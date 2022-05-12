Round 2 area baseball preview

There were 14 area schools that began the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball tournament on Tuesday, but a rough night clipped that number to six for Round 2.

The big four — North Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, St. Stephens and East Lincoln — that battled throughout the season in the Western Foothills 3A Conference all won first-round games. Bandys is the lone survivor in the 2A West Region with Draughn winning its 1A game.

All of the scheduled games for Friday were moved up to tonight due to forecasts of rain on Friday. Winners will advance to the third round, scheduled for next Tuesday.

NCHSAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Third round: Tuesday, May 17; Quarterfinals: Friday, May 20; West Region series: May 24-28; State Championship series: June 3-4.

3A WEST REGION

No. 12 Crest (17-7) at No. 5 North Lincoln (18-5), 7 p.m.

About North Lincoln (13-14 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 2019):

Western Foothills 3A champion

Coach: Charlie Goss

Key pitchers: Landon Reeves, Sr. (8-2, 62.1 IP, 77 K, 14 BB, 2.36 ERA); Kellen Karr (5-1, 37.1 IP, 49 K, 19 BB, 1.50 ERA).

Key hitters: Matt Heavner, Sr. (.472 avg., 10 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR, 22 RBI); Maddux Walker, Jr. (.429 avg. 5 2B, 18 RBI); Reece Moody, Sr. (.415 avg., 3 2B, 2 3B, 18 RBI); Landon Reeves, Sr. (.406 avg., 3 2B, 1 3B, 13 SB).

North Lincoln rallied with four runs in the fifth to avoid the upset in a 7-4 win over conference rival North Iredell. Sophomore Logan Sammons went 3-for-4 and scored three times with an RBI. Josh Fox and Maddux Walker each knocked in two. Five different players doubled for the Knights. Landon Reeves pitched six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out seven.

About Crest (37-23 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 1966):

Big South 3A Conference runner-up

Coach: Adam McFarland

No player stats made available

After seeing an undefeated season blow up in the first round in 2021, the Chargers pulled ahead late and beat Rockingham County 11-4 on Tuesday. Prior to that loss — and the 2020 COVID season cancellation — Crest had made four straight quarterfinal rounds and was twice 3A state runner-up.

Next up: No. 13 Fred T. Foard (17-6) or No. 4 West Henderson (20-3)

No. 13 Fred T. Foard (17-6) at No. 4 West Henderson (20-3), 7 p.m.

About Foard (17-18 NCHSAA playoffs):

Western Foothills 3A tournament champion

Coach: Channon Vogel

Key pitchers: Josh Swink, Jr. (5-1, 1 save, 39.1 IP, 62 K, 21 BB, 1.78 ERA); Lane Essary, Sr. (4-3, 30.1 IP, 62 K, 21 BB, 1.85 ERA); Zac Martin (2-0, 3 saves, 18.1 IP, 34 K, 18 BB, 3.05 ERA)

Key hitters: Braxton Tramel, So. (.508 avg., 36 runs, 9 2B, 4 3B, 5 HR, 21 RBI, 12 SB); Hayden Tabor (.321 avg., 24 runs, 4 2B, 17 RBI, 18 SB); Connor Peschel, Sr. (.288 avg. 3 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 18 RBI), Lane Essary, Sr. (.345, 3 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 23 RBI).

Down 1-0 early, the Tigers scored the next six and advanced to Round 2 with an 8-2 win over North Davidson on Tuesday. Lane Essary allowed a run on two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over five innings. He helped his cause with a perfect night at the plate, which included a solo homer. Connor Peschel added a two-run homer. The victory avenged a loss to the Black Knights that ended the Tigers' 2019 season. The game against West Henderson will be Foard’s ninth in a row against a state playoff team (5-3). In the last three games, Foard has outscored opponents 28-6.

About West Henderson (31-26 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 1992):

Mountain 7 3A Conference champion

Coach: Jackie Corn

No player stats made available

Jordan Whitaker struck out six and pitched a complete-game four-hitter to lead the Falcons to a 4-1 win over Asheboro. The victory was the ninth in a row for West Henderson, which had scored eight or more runs in its last six games prior to Tuesday’s game.

