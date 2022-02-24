Round 2 area basketball preview

The area conferences that performed well during the regular season took that dominance to the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state basketball tournament on Tuesday. Those teams look to continue the trend in tonight's second round with a ticket to the “Sweet 16” at stake.
All six of the girls’ teams out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference — which went 64-8 prior to conference play — advanced, including 4A West top seed Watauga. Other teams to advance were Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference (CVAC) champions Newton-Conover and Western Foothills 3A Athletic Conference (WFAC) champs East Lincoln.
On the boys’ side of things, all five members of the WFAC advanced, led by 3A West top seed Hickory, as did regular season NWC co-champs Freedom (3A) and Alexander Central (4A) and CVAC titlist West Caldwell (2A).
Below is a look at all 15 games scheduled for tonight.
(Notes: Coaches were invited to submit comments about the key for their teams, as well as key players. Those comments were edited for brevity and clarity. Some games will be streamed on NFHSNetwork.com. Subscriptions are required.)
4A BOYS
No. 10 North Mecklenburg (24-4) at No. 7 Alexander Central (23-4), 6:30 p.m. (NFHS)
About Alexander Central
Coach: Ed Wills
Key Players: Evan Presnell, Sr., Avery Cook, Jr.
After trailing at the half, the Cougars ran up a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter to control the game. Presnell scored 23 points and Cook 12 in the victory. Alexander Central has won eight of nine since a last-second loss to South Caldwell in January. Tuesday’s victory was the first in the postseason since 2016, snapping a four-game losing streak in that stretch. The Cougars will face a Mecklenburg County school in the postseason for the first time since 2012, when they dropped a "Sweet 16" contest to Olympic, which was the last time the Cougars reached that round. The 23 wins is a program high.
Wills’ comments: "I was really proud of how we competed Tuesday night. We kept battling and trying to do the right thing. We had a big stretch in the third to build a bit of a lead and then we were able to make free throws at the end. Evan Presnell and Avery Cook provided a lot of our offense. Dusty Sigmon took three charges which were big for us.
"On Thursday night we are going to have to control tempo and try to make it a half-court game. We have to battle on the boards and limit turnovers. North Meck is very talented and well-coached."
About North Mecklenburg
Coach: Duane Lewis
Key players: Jordan Crawford, Isaiah Evans.
The Vikings, runners-up in the Queen City 3A/4A, advanced with 116-56 rout of R.J. Reynolds on Tuesday. Crawford had 32, Davion Cunningham 28 and Evans 16. North Meck has reached the 4A West finals the last two seasons and was the 4A state co-champions in 2020.
Next up: No. 18 Mount Tabor (19-8) or No. 31 Northwest Guilford (14-10)
3A BOYS
No. 17 North Iredell (18-8) at No. 1 Hickory (26-1), 7 p.m.
About Hickory
Coach: Daniel Willis
Key players: Jamien Little, Fr., Jayden Maddox, Jr.
Hickory led 21-2 after one quarter and reached the running-clock status by shortly after halftime in routing East Henderson on Tuesday. Ten different players scored in the contest, led by Little’s 15. The starters sat for much of the second half. The Red Tornadoes have won 21 straight. A win on Thursday puts Hickory in the "Sweet 16" for the third year in a row.
Willis’ comments: "Our team was laser focused from the pregame meeting through the end of the game. We jumped on them early and took care of business. We have a very tough matchup versus a conference opponent. They have one the best players in the league in Jackson Hawkins and are very well-coached. They have continued to improve and are one of the hottest teams in the area. We have to defend without fouling, guard the 3-point line, clean up the glass and get back in transition. The playoffs come down to guard play, can we guard them while taking care of the ball on offense."
About North Iredell
Coach: Jeff Levan
Key players: Jackson Hawkins, Sr. John Jackson, Sr. Beckham Tharpe, Jr.
The Raiders battled Dudley into overtime on Tuesday before finally winning 59-56. North Iredell has won five of six since back-to-back in late January. A win on Thursday would put North Iredell into the "Sweet 16" for the second straight season.
Levan’s comments: "Tuesday night, I really liked the way we played defense against a very skilled offensive team. Dudley can really shoot the 3-ball and we did an excellent job defending it. Offensively, we handled their press and the traps that they applied. We have lost several close games down the stretch this year, so I was proud that we held our composure and executed our offense down the stretch. We must continue to keep knocking down outside shots. This really opens up the inside game for us when we can make those. Hickory is a great team, well-coached, been No. 1 most of the year on our side of the state. They have beat us twice this year so our hands are full, but we are looking forward to the challenge."
