when it posted a 16-7 mark. A win against the Cougars would match that total.

Next up: No. 9 A.C. Reynolds (13-7) or No. 8 Providence (18-7)

No. 11 South Caldwell (15-3) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (20-5), 6:30 p.m.

About South Caldwell (32-20 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title, 2019):

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champion

Coach: Casey Justice

Key pitcher: Kadie Becker, Jr. (14-3, 0.89 ERA, 96 IP, 144 K, 21 BB)

Key hitters: Katie Becker, Jr. (.435, 5 2B, 7 HR, 24 RBI); Kaylee Anderson, Jr. (.351, 2 2B, 9 RBI, 6 SB); Kennedy Crouch, So. (.431, 4 2B,1 HR, 13 RBI, 2 SB); Kenley Jackson, Sr. (.308, 8 2B, 12 RBI, 3 SB)

In Round 1, South Caldwell took a 3-1 lead after one inning and led 8-2 with three outs to go, but had to hold on for an 8-5 victory. Brooklyn Johnson went 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk, stole a base, scored twice and knocked in two. Kadie Becker singled and walked twice and knocked in two. Sydnee Bumgarner went 2-for-2 with two walks, two steals and two runs scored. Becker earned the complete-game victory, striking out five.

About Northwest Guilford (21-25 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 1996):

Metro 4A Conference Champion

Key pitcher: Bel Varadi, So. (12-1, 156 K, 10 BB, 0.14 ERA, 7 shutouts, 4 no-hitters)

Key hitters: Kira Soodek, Sr. (.444, 8 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 30 RBI); Callie Rodrigues, So. (.435, 9 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 23 RBI); Jessica Anderson, Fr. (.418, 6 2B, 4 HR, 29 RBI); Addy Tucker, Jr. (.446, 10 2B, 3B, HR, 24 RBI).

The Vikings bounced back from a loss in their conference tournament final by run-ruling conference foe Southwest Guilford for the third time this season. The 10-0 win was the 15th shutout of the season by a team that has allowed just 30 runs all year. It was their first playoff win since 2018 and just the second since 2016. The Vikings look to reach the Sweet 16 round for the first time since a loss to Alexander Central in 2015.

Next up: No. 14 Northern Guilford (19-5) or No. 3 Marvin Ridge (17-2)

3A WEST REGION

No. 17 East Rowan (16-8) at No. 1 East Lincoln (22-0), 6:30 p.m.

About East Lincoln (10-17 NCHSAA playoffs):

Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference champion, tournament champion

Coach: Roger Wilson

Key pitcher: Leah Correll (20-0 overall, 16 complete games, 9 shutouts, 2 no-hitters and 1 perfect game, 117 IP, 213 K)

Key hitters: Taniyah Thomas, Fr. (.527, 39 Hits, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 2 HR, 14 SB); Taliyah Thomas, Sr. (.549, 39 Hits, 12 HR, 39 RBI, 12 SB); Betsy Eatmon, Jr. (.631, 41 Hits, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

The Mustangs put up a 12 spot in the second inning to put away West Charlotte on Tuesday. Twelve different players had a hit in the game with the Thomas sisters combining for five. Taniyah Thomas had a pair of doubles among her three hits and scored three times, while Taliyah had a triple and a homer with three RBIs. Starting pitcher Leah Correll and reliever Madison Currence combined for a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 10. The win was the 13th run-rule victory and the 15th shutout of the season.

About East Rowan (29-20 NCHSAA playoffs):

Wild card qualifier

Coach: Todd McNeely

No player stats made available

Also named the Mustangs, East Rowan opened up 6-0 lead by the fifth and held on to defeat host Ledford 6-3 on Tuesday. Pitcher Eleni Miller threw a complete game and backed up her effort at the plate with a pair of hits. Kori Miller led the charge with three hits and Tiffin Jacobs knocked in two. A win on Thursday would but East Rowan in the round-of-16 for the second straight year.