Series history: The last game between these two came in the first round of the 2011 playoffs with Foard winning 5-3.

Next up: No. 12 Crest (17-7) or No. 5 North Lincoln (18-5)

No. 10 St. Stephens (20-6) at No. 7 Parkwood (21-6), 7 p.m.

About St. Stephens (13-20 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles 1971, 1972, 1973):

Wild card qualifier

Coach: Jimmy Bowman

Key Pitcher: Julien Peissel, Sr. (6 wins)

Key Hitters Silas Isenhour Sr.; Julien Peissel, Sr.

St. Stephens scored twice in the sixth to edge ahead of Central Davidson 5-3 on Tuesday. Josh Barkley’s two-run blast was the big hit of the night with James Tate and Silas Isenhour each providing RBI doubles in the game. Peyton Young threw the first six innings for the Indians before Julien Peissel provided a scoreless seventh for the save. A win on Thursday will return St. Stephens to the round-of-16 for the second year in a row.

About Parkwood (19-15 NCHSAA playoffs):

Rocky River 2A/3A Conference champion, tournament champion

Coach: Rocky Richar

Key pitchers: Ashton Plyler, Sr. (8-1, 56 IP, 110 K, 9 BB, 0.62 ERA); Thomas Whelan, Jr. (3-3, 32 IP, 48 K, 16 BB, 2.62 ERA); Jackson Nash, Jr. (4-2, 34.1 IP, 46 K, 21 BB, 3.06 ERA)

Key hitters: Carter Starnes, Sr. (.328, 3 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 19 SB); Mason McCarver, Fr. (.286, 6 2B, 18 RBI); Ashton Plyler, Sr. (.288, 3 2B, 12 RBI, 21 SB)

After losing three of four near the end of April, the Wolf Pack have won four straight, including two in their conference tournament, by a 26-6 margin. On Tuesday, Parkwood scored seven in the first and cruised to a 10-0 win over Hickory. Trevor Horne had a pair of hits with Ashten Hansley and Mason McCarver each providing a double. Ashton Plyler and Thomas Whelan combined to throw a one-hitter and struck out eight for their team’s ninth shutout. With Plyler throwing only 57 pitches, he could be available for the Wolf Pack.

Next up: No. 18 NW Cabarrus (15-8) or No. 2 Ledford (19-3)

No. 11 East Lincoln (17-6) at No. 6 Eastern Guilford (24-3), 6:30 p.m.

About East Lincoln (20-24 NCHSAA playoffs):

Wild card qualifier

Coach: Chris Matile

Key pitchers: Carson Dahle, So. (3-2, 1 save, 32.2 IP, 48 K, 8 BB, 3.43 ERA); Seth Haigler, Sr. (4-1, 22 IP, 24 K, 7 BB, 3.50); Logan Palmer, Sr. (1-2, 18 K, 9 BB, 3.39 ERA)

Key hitters: Garrett Michel, Sr. (.554 avg., 40 runs, 8 2B, 1 3B, 16 HR, 46 RBI, 13 SB); Gavin Houser, Sr. (.429 avg. 7 2B, 4 HR, 24 RBI); Evan Matile, Fr. (.385 avg., 8 2B, 1 HR, 26 RBI, 10 SB).

The Mustangs blew open a close game with five in the fifth to defeat Forestview 8-0. Isaac Armstrong allowed four hits over 6 2/3 innings and struck out 11 for the victory. He helped himself at the plate with a homer and scored three runs. Trey Spees had three hits and two RBIs for East Lincoln. The win snapped a two-game losing streak. It was the 14th game East Lincoln has scored eight or more runs. The Mustangs are looking to reach the round-of-16 for the second year in a row.

About Eastern Guilford (8-11 NCHSAA playoffs):

Midstate 3A Conference champion, tournament champion

Coach: Kevin Jones

No player stats made available

After posting a 2-12 record in 2021, the Wildcats made it seven wins in a row with a 7-3 win over Franklin on Tuesday. It was the first postseason win since 2015 and they’ll finish with a winning record for the first time since 2016. During their current winning streak, Eastern Guilford has outscored its foes 80-10.