Series history: Hickory won both meetings against its WFAC foe this season, taking a 62-52 win at home and a 57-55 win in Olin.
Next up: No. 8 West Charlotte (17-9) vs. No. 9 Ledford (16-5)
No. 20 North Lincoln (16-10) at No. 4 Freedom (18-7), 7:30 p.m.
About North Lincoln
Coach: Dennis Frye
Key players: Jack Waggoner, Sr., Connor Carson, Jr., Jake Dedmon, Sr., Reed King, Jr., Kellen. Karr, Fr.
The Knights led much of the way in the 68-51 upset of No. 13 Asheboro on the road Tuesday. North Lincoln has won nine of its last 13 with the four losses coming against Hickory and East Lincoln. After the program won just 38 games in the six seasons prior to Coach Frye’s arrival in 2019, North Lincoln is 47-22 in the seasons with an appearance in the 2A West final last season. The team has five players that average double figures in scoring.
Frye’s comments: "My guys started strong (in the first round) and carried out the game plan we created for them. We played aggressive and were able to play up-tempo pretty effectively. We shot the ball really well and controlled the rebounding game. We have to stick to our game plan and play within our system to advance to the next round."
About Freedom
Coach: Clint Zimmerman
Key players: Amore Connelly, Fr., Philly Harris, Jr., Drew Costello, Sr.
Connelly scored 31 points and Harris had 17 to lead the Patriots to a 68-49 win in their return to the playoffs after missing the postseason last season. The win was the seventh out of the last nine with the two losses coming by one point each. Freedom is looking to reach the "Sweet 16" for the fifth time since 2014. The Patriots won the 3A state co-championship in 2020.
Next up: No. 5 Ben L. Smith (23-5) or No. 12 Concord (22-5)
No. 11 East Lincoln (23-5) at No. 6 Enka (23-4), 7 p.m.
About East Lincoln
Coach: Jon Hancock
Key players: Andrew Bean, Sr., Jeremiah Jones, Sr.
A back-and-forth game went into overtime before the Mustangs survived in 65-55 against West Rowan. Andrew Bean had 23 points, Logan Craig 16 points and 10 rebounds and Keandre Walker 13 points. A win puts East Lincoln into the round-of-16 for the first time in three years.
About Enka
Coach: Brian Carver
Key players: Jacob Tiller, Sr., Ian Clinkscales-King, Sr., Logan Crook, Jr., Jacob Adair, Jr.
Co-champions of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference, the Jets eliminated South Point 88-82 on Friday. Five different players scored in double figures, led by Tiller’s 23 points and 16 for Crook. Clinkscales had 11 rebounds to go with 14 points. Enka returned to the playoffs after two seasons away and won a playoff game for the first time since 2010.
Next up: No. 3 Crest (23-2) or No. 19 Southern Guilford (18-9)
No. 23 St. Stephens (16-10) at No. 7 Franklin (21-4), 7:30 p.m.
About St. Stephens
Coach: Patrick Smith
Key players: Ji Ikard, Sr., Dayton Anderson, Sr., Luke Reid, Sr.
The Indians rallied from 13 down in the fourth quarter and defeated Parkwood 60-57 on the road. Ikard had 36 and sank the winning bucket with nine seconds left. St. Stephens had lost seven of 11 entering the game. The 16th win of the season equals the combined number of wins from the past three seasons for the Indians and the most in a single season since they went 19-8 in 2012-13. It was the first playoff game for St. Stephens since 2014.
Smith’s comments: "Tuesday night, our kids were resilient and simply refused to lose. These kids continue to come together and play as a family. Our focus in preparation was awesome and seeing us execute when the game was on the line was a special moment for our team and program. The biggest key is to enjoy this moment and continue to play with the energy and passion we have this week. Franklin is well-coached and very fundamental. We have to have a good day of preparation and execute at a high level on the defensive end."
About Franklin
Coach: Doug Plemmons
Key players: Griffin Green, Sr., Miles McClure, Sr.
Unbeaten champions of the Mountain 7 3A Conference, the Panthers won their 12th straight with a 70-60 win over Hibriten on Tuesday. Green scored 35 in the win with McClure adding 17 points and 12 rebounds. Franklin is looking for its first "Sweet 16" visit since 2013.
