After two months of the regular season, seven area high school teams begin the task of trying to win a championship when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association dual-team tennis tournament begins today across the state.

The 32-team fields in all four classifications take to the courts this afternoon, with winners advancing to the second round scheduled for next Tuesday.

From the area, Hickory has the highest seed, getting the No. 1 bid in the 3A West Region. The Red Tornadoes were last year’s state runner-up. Hickory, Bandys, Hibriten and Watauga will all host first-round matches.

Below is a preview of all seven duals scheduled for Wednesday.

Note: Coaches were invited to provide comments about their teams and players.

NCHSAA DUAL TEAM TOURNAMENT

SCHEDULE

1st Round: Today; 2nd Round: Tuesday, May 9; 3rd Round: Monday, May 15; Regional: Wednesday, May 17; State Final: Saturday, May 20.

1A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 11 Draughn (6-5) at No. 6 Gray Stone Day (2-6-1)

About Draughn (Wild card entry, 0-1 NCHSAA playoffs)

Draughn hopes to follow up its inaugural playoff appearance from last year with its first win after getting shutout by Elkin in last year’s first round. The Wildcats are 2-1 in non-conference matches this season, sweeping county rival East Burke but losing to North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics-Morganton.

Coach: Tyler Martin

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Corey Powell, Jr. (5-2); No 2: Ryan Williams, Sr. (3-4); No. 3 Isaac Smith (2-3); No. 4 Braxton Kirkland (3-4); No. 5: Brandon Longhorst (4-1); No. 6: Ben Zimmer (1-4).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

No. 1 Powell/Williams (5-2); No. 2 Zaydin Pritchard, Sr./Elijah Pritchard, Sr. (3-2); No. 3 Josh Elkins, Sr./Luke Rector, Sr. (3-1).

About Gray Stone Day (Yadkin Valley 1A Representative, 2-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Knights are the only 1A school in their conference to field a team. By finishing third in a four-team league, Gray Stone Day was able to get a slot in the 1A West tournament and be seeded among the other league championships. Both victories came against winless Robinson. Their tie was a 4-4 final against playoff team Southwestern Randolph. This is their first appearance in the dual team playoffs since 2019, win the last win coming the year before 2018.

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Ellison McDow, So. (1-7); No. 2 Lucas Mayner, So. (3-5); No. 3 Quintin Hippert, Sr. (3-4); No. 4 Victor Stiller, So. (7-2); No. 5: Wesley Plyler, So. (4-3); No. 6: Max Foote, So. (4-4).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

TBD

Next up: No. 14 Alleghany (5-8) or No. 3 Mountain Heritage (7-2)

2A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 13 Hendersonville (10-3) at No. 4 Bandys (11-1)

About Bandys (Catawba Valley 2A champions, 3-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Trojans had a strong performance at last week’s CVAC tournament with both singles entries — Chris Moore and Gabriel Wright — and both doubles teams — Josh Cross and Jeremiah Cockman, Kevin Rodriguez and Noah Cockman — qualifying for regionals. The Cross and Jeremiah Cockman team won the CVAC title, beating their teammates in the finals.

Bandys returned to the tennis playoffs last season for the first time since 2014 but lost in the first round to West Stokes. The Trojans were 4-1 against nonconference foes this season, with the one defeat coming against 3A playoff team St. Stephens.

Coach: Candace Newman

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Josh Cross, Sr. (5-6); No. 2: Jeremiah Cockman, Sr. (12-0); No. 3: Noah Cockman, Jr. (8-3); No. 4: Gabriel Wright, Sr. (8-1); No. 5: Chris Moore, So. (7-0); No. 6: Aiden Brittan, Sr. (7-3).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

No. 1: J. Cockman/Cross (9-2); No. 2: N. Cockman/Kevin Rodriguez, Jr. (8-1); No. 3: Moore/Sawyer Wright, So. (8-1).

Coach’s Comments: "This year our goal is to get to the end. Big goal, but I believe in my boys. We won the conference pretty handily, but I know the competition will be tougher in dual team. Our doubles teams are very strong and work incredibly well together. I rely on them to get all three courts."

About Hendersonville (Mountain Foothills 7 2A runner-up, 39-23 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state championships (1999, 2000, 2012))

Formerly a power in the 1A class, this is the first playoff run for the Bearcats since they lost in the first round to Salisbury. Hendersonville’s three losses all came against current unbeaten squads — two against conference champion R-S Central and the other against rival West Henderson.

Coach: Adam Chacon

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Canyon Hillard, Jr. (8-4); No. 2 Caiden Hillard, Jr. (10-3); No. 3: Sam Kowalak, So. (9-4); No. 4 Maruricio Martinez, Sr. (11-2); No. 5 Charlie Dockendorf, So. (7-4); No. 6 Hilton Swing, So. (11-2).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

TBD

Next up: No. 12 Southwestern Randolph (10-2) or No. 5 Burns (11-1)

No. 16 Maiden (8-5) at No. 1 West Stanly (16-0)

About Maiden (Catawba Valley 2A runner-up, 4-9 NCHSAA playoffs)

This is the first postseason appearance by the Blue Devils since 2018, when they defeated Fred T. Foard in the first round. Maiden will send Cooper Houser and Will Eneix to this weekend’s regional tournament in singles, as well as the doubles team of Will Stover and Dalton Berg. Houser was the CVAC singles runner-up. Maiden is 2-4 against nonconference opponents.

