RIDING THE WAVE: Bandys comes from behind in 1st set, washes away Lake Norman Charter

CATAWBA — A stirring comeback in the opening set Thursday night powered the Bandys volleyball team to a straight-set win over visiting Lake Norman Charter — 26-24, 25-19 and 25-19 — at Bost-Matheson Gymnasium.
It was the Trojans' sixth win in their last seven outings.
“Yes, yes, yes,” exclaimed Bandys coach Carlee Belk after the win that keeps the Trojans in third place in the South Fork 2A Conference standings. “I told them I love it when they win big, but it is a team effort when you come from behind. And I think, really, that’s what gave us the spark to take the next two sets.”
Bandys improved to 6-2 on the season, while Lake Norman Charter’s two-match winning streak was snapped to drop the Knights to a mark of 4-3.
Bandys struggled throughout much of the initial set to find any consistency with the Trojans’ attack, and Lake Norman Charter took full advantage. The Knights broke open a 5-all tie and went up 17-9 on the strength of strong net play by Sarah Turner and Rachel Turner.
The Lake Norman Charter lead was still six points and the Knights were just five points from a first-set win after Rachel Turner’s ace made it 20-14 in favor of the visitors.
“As it has been for much of the season for most of the team’s in our conference now, we have had some breaks because of quarantine. Everything has been really inconsistent,” Belk said about her team’s struggles to put their hitters in position to score. “I want to blame it on the fact we haven’t been on the court consistently since the season started. Our hitters struggled, but I think some of that was getting back into a routine.”
Mya Benfield got the Bandys rally started in earnest with a well-placed tip and Logan Dutka followed that with a block to get the Trojans within four points. But Bandys still trailed 24-21 after a blast by Lake Norman Charter’s Abby Hunt.
Then Alexis Bolding took over. Bolding stopped consecutive set points with a kill and then a block. Bailey Reynolds tied the score at 24-all with an ace. Another blocking effort by Bolding gave Bandys its first lead of the set since 5-4. Hannah Byrd’s slam put the set in the Trojans’ column at 26-24.
“I think it sparked us enough to get through game three,” Belk said of the wave of momentum. “I think the girls were excited to see glimpses of our best.”
Bandys never trailed the entire second set in cruising to a 25-19 win. Although the third set showed the same final score, that was the only similarity between the second and third sets. The third one literally became a point-by-point tug-of-war. No more than two points separated the teams at any time until Bandys went up 21-18. Prior to that point there were 15 ties, the last at 18-all.
“I tell my girls pretty often, ‘One point at a time,’” said Belk. “Towards the end of the set, I said not literally, we would like to rally more than one point at a time. (But we) just kept our focus, kept siding out until we could get a couple points under us to give us a push to the end of the game.”
That final push began with a kill by Reynolds and a block and kill by Bolding to end it.
Bolding finished, unofficially, with a team-high 13 kills and six blocks for points. Benfield backed that up with six kills and Byrd, Dutka and Marley Beegle had five each.
“Alexis had a great game, great game. She was pumped up, she was focused. She did a great job on both sides of the net offensively and defensively,” Belk said. “When she’s successful and she attracts a lot of attention it allows our other hitters to be successful because it causes their blockers to focus on her and our hitters get a better shot. She was a true leader in performance for us tonight, in attitude. She gave us a lot of momentum.”
Sarah Turner was the top hitter for Lake Norman Charter with 10 kills, while Rachel Turner had eight.
Bandys hosts Lincolnton tonight before traveling to West Lincoln on Tuesday, while the Knights host Maiden tonight before entertaining Newton-Conover on Monday.