Series history: St. Stephens last played Franklin in 2011 and defeated the Panthers 54-46 on the road. It was the Indians' last playoff win until Tuesday.
Next up: No. 2 Central Cabarrus (27-0) or No. 15 Stuart Cramer (20-6)
2A BOYS
No. 25 Southwestern Randolph (11-13) at No. 9 West Caldwell (19-9), 6 p.m.
About West Caldwell
Coach: Billy Anderson
Key players: Malek Patterson, JaKobe Hood
Since losing the first five games to start the season, the Warriors are 19-4, which includes Tuesday night’s 67-61 win over East Gaston. Hood led West Caldwell with 26 points and Patterson added 19. Mason Anthony got kudos from Coach Anderson for his 12 rebounds going up against 6-foot-7 McCaskill Rivers. After going 5-19 in Anderson’s first season in 2018-19, West Caldwell is 49-17 and looking for its second straight trip to the round-of-16.
Anderson’s comments: "Our kids battled (Tuesday). We shot the basketball very poorly but that never got in the way of our effort. At one point we were down eight points in third quarter and never put our heads down. We never quit fighting. We must do a better job blocking and hitting the glass and knocking down free throws. We have missed 15 the last two games."
About SW Randolph
Coach: Matt Kiser
Key players: Sean Adkins, Jr.
After losing five straight and six of seven, the Cougars have won six of the last seven after Tuesday’s upset at Providence Grove. It was their first playoff win since at least 2006 (the last brackets available from NCHSAA are from 2007). SW Randolph was 1-10 last season.
Next up: No. 1 R-S Central (25-2) or No. 16 East Surry (17-7)
No. 13 Patton (16-8) at No. 4 North Surry (20-4) (NFHS)
About Patton
Coach: Dennis Brittain
Key players: Quentin Rice, Sr. Connor Rudisill, Sr., Waylon Rutherford. Sr.
Patton advanced to the second round after a 70-54 win over Community School of Davidson. The Panthers' eight losses this season have come against NWC co-champs Freedom (twice), CVAC champion West Caldwell, 2A West No. 1 R-S Central (twice) and Hendersonville (three times), which was ranked No. 2 in the 2A West RPI. A win will put Patton into the round-of-16 for the first time since 2018. The Panthers fell a win shy of that mark the last three seasons.
Brittain’s comments: "Played a pretty good game Tuesday against Community School of Davidson. They had a really good guard and were very fundamental. We played a good second half on offense. Our keys to winning the rest of playoffs are to limit turnovers and control the boards. We also need to shoot the ball well. North Surry pushes hard in transition, so we need to play good transition defense."
About North Surry
Coach: Tyler Bentley
The Greyhounds led 39-16 at the half and had little trouble in putting away county rival Surry Central. A win tonight will put North Surry into the round-of-16 for the first time since it made the 2A state finals in 2016.
Next up: No. 5 Salisbury (19-4) or No. 12 Trinity (20-5)
2A GIRLS
No. 14 Wheatmore (15-9) at No. 3 Newton-Conover (23-2), 6 p.m.
About Newton-Conover
Coach: Sylvia White
Key players: Cassidy Geddes, Jr., Emma Fox, Sr., Hannah Watkins, Sr., Lizzy Sain, Jr.
Fox and Geddes each scored 19 with Sain putting in 12 to lead the Red Devils to a 64-32 win over Owen on Tuesday. The victory was the 14th in a row and with the program racking up 23 or more wins in each of the last three non-COVID seasons. A win tonight would put Newton-Conover in a "Sweet 16" game for all four seasons of White’s current tenure with the team.
White’s comments: "Was pleased with our play Tuesday. The defense was solid, got scoring inside and out. We must be able to contest their strong outside shooting. We have to have balance inside and out game to keep winning, and play solid defense and win the rebounding wars."
About Wheatmore
Coach: Pete Kilcullen
The Warriors outpaced Monroe on Tuesday to advance. A win would put Wheatmore into the round-of-16 for the second year in a row.
Next up: No. 6 North Surry (17-5) or No. 11 SW Randolph (20-5)
3A GIRLS
No. 19 Enka (12-14) at No. 3 Freedom (18-7), 6 p.m.
About Freedom
Coach: Amber Reddick
Key players: Christena Rhone, Sr., Stevee McGee, Sr., Zakiah King, Sr., Peyton Caldwell, Fr., Haven Gladden, Fr.,
The last time Freedom had seven or more losses was during the 2013-14 season. Regional finalists in four of the last six years and round-of-16 participants in eight of the last nine, the Patriots don’t rebuild, as much as they reload. Freedom advanced to the second round after a 73-42 win over Smoky Mountain on Tuesday. Caldwell had 20 points and McGee added 18 in the victory.