Coach: Becky Godfrey

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Cooper Houser, Jr. (9-4); No. 2: Will Stover, Jr. (7-4); No. 3: Will Eneix (12-1); No. 4: Keller Thomas, Sr. (7-6); No. 5 Hunter Williams, Jr. (3-7); No. 6: Donald Yang (5-5).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

No. 1 Houser/Stover (5-4); No. 2 Eneix/Thomas (6-4); No. 3 Williams/Yang (6-3).

Coach's Comments: "Overall, the team has been focused on improvement this year and is looking forward to the challenge of playing the top seed."

About West Stanly (Rocky River 2A/3A champion, 1-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

From 2018 to 2022, the Colts were 17-35 overall. They won all 16 dual events this season and achieved their first winning season since 2017. West Stanly is 8-0 against nonconference foes, with four of those wins coming against playoff teams.

Coach: Spayne Furr

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Kaden Little, Sr. (11-5); No. 2: Zak Bondurant, Sr. (11-4); No. 3: Nate Barringer, Jr. (15-0); No. 4: JT Barbee, Sr. (10-2); No. 5 Matthew Parker, Sr. (15-0); No. 6: Nic Smith (14-0).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

TBD

Next up: No. 9 Pine Lake Prep (13-3) or No. 8 Owen (11-2)

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 16 North Gaston (6-3) at No. 1 Hickory (13-0)

About Hickory (Western Foothills 3A Champion, 56-25, NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (2004, 2006, 2021))

The Red Tornadoes are seeking to sandwich a second 3A state title around a runner-up finish last year (the 2021 title was in a team tournament format after the dual tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols). After going winless in the dual format since 2016, Hickory was able to edge South Point in the West finals to get to the state championship dual. The Red Tornadoes have won 108 of 117 individual matches, with just four losses in singles. Hickory will send two teams to this weekend’s regionals, doubles champions Griffin Lovern and Graham Powers and the duo of Clint Powers and Will Moore. With partner Costen Holtzman, Lovern won the doubles title in 2021 and was the state runner-up last year. Powers also made the state tournament last year in doubles.

Coach: John Graham

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1 Griffin Lovern, Sr. (10-0); No. 2 Graham Powers, Fr. (12-0); No. 3 Clint Powers, Jr. (13-0); No. 4 Jack Nexson, Sr. (10-1); No. 5. Parker Yount, Sr. (9-2); No. 6 Will Moore, Jr. (12-0).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

TBD

Coach’s Comments: "Most of our matches have been won in singles, but we do have several strategies for doubles depending on how the singles finish. Things will be tougher in the playoffs with stiffer competition."

About North Gaston (Wild card entry, 2-3 NCHSAA playoffs)

In obtaining the last wild card spot available, the Wildcats will make their first postseason appearance since 1997. North Gaston went 2-0 in nonconference play.

Coach: Terri Cochrane

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Avery Cotton, So. (6-3); No. 2: Isaiah Ewing, So. (6-3); No. 3: Levi Philbeck, Sr. (5-4); No. 4: Jacob Mason, Jr. (7-2); No. 5 Kanon Slentz, So. (8-1); No. 6 Braeden Taylor, Sr. (3-6).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

No. 1 Cotton/Ewing (5-4); No. 2 Mason/Philbeck (6-3); No. 3 Slentz/Taylor (6-2).

Next up: No. 9 Central Academy (6-7) or No. 8 Hibriten (11-6)

No. 10 St. Stephens (11-1) at No. 7 North Buncombe (12-4)

About St. Stephens (Western Foothills 3A runner-up, 5-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Last year, the Indians went to the postseason for the first time since 2008, and they were rewarded with a first-round win over Hibriten. St. Stephens was eliminated in the second round by Lake Norman Charter. The Indians have lost three duals in two seasons, two of those to Hickory in conference play. Ajay Swisher is the two-time conference champion in singles and is looking to get back to the state tournament after reaching the semifinals last year. Blake Walker will join Swisher at regionals, as will the WFAC doubles runner-up team of Jackson VanBeurden and Bradley Markland.

Coach: Patrick Smith

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Ajay Swisher, Sr. (11-1); No. 2: Blake Walker, So. (9-3); No. 3: Jackson VanBeurden, Sr. (8-4); No. 4: Bradley Markland, Jr. (12-0); No. 5: Troy Harper, Jr. (12-0); No. 6: Jacob Ward, Jr. (10-2).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

No. 1: Swisher/Walker (10-0); No. 2: Markland/VanBeurden (7-0); No. 3: Harper/Ward (6-1).

