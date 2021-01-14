ROAD WARRIORS: Tigers take down Hilltoppers on road, earn another home playoff game

RUTHERFORDTON — Defending 2A state champion Fred T. Foard seized momentum early and carried it to a 3-0 sweep of host R-S Central in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s volleyball playoffs Thursday night.
In a battle of unbeatens, eighth-seeded Foard (16-0) had little trouble winning the first two sets 25-15. 25-9. The top-seeded Hilltoppers (13-1) threatened to extend the match before Foard finished it off 25-23.
The win extended the Tigers’ unbeaten streak to 27 in a row, all coming on 3-0 sweeps. They’ll look to extend that streak during Saturday’s home quarterfinal match against Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival Patton. The No. 13 Panthers (14-2) advanced with a straight-set win over No. 5 West Stokes, also on Thursday. The winner of Saturday’s match will take on the winner between No. 3 West Wilkes and No. 2 West Stanly, also scheduled for Saturday, in the 2A West Regional final held next Tuesday. The state final is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, in Cary.
The focus for Foard was to stop R-S Central’s leading hitter MaKenzi Searcy, who had nearly twice the number of kills as any other teammate. That task was taken on by middle blocker Martina Foster and done so immediately. The 6-foot junior emphatically blocked the first two kill attempts of the match by Searcy, turning them into points for Foard.
“Martina really did her job,” said Tigers coach Meredith Lombardi. “We kind of had an idea of their strong hitters and who they were ... we talked about (Searcy) yesterday at practice and today. She’s a great player. She’s a solid outside. Just taking something off of a hit like that, that keeps our momentum going for us.”
The early play of Foster made the Hilltoppers quickly look for other options at the net, but without success. With the Tigers' backline in support, limiting angles for kill shots, the Hilltoppers had four hitting errors that aided Foard’s run to a 10-3 lead. After a block from Megan Dorsey put Foard up 12-4, R-S Central called a timeout to regroup. Foard went on to lead by as many as 13 before putting away the set. The defensive effort from Foard limited the Hilltoppers to seven kills and forced seven hitting errors.
The second set was a Tigers block party, with the team putting down seven of them. Foster was the main cog of that effort with five during the set, including three in a row against Searcy. She was also involved in the offensive attack with three kills of her own, including the set clincher. The Tigers started the set with a 13-3 run and ended it with the largest margin of the match.
“Martina definitely kept our defense up there at the net,” Lombardi said. “That is so much fun to feed off of when you get a big block like that.”
Foard looked to be on the way to put the sweep away quickly, as it led 15-9 after kills from Foster and Dorsey. However, the Hilltoppers finally put their offense together in an effort to extend their season. A kill from Dot Norris, blocks from Aziyah Rudisill and Hannah Newton — the only two for the Hilltoppers in the match — and a kill from Searcy flipped the momentum for the first time. A Newton kill gave the Hilltoppers their first lead of the match at 18-17. R-S Central eventually carried a 23-22 lead and a chance to serve out the set. However, Dorsey put in a kill and an ace before Michelle Thao’s spike ended the match.
While complimentary of the Hilltoppers' effort, Lombardi said the close set was something her squad needed to experience.
“We do some games in practice where the score is 22-22,” said Lombardi. “Then we’ll say, ‘All right, it’s time to show up. Who wants it?.’ There are times that I thought we put ourselves in that position but, as a team, we have to know what to do in those situations. I thought they did a good job of stepping up.”
Foster finished the match with 10 blocks and her sister Jamianne added six more with each adding six kills. Dorsey led the way with eight kills, with Thao putting down seven to go with 18 digs. Haley Johnston had 22 assists for the Tigers.