Reddick’s comments: "I thought we played with great energy Tuesday. To be successful in the next round and beyond, rebounding and execution will be key for us."
About Enka
Coach: Kyle Reagan
Key players: Bentlee Chockley, Sr., Hadleigh Dill, Jr.
Enka trailed Hickory by 21 in the first half on the road and by 17 in the fourth quarter, but fought all the way back to send the game to overtime and win it 63-57. Chockley scored 24 and Dill 21 in the victory. The Sugar Jets have reached the quarterfinal round the last two seasons.
Series history: Freedom has won four of the five played between the two since 2013, three of those coming in the playoffs. The Patriots defeated Enka in the state quarterfinals in 2020, the second round in 2019 and the opening round in 2015. Enka’s only win came in the second round in 2013.
Next up: No. 6 Ben L. Smith (26-2) or No. 22 Hibriten (13-13)
No. 12 West Rowan (17-6) at No. 5 East Lincoln (27-1), 7 p.m.
About East Lincoln
Coach: Jason Otey
Key players: Madison Self, Jr., Hailey McFadden, Fr., Ginny Overbay, Jr., Taliyah Thomas, Sr, Raven Ross, Sr., Kelsey Campo, Sr.
A three-point loss to Cox Mill in the finals of a holiday tournament is the only moment that spoiled a perfect regular season. In the first round, Overbay had 21 points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead the Mustangs to a 59-38 win over West Henderson. Madison Self had 11 points and 10 rebounds. The victory was the first in the postseason since 2010 and East Lincoln is looking to reach the "Sweet 16" for the first time since at least 2007 (the last year full NCHSAA brackets are available).
Otey’s comments: "We picked up (Tuesday) right where we left off from last week. We played solid defense in the half court and really pressured the ball and sped up the tempo in the full. We rebounded well and we executed our offense with patience and even were able to execute on a few new things we have been working on. We just have to be ourselves and not let the game or moment be too big for us. We must continue to defend and rebound at a high level. Our defense leads to good offense for us. We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball. We had a few too many turnovers, mostly unforced. just trying to do too much or fit a ball into a tight space."
About West Rowan
Coach: Ashley Poole
Key players: Lauren Arnold, So., Emma Clarke, So.
Arnold scored 20 and Clarke 17 in the Falcons' 50-40 win over Ledford on Tuesday. West Rowan entered the postseason with two losses in three games after winning nine straight. West Rowan won its first playoff game since 2018, which was also the last year the Mustangs went to the "Sweet 16."
Next up: No. 4 North Davidson (22-2) or No. 13 Northwest Cabarrus (17-5)
No. 22 Hibriten (13-13) at No. 6 Ben L. Smith (26-2), 6 p.m. (NFHS)
About Hibriten
Coach: Maury Patterson
According to athletic director Derek Reeves, Tuesday’s 68-62 win at Oak Grove was the first in the postseason for the program in over 20 years. Uncertainty over the year tells how long it’s been since the Panthers have had any success in girls basketball. Tuesday’s win also snapped a six-game losing streak this season.
Patterson’s comments: "Not much to say other than all the credit goes to the girls for playing hard and not giving up when things didn't look good or when they made mistakes. Playoffs are a different animal and they showed that they should be in the playoffs by how hard they played. Ben L. Smith will be an even tougher challenge, but that's what we are here for. Playing with heart and being able to play in a great environment like Ben L. Smith will be key. We just have to go out and fear nothing and play basketball. This is a team effort from all the girls and I push them daily because I believe in all of them."
Next up: No. 3 Freedom (18-7) or No. 19 Enka (12-14)
No. 10 Ashe County (17-9) at No. 7 Parkwood (21-6), 6 p.m. (NFHS)
About Ashe County
Coach: Brianna Ashley
Key players: Katie Woods, Sr., Morgan Phipps, Jr., Jordan Jones, Sr., Jayden Jones, Sr.
Although ranked sixth in the 3A West because the Huskies finished behind Freedom in the NWC, they were hung with a No. 10 seed and will likely play the remainder of their games on the road. On Tuesday, they led much of the way and defeated St. Stephens 59-45. Ashe County missed the postseason last season after reaching the "Sweet 16" in 2020.