Coach's Comments: "Ajay is everything you want in a leader; the guys follow his lead and he continues to help mentor this group. We have a lot of experience back from last year. We returned all six starters and I really think it gives us a great chance to make a postseason run.

"That kind of depth is really what makes this team special, we have really special kids throughout the lineup that makes it really fun to coach."

About North Buncombe (Big South 3A champion, 9-13 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Black Hawks defeated Central Academy in the first round last year, which was the first postseason win since 2010. North Buncombe is 4-0 against nonconference opponents, but just one of those wins was against a playoff team (Owen).

Coach: Robert Graeme

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Hank Walker, So. (5-9); No. 2: Derek Gililand, So. (10-4); No. 3: Oliver Manske, Jr. (10-2); No. 4: William Jones, Jr. (11-2); No. 5: Wil Jones, So. (11-3); No. 6 Thomas Profita, Sr. (11-1).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

No. 1: Gilliland/Manske (9-3); No. 2 & No. 3: TBD.

Next up: No. 15 Stuart Cramer (8-4) or No. 2 South Point (10-0)

No. 9 Central Academy (6-9) at No. 8 Hibriten (11-6)

About Hibriten (Northwestern 3A No. 1 bid, 13-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Panthers returned to the playoffs last year for the first tine since 2016, but lost in the first round to St. Stephens. The last postseason victory by Hibriten came in 2006, when it reached the 2A quarterfinals. The Panthers will send four players to this weekend’s regional individual tournament, including Northwestern 3A singles champion Shane Stevens and runner-up Wade VanHorne, plus doubles champions Logan Clark and Ben Waechter. Hibriten went 5-2 against nonconference opponents with the two losses coming against St. Stephens, the lone playoff team of that bunch.

Coach: Lynn Bruton

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Shane Stevens, Jr. (9-5); No. 2: Ben Waechter, Jr. (10-5); No. 3: Logan Clark, Sr. (11-3); No. 4: Ridge Hedrick, Jr. 11-3; No. 5: Wade Van Horne, Jr. (8-5); No. 6: Zack Wright (7-4).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

TBD

Coach’s Comments: "Our team has done well this season. My top six are all good solid players."

About Central Academy (Rocky River 3A No. 1 bid, 2-7 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Cougars took a defeat in the first round last year to North Buncombe. Central Academy was the league runner-up, losing both conference duals to unbeaten and No. 1 2A seed West Stanly. The Cougars are 0-7 against nonconference opponents, with just one of those coming against a playoff team (Concord).

Coach: Terry Lewis

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Alex Bhargava, Sr. (10-2); No. 2: Anish Battineni, Sr. (8-4); No. 3: Yuvi Thacker, Fr. (4-5); No. 4: TBD; No. 5 TBD; No. 6 TBD.

Expected Doubles Lineup:

TBD

Next up: No. 16 North Gaston (6-3) at No. 1 Hickory (13-0)

4A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 9 Cox Mill (9-5) at No. 9 Watauga (11-5)

About Watauga (Northwestern 3A/4A Champion, 31-30 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Pioneers started the season 1-3 overall and were on the cusp of being out of the playoff hunt early in conference play. Watauga outlasted Hibriten 5-4 in mid-March and then kept South Caldwell from putting away the 4A bid with another 5-4 win. The Pioneers eked out another 5-4 win vs. Hibriten in the final week off the season to forge a tie with South Caldwell. Needing a play-in match to determine the NWC’s 4A bid, Watauga grabbed its fourth 5-4 win of the conference season to seal the league championship. Steele Neeley is the Northwestern 4A singles. A loss in the first round last year to Grimsley continued the Pioneers' postseason drought, which begin in 2016.

Coach: David Peeler

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Steele Neely, Jr. (11-4); No. 2 Cody Talton, So. 7-4); No. 3: Bryant Carroll, Jr. (10-5); No. 4 Jaxon Marsh, Fr. (6-10); No. 5 Sullivan Trexler, So. (8-8); No. 6: Harrison Gantt, Fr. (8-6).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

No. 1: Carroll/Neely (4-3); No. 2 & No. 3: TBD.

About Cox Mill (Greater Metro 4A Champion, 10-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Chargers defeated Lake Norman in late March to wrap up the conference championship. Cox Mill is seeking its first playoff win since reaching the 3A West finals in 2019. It dropped a first-round dual to Page last spring. Cox Mill is 3-5 against non-conference opponents, including a 1-4 mark against current playoff teams.

Coach: Matt Sheets

Expected Singles Lineup:

No. 1: Nithin Nallapati, Sr. (6-6); No. 2: Ricky Natale Sr. (6-5); No. 3: Adya Nataraj, Sr. (10-2); No. 4: Soumik Barak, Jr.(8-3); No. 5 Dom Tarulli (6-4); No. 6: Tej Schende (8-4).

Expected Doubles Lineup:

TBD

Next up: No. 16 Cuthbertson (8-6) or No. 1 Northwest Guilford (14-0)