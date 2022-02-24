Round 2 area basketball preview

A three-point loss to Cox Mill in the finals of a holiday tournament is the only moment that spoiled a perfect regular season. In the first round, Overbay had 21 points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead the Mustangs to a 59-38 win over West Henderson. Madison Self had 11 points and 10 rebounds. The victory was the first in the postseason since 2010 and East Lincoln is looking to reach the "Sweet 16" for the first time since at least 2007 (the last year full NCHSAA brackets are available).

Otey’s comments: "We picked up (Tuesday) right where we left off from last week. We played solid defense in the half court and really pressured the ball and sped up the tempo in the full. We rebounded well and we executed our offense with patience and even were able to execute on a few new things we have been working on. We just have to be ourselves and not let the game or moment be too big for us. We must continue to defend and rebound at a high level. Our defense leads to good offense for us. We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball. We had a few too many turnovers, mostly unforced. just trying to do too much or fit a ball into a tight space."