Ashley’s comments: "Rebounding and late-game leadership was key in Tuesday night’s win. We were 11 of 12 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Parkwood is a very physical team, which our conference has prepared us for. We have to be able to handle that without turning over the ball and control the tempo of the game."
About Parkwood
Coach: Jesse Boyce
Key players: Shimiya Taylor, Sr., Jade Washington, Jr.
The Wolf Pack pounded out a low-scoring 37-31 win over Atkins on Tuesday. Winners of the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference, it was Parkwood’s first playoff win since 2017, which was the last time the program had a "Sweet 16" team.
Series history: Parkwood routed the Huskies 62-28 in the first round back in 2014.
Next up: No. 2 North Buncombe (20-6) or No. 15 Rockingham County (21-4)
4A GIRLS
No. 17 Reagan (21-4) at No. 1 Watauga (23-3), 6 p.m. (NFHS)
About Watauga
Coach: Laura Barry
Key players: Kate Sears, Fr., Charlotte Torgerson, Jr. Caroline Farthing, Jr., Brelyn Sturgill, Sr.
After a 60-32 win over Garinger Tuesday, the Pioneers have won six straight since back-to-back losses at the start of February. Torgeson scored 21 and Sears 13 in the win. Bouncing back after a 1-11 season last year, Watauga now looks to make its first "Sweet 16" visit since 2010. The Pioneers have lost five second-round games in a row.
About Reagan
Coach: Eric Rader
Co-champs with East Forsyth in the Piedmont 4A, a loss in the conference tournament semifinal broke the tie and sent Reagan on the road as a 17th seed. The tournament loss ended an 11-game winning streak. Down nine at the half in Tuesday’s first round, Reagan outscored Cuthbertson 20-4 to take the lead, then held on at the end.
Next up: No. 8 Lake Norman (22-3) or No. 9 Marvin Ridge (22-5)
No. 10 Alexander Central (22-4) at No. 7 East Forsyth (23-3), 6 p.m.
About Alexander Central
Coach: Jon Presnell
Key players: Julianna Walter, Sr., Madeleine Jenkins, Sr., Kirstyn Herman, So., Sydney Hayes, Jr., Hallie Jarrett, So., Kayley McDaniel, Jr.
Walter put up 34 points with the help of five 3-pointers to lead the Cougars to a 53-40 win over Ragsdale on Tuesday. Co-champions of the NWC, the Cougars lost on the tiebreaker when Watauga took the conference tournament title. Alexander Central is three seasons removed from a two-year stretch during which it went 7-43. Tuesday’s win ended a playoff drought that stretched back to 2016, when the Cougars lost to Myers Park in the "Sweet 16."
Presnell’s comments: "I felt Tuesday we battled hard even when things weren’t going our way. We have to continue to be tougher than our opponent. We’ll have to handle East Forsyth’s pressure and rebound well."
About East Forsyth
Coach: Aaron Grier
The Eagles have won seven in a row after defeating NW Guilford 57-46 on Tuesday. Co-champions of the Piedmont 4A, they took the tiebreaker from Reagan by winning the tournament title. A win tonight would put East Forsyth in the "Sweet 16" for the third year in a row.
Next up: No. 18 Providence (18-6) or No. 2 Northern Guilford (26-0)
No. 14 South Caldwell (13-8) at No. 3 A.C. Reynolds (21-4)
About South Caldwell
Coach: Jeff Parham
Key players: Olivia Miller, Sr., Kaylyn Wynn, Sr.
The Spartans won their first seven of the season, then went 5-8 the rest of the way before defeating R.J. Reynolds on Tuesday. Miller scored 16 and Wynn 14 to lead the Spartans. South Caldwell looks for another deep run after getting to the "Elite Eight" last season.
About A.C. Reynolds
Coach: Amanda Whitaker
Key players: Jenna Barnes, Jr., Peyton Harvey, Fr.
Winners of The Mountain 3A/4A, the Rockets defeated Ardrey Kell 52-39 to advance. A.C. Reynolds has its first winning record since 2015-16 and its first postseason since 2015, when the Rockets also made the "Sweet 16." Reynolds had won six in a row prior to a loss in its conference tournament.
Series history: Mostly due to the time the two schools were conference rivals, the Rockets are 6-1 since 2007. The last meeting was a playoff win by A.C. Reynolds in 2010, which ended a 22-2 season for South Caldwell.
Next up: No. 22 Hickory Ridge (19-8) or No. 6 Chambers (19-6)