RHODES TO THE TOP: Maiden's QB throws 4 TDs, defense comes up big as Blue Devils roll past Bunker Hill

“At that point,” said Reid of the momentum-killing fumble, “they drove down and we got a turnover and then the first play you give the ball back. It takes a lot out of you.”

A three-and-out plus a short punt set up Maiden at the Bears' 44. A catch and tackle-breaking run by Chris Culliver for 20 yards set up Gibbs’ first score from the 16. On the second play after the ensuing kickoff, Carson Elder was hit on a pass with the ball flailing to Aaron Lefevers, who returned the interception 29 yards for the TD to make it 20-0.

As two of the first three scores were set up by the defense, Byrne said the tone was set for what kind of night it would be for both teams. Elder was sacked three times and of the 15 rushes by Bears, seven went for negative yardage.

“We preach to our guys,” said Byrne, “if we can get on them early and just knock the wind out of their sails and let them know we're here to battle and we're here to be physical. Our kids responded to that. It just feels great to be able to get up and everybody's excited.”