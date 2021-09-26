Roberson volleyball tops Foard in 5-setter

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team suffered its first home loss on Saturday afternoon since a five-set defeat at the hands of Watauga on Oct. 10, 2019. The Tigers lost to nonconference T.C. Roberson in another five-set thriller, falling 25-21 in the opening set before winning the next two sets 25-23 and 25-19 and losing 25-22 and 15-5 in the fourth and fifth sets.

Foard (12-2) received 14 kills from Laney Craig, 12 kills and six blocks from Averie Dale, 10 kills and 12 blocks from Martina Foster and 10 kills, 18 digs and two aces from Maya Beatty. Taylor Ramseur added five blocks, while Lyndsie Warren finished with 26 digs.

Haley Johnston contributed 19 digs, 25 assists and three aces for the Tigers, who also got eight digs, 19 assists and four blocks from Sarah Lingle and seven digs from Natigan Crutchfield. However, the 4A Rams (10-0) proved to be too much for the hosts on Saturday at Jerry Copas Gym.

Foard returns to Western Foothills 3A Conference play when it visits West Iredell on Monday, while Roberson visits The Mountain 3A/4A Conference foe McDowell on Tuesday.