RIDING THE WAVE: Bandys comes from behind in 1st set, washes away Lake Norman Charter

CATAWBA — A stirring comeback in the opening set Thursday night powered the Bandys volleyball team to a straight-set win over visiting Lake Norman Charter — 26-24, 25-19 and 25-19 — at Bost-Matheson Gymnasium.

It was the Trojans' sixth win in their last seven outings.

“Yes, yes, yes,” exclaimed Bandys coach Carlee Belk after the win that keeps the Trojans in third place in the South Fork 2A Conference standings. “I told them I love it when they win big, but it is a team effort when you come from behind. And I think, really, that’s what gave us the spark to take the next two sets.”

Bandys improved to 6-2 on the season, while Lake Norman Charter’s two-match winning streak was snapped to drop the Knights to a mark of 4-3.

Bandys struggled throughout much of the initial set to find any consistency with the Trojans’ attack, and Lake Norman Charter took full advantage. The Knights broke open a 5-all tie and went up 17-9 on the strength of strong net play by Sarah Turner and Rachel Turner.

The Lake Norman Charter lead was still six points and the Knights were just five points from a first-set win after Rachel Turner’s ace made it 20-14 in favor of the visitors.