Next up: No. 14 Jesse Carson (17-10) or No. 3 Kings Mountain (18-5)

2A WEST REGION

No. 25 Mount Pleasant (11-10) at No. 6 Bandys (21-7), 7 p.m.

About Bandys (13-19 NCHSAA playoffs):

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference champion, CVAC tournament champion

Coach: Frank Porter

Key pitchers: Cade Spencer, Jr. (9-1, 54.1 IP, 77 K, 7 BB, 1.80 ERA, 4 shutouts, 1 no-hitter); Terick Bumgarner, Sr. (7-2, 84 K, 19 BB, 1.24 ERA, 4 shutouts, 1 no-hitter).

Key hitters: Nolan Jones, Jr. (.465 avg., 6 2B, 1 HR, 18 RBI, 12 SB); Parker DeHart, Sr. (.348 avg., 3 2B, 4 3B, 13 RBI, 12 SB); Terick Bumgarner, Sr. (.369 avg. 9 2B, 2 HR, 27 RBI); Parker Styborski, Sr. (.529 avg. 7 2B, 6 3B, 6 HR, 44 RBI); Zach Barnett, Sr. (.407 avg. 12 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 36 RBI)

A seven-run third inning provided the final margin for the Trojans’ 10-1 win over Shelby on Tuesday. Sophomore Colby Edwards singled, doubled and drove in four to lead the attack. Zach Barnett and Terick Bumgarner also each had two hits. On the mound, Bumgarner allowed the lone run on four hits and struck out 10 over 4 2/3 innings. The postseason victory is the first by Bandys since upending North Lincoln in 2013.

About Mount Pleasant (20-18 NCHSAA playoffs):

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference tournament champion

Coach: Justin Ridenhour

No player stats made available

The Tigers provided one of the big upsets in round one by taking down No. 8 West Stanly 3-2. Mt. Pleasant had just two hits but took advantage of four errors for the win. Broc Overcash and Jack Pruitt each had RBI doubles to account for the hits. It was the first postseason win for Mt. Pleasant since 2018, which was also the last time the team reached the round-of-16.

Next up: No. 16 East Gaston (20-6) or No. 1 Randleman (26-1)

1A WEST

No. 18 Uwharrie Charter (8-14) at No. 2 Draughn (20-3), 7 p.m.

About Draughn (4-6 NCHSAA playoffs):

Western Highlands 1A/ 2A Conference champion

Coach: Mason Biddix

Key pitchers: Tate Jensen, Fr. (8-1, 56.2 IP, 86 K, 23 BB, 1.24 ERA); Trey Jensen, Jr. (5-0, 39.2 IP, 37 K, 18 BB, 2.65 ERA).

Key hitters: Brayden Schutt, Sr. (.371 avg., 1 2B, 1 3B, 15 RBI, 14 SB); Tate Jensen, Fr. (.377 avg. 6 2B, 1 HR, 16 RBI); Trey Jensen, Jr. (.314 avg. (3 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 22 RBI, 10 SB); Jacob Mull, Fr. (.309 avg., 2 2B, 3 HR, 23 RBI)

After winning just 15 games combined since their last state playoff appearance in 2017, the Wildcats reached the 20-win plateau for the first time by blanking Highland Tech 10-0 on Tuesday. Draughn put the game away with seven runs in the third. Trey Jensen and John Robert Abernathy each homered with Jensen’s a three-run blast. The Wildcats were wild on the bases, pilfering 10 on the night. Draughn is now looking to reach the round-of-16 for the first time. Jensen provided a complete-game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

About Uwharrie Charter (16-4 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title 2019):

Wild card qualifier

Coach: Lee Kennell

No player stats made available

The Eagles started the season 4-13, but are a win away from hitting the Sweet 16 for the fourth postseason in a row. Uwharrie Charter opened the playoffs on Tuesday with a 13-3 rout at North Stokes.

Next up: No. 23 Eastern Randolph (8-16) or No. 7 Bradford Prep (11-11)