Next up: No. 9 Parkwood (10-12) or No. 8 Hibriten (15-9)

No. 14 North Lincoln (19-8) at No. 3 North Buncombe (20-1), 6 p.m.

About North Lincoln (25-18 NCHSAA playoffs):

Western Foothills 3A Conference runner-up

Coach: Breanna Tapp

Key pitcher: Tessa Hunt, Sr. (18-8, 2.70 ERA, 145.1 IP, 19 BB, 127 K).

Key hitters: Lilly Stump, Sr. (.488, 6 HR, 40 RBI); Clara Grace Dellinger. So. (.476, 3 HR, 19 RBI).

The Knights on Tuesday won for the 14th time in 17 games with the three losses coming against WFAC and Lincoln County rival East Lincoln, which is seeded first in the 3A West. In fact, adding a loss to Alexander Central, four of North Lincoln’s losses this season came against NCHSAA No. 1 seeds, and six of the losses are against conference champions. The shutout was their 10th of the season. A win on Thursday puts North Lincoln back into the round-of-16 for the first time since 2018.

About North Buncombe (20-14 NCHSAA playoffs):

The Mountain 3A/4A Conference champion

Coach: Tiffani Ferguson

Key pitcher: Karlyn Pickens (Tennessee commit, 2021 Gatorade player of the year)

Behind Pickens, the Black Hawks have allowed just 11 runs this season, one over the last six games. The lone loss this season was a 3-0 defeat at Alexander Central, the team that eliminated them in last year’s 3A West final. A win tonight would put North Buncombe in the round-of-16 for the fourth time in a row.

Next up: No. 11 Stuart Cramer (20-3) or No. 6 Rockingham County (23-2)

No. 9 Parkwood (10-12) at No. 8 Hibriten (15-9), 6:30 p.m.

About Hibriten (6-13 NCHSAA playoffs):

Northwestern 3A representative

Coach: Brittany Morgan

Key pitchers: Anna Reeves, Sr. (9-5, 145.1 IP, 114 K , 49 BB, 2.60 ERA)

Key hitters: Cady Ferguson, Jr. (.430, 10 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 23 RBI); Parker Boggs, Fr. (.372, 3 2B, 1 3B, 25 RBI)

The Panthers routed Kings Mountain 9-0 to advance to Thursday’s contest. Playing in the tough Northwestern 3A/ 4A Conference, five of the nine losses by Hibriten this season came against 4A No. 1 seed Alexander Central or South Caldwell, ranked No. 6 in the 4A West RPI.

About Parkwood (21-9 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 2017):

Rocky River 3A Representative

Coach: Mary Hughes

Key pitcher: Anna Laney, Sr. (10-9, 106 IP, 113 K, 37 BB, 2.84 ERA)

Key hitters: Anna Laney, Sr. (.449, 11 2B, HR, 33 RBI); Eva Creech, So. (.366, 6 2B, 11 RBI); Cassidy Vance, Sr. (.357, 8 2B, 24 RBI)

The Wolf Pack scored the first seven and cruised to an 11-4 win over Southern Guilford on Tuesday. Cassidy Vance went 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Olivia Jurvelin also had three hits and scored four runs. Anna Laney threw a complete game with eight strikeouts but walked five in the contest. Missing the playoffs the past two seasons due to COVID-19 protocols, Parkwood went to the 3A quarterfinals and beyond the previous three trips, ending in 2019, with a state championship in 2017.

Next up: No. 17 East Rowan (16-8) at No. 1 East Lincoln (22-0)

2A WEST REGION

No. 22 North Stanly (12-8) at No. 6 Bandys (22-4), 6 p.m.

About Bandys (13-17 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title, 1985):

Catawba Valley 2A Conference co-champion, tournament champion

Coach: Todd Smith

Key pitchers: Owyen Lyall, So. (5-3, 48.2 IP, 58 K, 30 BB, 2.45 ERA); Riley Fox, Sr. (5-1, 37.2 IP, 28 K, 21 BB, 1.49 ERA); Haven Helton, Fr. (4-0, 25.1 IP, 28 K, 10 BB, 1.66 ERA).

