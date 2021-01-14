ROAD WARRIORS: Tigers take down Hilltoppers on road, earn another home playoff game

“Martina really did her job,” said Tigers coach Meredith Lombardi. “We kind of had an idea of their strong hitters and who they were ... we talked about (Searcy) yesterday at practice and today. She’s a great player. She’s a solid outside. Just taking something off of a hit like that, that keeps our momentum going for us.”

The early play of Foster made the Hilltoppers quickly look for other options at the net, but without success. With the Tigers' backline in support, limiting angles for kill shots, the Hilltoppers had four hitting errors that aided Foard’s run to a 10-3 lead. After a block from Megan Dorsey put Foard up 12-4, R-S Central called a timeout to regroup. Foard went on to lead by as many as 13 before putting away the set. The defensive effort from Foard limited the Hilltoppers to seven kills and forced seven hitting errors.

The second set was a Tigers block party, with the team putting down seven of them. Foster was the main cog of that effort with five during the set, including three in a row against Searcy. She was also involved in the offensive attack with three kills of her own, including the set clincher. The Tigers started the set with a 13-3 run and ended it with the largest margin of the match.