Key hitter: Annie Andrews, Sr. (.379, 23 runs, 3 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 6 SB); Caroline McIntosh, Sr. (.463, 31 runs, 9 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 22 RBI); Bailey McClelland (.436, 17 runs scored, 12 RBI)

The Trojans pounded out 12 hits and received five walks in posting a 16-0 run-rule win on Tuesday. Eleven different players reached base, 10 via hits, with Caroline McIntosh providing the lone homer. Avery Alexander had two hits, including a double. Owyen Lyall allowed three hits and struck out eight over four innings with Ellie Hale fanning two during a perfect fifth to close out the game. The win snapped a five-game losing streak in the postseason and provided the first playoff victory since 2014.

About North Stanly (29-18 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 2017):

Wild card qualifier

Coach: Phillip Speight

Key pitcher: Kylie Speight, Fr. (8-2, 59 IP, 55 K, 13 BB, 2.49 ERA)

Key hitters: Callie Parker, Sr. (.529, 4 2B, 3B, HR, 15 RBI); Kylie Speight, Fr. (.459, 4 2B, 3B, 15 RBI); Makayla Barger, Fr. (.417 2 2B, 17 RBI); Hunter Helms, Sr. (.409, 5 2B, 11 RBI); Ella Varner, Fr. (10 SB).

Heading into the postseason with a six-game losing streak, the Comets stunned Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference champion West Davidson with an 11-3 road victory on Tuesday.

Next up: No. 14 Anson (16-7) or No. 3 East Rutherford (19-4)

1A WEST REGION

No. 17 Draughn (16-8) at No. 1 South Stanly (23-3), 6 p.m.

About Draughn (11-9 NCHSAA playoffs):

Coach: Chris Cozart

Key Pitchers: Katie Hamm and Lanie Winebarger. Team pitched all year for a combined 3.41 ERA

Key Hitters: Katie Cozort (12 doubles, 5 triples, 8 HR, 40 RBI); Regan Winkler (10 double, 2 triples, 29 RBI); Maddie Crouch (11 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HR); Maddison Powell (9 doubles, 1 triple, 5 HR).

Maddie Crouch homered to break a 3-3 tie in the second and the Wildcats scored in five of the first six innings to pull away with a 10-5 win over Uwharrie Charter. Regan Winkler doubled three times, knocking in two and scoring twice. Lanie Winebarger settled down the opposing attack, allowing a run over the final four innings on five hits. A road victory would put Draughn in the round-of-16 for the first time since 2019.

About South Stanly (49-27 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles, 1998, 2012):

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference champion, tournament champion

Coach: David Poplin

Key Pitcher: Glover Ali, Sr. (16-2, 116.2 IP, 142 K, 25 BB, 1.14 ERA)

Key Players: Mattie Poulos, Jr. (.487, 7 2B, 1 3B, 14 HR, 49 RBI); Emma Campbell, Sr. (.474, 8 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 27 RBI); Kassie Swink, Jr. (.446, .11 2B, 3B, HR, 16 RBI); Skylar Mauldin, Jr. (.406, 5 2B, 3B, 16 RBI)

Nicknamed the Rowdy Rebel Bulls, South Stanly lived up to that moniker in Tuesday’s first round with a 15-0 rout of Andrews. Coming off a 1A state runner-up finish, the Bulls opened 2-2 before going 21-1 since. The lone loss in that stretch came against West Stanly, last season’s 2A state runner-up. Tuesday’s victory was the 12th shutout this season and the 10th by run-rule. A win over Draughn would place the Bulls in the Sweet 16 for the fifth straight postseason.

Next up: No. 24 North Stokes (7-13) or No. 8 Cherryville (15-8)